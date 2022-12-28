Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Paragon Financial Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGNN   US69912S1006

PARAGON FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

(PGNN)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:57 2022-12-28 pm EST
8.950 USD   +0.56%
04:03pParagon Financial : Three Ways to Improve Your Credit Score
PU
09/12Paragon Financial : Third Quarter Housing Update
PU
08/12Paragon Financial : FR-Y9SP Parent Only Financials, Small Bank Holding Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paragon Financial : Three Ways to Improve Your Credit Score

12/28/2022 | 04:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Credit can be an intimidating topic. When it comes to making big financial decisions, credit plays a crucial role in your options. Yet, it seems like there are so many ways it can go wrong. Here's a simple guide to quickly building your personal credit.

Your credit score is a three-digit number that measures how reliable you are from a financial standpoint. The score ranges from a low of 300 to a high of 850.

While most credit agencies have defined their own ranges, here's the consensus:

  • A score of 720 or higher is generally considered excellent.
  • A score of 690 to 719 is considered good.
  • A score of 630 to 689 is viewed as fair.
  • A score of 629 or below is considered poor.

Bankers, landlords, mortgage lenders and insurance brokers will analyze your score and determine which products you qualify for and are most suitable for you. A high credit score helps you qualify for more affordable products or deals in the long term. Establishing good credit provides you with the leverage to negotiate lower interest rates on big purchases, like a new car or your first home. It can even help you avoid security deposits on utilities, cell phones and rental properties. In addition, a high credit score gives banks the confidence to lend you money. Building your credit opens doors to numerous privileges.

Here are three healthy habits that can help you get there.

Meet your due dates

Staying on top of due dates is one of the simplest ways to increase your credit score. Paying your bills on or before their due dates shows your credit worthiness. It's best practice to pay your bills in full if your circumstances allow. But if you can only afford to pay the minimum balance, be sure to always meet your due date.

You can remind yourself of upcoming due dates by scheduling a repeating notification on your phone or digital calendar. And if your bank or credit union offers an automatic payment option, schedule an automatic transfer amount that's comfortable for you.

Maintain a low credit balance

Low credit utilization shows lenders that you are responsible when it comes to managing your money. That means keeping your credit balance ratio below 30 percent. The lower your credit balance, the higher your credit score.

If the memory of that one splurge has come back to haunt you after reading the last sentence, not to worry: There are ways to make up for infrequent fluctuations in the credit utilization ratio. If you stay on top of your payments and budgets, your credit score will eventually readjust. If you are new to using a line of credit, now is the best time to restructure your monthly budget.

Keep your oldest account open for business

Payment history is the most influential factor on your credit score and stays on your record for seven years. Every late payment or financial stumble is visible to your lender or potential landlord years after the event.

Financial services professionals recommend consumers keep their first credit account open as a testament to building their credit worthiness. You should only close an account if you're charged high annual fees on an account that you no longer use.

Ask your Paragon banker today for more tips on how to build your credit.

If you enjoyed this article, would you mind sharing it?

Attachments

Disclaimer

Paragon Financial Solutions Inc. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 21:02:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PARAGON FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
04:03pParagon Financial : Three Ways to Improve Your Credit Score
PU
09/12Paragon Financial : Third Quarter Housing Update
PU
08/12Paragon Financial : FR-Y9SP Parent Only Financials, Small Bank Holding Company
PU
08/03Paragon Financial : FFIEC 051 Quarterly Call Report
PU
06/27Paragon Financial : Bank welcomes Quentin Brewer to its Private Banking team in Oxford
PU
06/24Paragon Financial : June Housing Update
PU
04/11Paragon Financial : Spring-Clean Your Finances With Some Automation
PU
03/31Paragon Financial : 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/11Paragon Financial : Best Tips for Buying a Townhouse
PU
03/11Positive Pay : Fraud Detection and Prevention
PU
More news
Chart PARAGON FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paragon Financial Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart