  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Paragon Ceylon PLC
  News
  Summary
    PARA.N0000   LK0134N00003

PARAGON CEYLON PLC

(PARA.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2021-03-29
42.00 LKR   -.--%
10:38aPARAGON CEYLON : Interim Financial Report 30.06.2022
PU
08/23Paragon Ceylon PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/07Paragon Ceylon PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Paragon Ceylon : Interim Financial Report 30.06.2022

08/24/2022 | 10:38am EDT
PARAGON CEYLON PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Three

Three

months ended

months ended

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

Variance

Rs.

Rs.

%

Revenue

1,930,525

1,009,300

91.27

Cost of Sales

(158,175)

(91,906)

72.11

Gross Profit

1,772,350

917,394

93.19

Other Income

61,600

61,600

-

Distribution Cost

(35,744)

0

#DIV/0!

Administrative Expenses

(714,121)

(507,479)

40.72

Results From Operating Activities

1,084,085

471,515

129.92

Finance Cost

(42,896)

(27,762)

54.51

Finance Income

743

#DIV/0!

Net Finance (Cost) / Income

(42,153)

(27,762)

51.84

Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax

1,041,932

443,753

134.80

Income Tax Expenses

#DIV/0!

Profit / (Loss) After Income Tax

1,041,932

443,753

134.80

Other Comprehensive Income

Net change in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets

0

0

Impairment loss / Reversal of Impairment loss on available

Deficit/(Surplus) change on Employee Retirement Benefit Obligation

20,591

for sale financial assets recognised through Profit and Loss

Fair Value Impact related to sold shares during the period

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

0

20,591

Total Comprehensive income for the period

1,041,932

464,344

Earnings per share

1.04

0.44

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

  1. The figures are provisional and subject to audit.
  2. The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards-LKAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation which have been adopted in the previous year.
  3. Comparative figures have been re-classified to conform with the current year's presentation.
  4. There are no other material events, which have occurred subsequent to the period where adjustments are necessary.
  5. There are no changes in contingent liabilities of material nature since the last annual balance sheet date.
    Stated Capital
    Stated capital is represented by number of shares in issue as given below.

As at

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

Ordinary shares

1,000,280

1,000,280

Market price per share

2022

2021

For the quarter ended 30th June

Highest price

Rs.

Rs.

No Trading

No Trading

Lowest price

No Trading

No Trading

Market price as at 30th June

No Trading

No Trading

L.I.Ratnasabapathy

Director

A.M.De Alwis

Director

Date 22nd August, 2022

PARAGON CEYLON PLC

Statement of Financial Position

As at

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

31st March 2022

ASSETS

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Non - Current Assets

Property Plant and Equipment

0

0

0

Non Current Financial Assets

1,042,388

1,046,174

1,042,388

Deferred Tax Assets

221,511

221,511

221,511

Total Non Current assets

1,263,899

1,267,685

1,263,899

Current Assets

Inventories

183,385

262,623

180,809

Trade and Other Receivables

1,404,734

1,345,539

848,721

Due From Related Companies

3,767,898

1,989,582

3,696,715

Other Current Financial Assets

1,544,250

1,538,116

1,544,250

Income Tax Refund

25,033

25,033

25,033

Cash at Bank and in Hand

104,087

101,717

104,045

Total Current assets

7,029,387

5,262,610

6,399,573

TOTAL ASSETS

8,293,286

6,530,295

7,663,472

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated Capital (1,000,280)

1,000,280

1,000,280

1,000,280

Available For Sales Reserve

140,342

144,128

140,342

Retained Earnings

1,666,066

(36,293)

624,134

Total Equity attributable to owners of the compan

2,806,688

1,108,115

1,764,756

Non Current Liabilities

Retirement Benefit Obligations

930,630

Total Non current liabilities

0

930,630

0

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

3,439,545

1,394,282

3,573,829

Due To Related Companies

451,283

730,173

384,058

Bank Overdraft

1,595,770

2,367,095

1,940,829

Total Current liabilities

5,486,598

4,491,550

5,898,716

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

8,293,286

6,530,295

7,663,472

0

-

-

Net asset value per share

2.81

1.11

1.76

L.I.Ratnasabapathy

Director

A.M.De Alwis

Director

Date 22nd August, 2022

PARAGON CEYLON PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

For Three Months Ended 30th June 2022

Stated

Retained

Available For

Total

Capital

Earnings

Sales Reserve

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01/04/2021

1,000,280

(500,640)

144,128

643,768

Profit for the period

0

443,753

0

443,753

Other Comprehensive Income

0

20,591

0

20,591

Total Comprehensive income

0

464,344

0

464,344

Transfers

0

0

0

0

Balance as at 30/06/2021

1,000,280

(36,296)

144,128

1,108,112

Balance as at 01/04/2022

1,000,280

624,134

140,342

1,764,756

Profit for the period

0

1,041,932

0

1,041,932

Other Comprehensive Income

0

0

-

0

Total Comprehensive income

0

1,041,932

-

1,041,932

Balance as at 30/06/2022

1,000,280

1,666,066

140,342

2,806,688

PARAGON CEYLON PLC

Cash Flow Statements

Three

Three

months ended

months ended

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

Cash Flow From Operating Activities

Rs.

Rs.

Net Profit Before Taxation and Extraordinary Items

1,041,932

443,753

Adjustment for:

0

0

Depreciation

Interest Cost

0

0

Provision For Gratuity

0

28,261

Operating Profit Before Working Capital Changes

1,041,932

472,014

(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories

(2,576)

11,055

(Increase)/Decrease in Trade and

Other Receivables

(627,196)

(1,324,392)

Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and

Other Payables

(67,059)

(153,751)

Change in Other Accounts Payable

Cash Generated from Operations

345,101

(995,074)

Gratuity Paid

0

0

Income Tax Paid

0

0

Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities

345,101

(995,074)

Cash Flow From Financing Activities

Interest Cost

0

0

Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities

0

0

Net Increase/(Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents

345,101

(995,074)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Year

(1,836,784)

(1,270,304)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the period

(1,491,683)

(2,265,378)

Note A - Cash and Cash Equivalents

Favourable balance

Cash in Bank

99,087

96,717

Cash in hand

5,000

5,000

UnFavourable balance

Bank Overdraft

(1,595,770)

(2,367,095)

(1,491,683)

(2,265,378)

00000

00000

PARAGON CEYLON PLC

Information To Shareholders And Investors

Twenty Largest Shareholders

No of Shares

% Held

Held As At

30/06/2022

1

C T Holdings PLC

213,060

21.30%

2

Mr.J.T Ratnanather

95,140

9.51%

3

Mrs. B A J Ratnasabapathy

48,860

4.88%

4

Mr. A J C Ratnanather

48,710

4.87%

5

Cyril Gardiner (Private) Limited

47,520

4.75%

6

Sir Chittampalam A Gardiner Trust

46,400

4.64%

7

Mr. W N S Canagaratna

40,070

4.01%

8

Mr. G. I Ratnanather

35,580

3.56%

9

Mr.J.S Ratnanather

35,570

3.56%

10

Mrs M. C. P Canagaratna

30,400

3.04%

11

Miss P.R Canagaratna

29,820

2.98%

12

Mrs. A M de Alwis

29,250

2.92%

13

Dr. M T Stanislaus

28,860

2.89%

14

Mr. S H A Gulamhusein

18,430

1.84%

15

Mr. G T Fazleabas

15,760

1.58%

16

Mrs. R M Dissanaike

14,050

1.40%

17

Ceylon Printers Plc - Group Employees Provident Association

10,320

1.03%

18

Mrs M I Emmanuel

10,000

1.00%

19

Mrs,D.B.D.D.Danthanarayana

11,000

1.10%

20

Ceylon printers Limited

9,140

0.91%

817,940

81.77%

Balance Shareholders

182,340

18.23%

Total

1,000,280

100.00%

Shareholder Analysis

No of Shares

%

No of

Held As At

Shareholders

30/06/2022

Shares Held By The Public

951,166

95.09%

365

Shares Held By Others

49,114

4.91%

5

1,000,280

100.00%

370

Directors Shareholdings

The Shareholdings of the Directors and CEO

No of Shares

Held As At

30/06/2022

Mr.L.I.Ratnasabapathy

Nil

Mr. L.C. G. Ratnanather

Nil

Mr. J.B.M. Ponrajah

10

Mr. P.S.R. Cassie Chitty

Nil

Mr.M.M Marzook

Nil

Ms.A.M.De Alwis

29,250

29,260

Float Adjusted Market Capitalization

The float adjusted market Capitalization as at 30th June 2022 - Rs.39,948,720.00

The Company is not in compliance with rule 7.14.1 (a) of the listing rules of the Colombo stock exchange on minimum number of public shareholders.

Disclaimer

Paragon Ceylon plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
