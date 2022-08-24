Paragon Ceylon : Interim Financial Report 30.06.2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Three
Three
months ended
months ended
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
Variance
Rs.
Rs.
%
Revenue
1,930,525
1,009,300
91.27
Cost of Sales
(158,175)
(91,906)
72.11
Gross Profit
1,772,350
917,394
93.19
Other Income
61,600
61,600
-
Distribution Cost
(35,744)
0
#DIV/0!
Administrative Expenses
(714,121)
(507,479)
40.72
Results From Operating Activities
1,084,085
471,515
129.92
Finance Cost
(42,896)
(27,762)
54.51
Finance Income
743
#DIV/0!
Net Finance (Cost) / Income
(42,153)
(27,762)
51.84
Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax
1,041,932
443,753
134.80
Income Tax Expenses
#DIV/0!
Profit / (Loss) After Income Tax
1,041,932
443,753
134.80
Other Comprehensive Income
Net change in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets
0
0
Impairment loss / Reversal of Impairment loss on available
Deficit/(Surplus) change on Employee Retirement Benefit Obligation
20,591
for sale financial assets recognised through Profit and Loss
Fair Value Impact related to sold shares during the period
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
0
20,591
Total Comprehensive income for the period
1,041,932
464,344
Earnings per share
1.04
0.44
NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
The figures are provisional and subject to audit.
The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards-LKAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation which have been adopted in the previous year.
Comparative figures have been re-classified to conform with the current year's presentation.
There are no other material events, which have occurred subsequent to the period where adjustments are necessary.
There are no changes in contingent liabilities of material nature since the last annual balance sheet date.
Stated Capital
Stated capital is represented by number of shares in issue as given below.
As at
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
Ordinary shares
1,000,280
1,000,280
Market price per share
2022
2021
For the quarter ended 30th June
Highest price
Rs.
Rs.
No Trading
No Trading
Lowest price
No Trading
No Trading
Market price as at 30th June
No Trading
No Trading
L.I.Ratnasabapathy
Director
A.M.De Alwis
Director
Date 22nd August, 2022
PARAGON CEYLON PLC
Statement of Financial Position
As at
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
31st March 2022
ASSETS
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Non - Current Assets
Property Plant and Equipment
0
0
0
Non Current Financial Assets
1,042,388
1,046,174
1,042,388
Deferred Tax Assets
221,511
221,511
221,511
Total Non Current assets
1,263,899
1,267,685
1,263,899
Current Assets
Inventories
183,385
262,623
180,809
Trade and Other Receivables
1,404,734
1,345,539
848,721
Due From Related Companies
3,767,898
1,989,582
3,696,715
Other Current Financial Assets
1,544,250
1,538,116
1,544,250
Income Tax Refund
25,033
25,033
25,033
Cash at Bank and in Hand
104,087
101,717
104,045
Total Current assets
7,029,387
5,262,610
6,399,573
TOTAL ASSETS
8,293,286
6,530,295
7,663,472
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
Stated Capital (1,000,280)
1,000,280
1,000,280
1,000,280
Available For Sales Reserve
140,342
144,128
140,342
Retained Earnings
1,666,066
(36,293)
624,134
Total Equity attributable to owners of the compan
2,806,688
1,108,115
1,764,756
Non Current Liabilities
Retirement Benefit Obligations
930,630
Total Non current liabilities
0
930,630
0
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
3,439,545
1,394,282
3,573,829
Due To Related Companies
451,283
730,173
384,058
Bank Overdraft
1,595,770
2,367,095
1,940,829
Total Current liabilities
5,486,598
4,491,550
5,898,716
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
8,293,286
6,530,295
7,663,472
0
-
-
Net asset value per share
2.81
1.11
1.76
L.I.Ratnasabapathy
Director
A.M.De Alwis
Director
Date 22nd August, 2022
PARAGON CEYLON PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity
For Three Months Ended 30th June 2022
Stated
Retained
Available For
Total
Capital
Earnings
Sales Reserve
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01/04/2021
1,000,280
(500,640)
144,128
643,768
Profit for the period
0
443,753
0
443,753
Other Comprehensive Income
0
20,591
0
20,591
Total Comprehensive income
0
464,344
0
464,344
Transfers
0
0
0
0
Balance as at 30/06/2021
1,000,280
(36,296)
144,128
1,108,112
Balance as at 01/04/2022
1,000,280
624,134
140,342
1,764,756
Profit for the period
0
1,041,932
0
1,041,932
Other Comprehensive Income
0
0
-
0
Total Comprehensive income
0
1,041,932
-
1,041,932
Balance as at 30/06/2022
1,000,280
1,666,066
140,342
2,806,688
PARAGON CEYLON PLC
Cash Flow Statements
Three
Three
months ended
months ended
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
Cash Flow From Operating Activities
Rs.
Rs.
Net Profit Before Taxation and Extraordinary Items
1,041,932
443,753
Adjustment for:
0
0
Depreciation
Interest Cost
0
0
Provision For Gratuity
0
28,261
Operating Profit Before Working Capital Changes
1,041,932
472,014
(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories
(2,576)
11,055
(Increase)/Decrease in Trade and
Other Receivables
(627,196)
(1,324,392)
Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and
Other Payables
(67,059)
(153,751)
Change in Other Accounts Payable
Cash Generated from Operations
345,101
(995,074)
Gratuity Paid
0
0
Income Tax Paid
0
0
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
345,101
(995,074)
Cash Flow From Financing Activities
Interest Cost
0
0
Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities
0
0
Net Increase/(Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents
345,101
(995,074)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Year
(1,836,784)
(1,270,304)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the period
(1,491,683)
(2,265,378)
Note A - Cash and Cash Equivalents
Favourable balance
Cash in Bank
99,087
96,717
Cash in hand
5,000
5,000
UnFavourable balance
Bank Overdraft
(1,595,770)
(2,367,095)
(1,491,683)
(2,265,378)
00000
00000
PARAGON CEYLON PLC
Information To Shareholders And Investors
Twenty Largest Shareholders
No of Shares
% Held
Held As At
30/06/2022
1
C T Holdings PLC
213,060
21.30%
2
Mr.J.T Ratnanather
95,140
9.51%
3
Mrs. B A J Ratnasabapathy
48,860
4.88%
4
Mr. A J C Ratnanather
48,710
4.87%
5
Cyril Gardiner (Private) Limited
47,520
4.75%
6
Sir Chittampalam A Gardiner Trust
46,400
4.64%
7
Mr. W N S Canagaratna
40,070
4.01%
8
Mr. G. I Ratnanather
35,580
3.56%
9
Mr.J.S Ratnanather
35,570
3.56%
10
Mrs M. C. P Canagaratna
30,400
3.04%
11
Miss P.R Canagaratna
29,820
2.98%
12
Mrs. A M de Alwis
29,250
2.92%
13
Dr. M T Stanislaus
28,860
2.89%
14
Mr. S H A Gulamhusein
18,430
1.84%
15
Mr. G T Fazleabas
15,760
1.58%
16
Mrs. R M Dissanaike
14,050
1.40%
17
Ceylon Printers Plc - Group Employees Provident Association
10,320
1.03%
18
Mrs M I Emmanuel
10,000
1.00%
19
Mrs,D.B.D.D.Danthanarayana
11,000
1.10%
20
Ceylon printers Limited
9,140
0.91%
817,940
81.77%
Balance Shareholders
182,340
18.23%
Total
1,000,280
100.00%
Shareholder Analysis
No of Shares
%
No of
Held As At
Shareholders
30/06/2022
Shares Held By The Public
951,166
95.09%
365
Shares Held By Others
49,114
4.91%
5
1,000,280
100.00%
370
Directors Shareholdings
The Shareholdings of the Directors and CEO
No of Shares
Held As At
30/06/2022
Mr.L.I.Ratnasabapathy
Nil
Mr. L.C. G. Ratnanather
Nil
Mr. J.B.M. Ponrajah
10
Mr. P.S.R. Cassie Chitty
Nil
Mr.M.M Marzook
Nil
Ms.A.M.De Alwis
29,250
29,260
Float Adjusted Market Capitalization
The float adjusted market Capitalization as at 30th June 2022 - Rs.39,948,720.00
The Company is not in compliance with rule 7.14.1 (a) of the listing rules of the Colombo stock exchange on minimum number of public shareholders.
