11-06-23

Paragon Bank celebrated the official grand opening of its new Oxford, Mississippi banking center with a ribbon-cutting special event for its customers and friends on October 24. Paragon's new office building is located off a roundabout at 2401 South Lamar Boulevard.

Oxford Market President, Kin Kinney, introduced his team, and President & CEO, Robert Shaw introduced the Paragon Board of Directors and the Oxford-market Advisory Board members in attendance. Distinguished guests included artists Jere Allen, Clara Barber, Bill Beckwith, Jim Hendrix and Lucius Lamar and members of the Cofield family. Tony Deal represented the Oxford Chamber of Commerce in his role as Vice Chair. The Rev. Chris McAlilly from Oxford-University United Methodist Church provided the invocation.

"Being an Oxford native, I was thrilled to see so much support for our team and our new state of the art banking center," said Shaw. "We cannot wait to welcome our customers and friends every day to visit it and use our community room and deck on our second floor. We want this center to be viewed as a space for the entire Oxford community to gather and enjoy."

The Oxford Banking Center team consists of Kin Kinney; Quentin Brewer, First Vice President - Private Banking; Helean W. Davis, Assistant Vice President - Banking Center Manager; Andrea Rutherford, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer and Holly Webster, Universal Banker. The Oxford team has over 120 years of combined banking experience in the Oxford/Lafayette County market.

"We are thankful for the tremendous turnout of our customers, friends, and neighbors," said Kinney. "Our Grand Opening was an opportunity to share how excited Paragon Bank is to be a part of this great community."

