PARAGON FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

(PGNN)
Paragon Financial : celebrates the Grand Opening of our Wilmington, NC Banking Center!

02/21/2023 | 05:03pm EST
On Thursday, February 9, Paragon hosted customers, friends, family and state and local dignitaries for a Grand Opening celebration and ribbon cutting at its new Wilmington, North Carolina Banking Center. Distinguished guests included Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Wilmington City Councilman Luke Waddell, NHC Commissioner Leann Pierce, and North Carolina House of Representatives Member Deb Butler. Wilmington Market President, John Franck, introduced his team, and President & CEO, Robert Shaw, introduced the Paragon Board of Directors. The Wilmington, NC banking center is Paragon's seventh office across the Southeast US and the first on the East Coast. The full-service office features an incredibly experienced banking team who provides retail, commercial and mortgage services.

Photos from the Wilmington, NC Banking Center Grand Opening:

Disclaimer

Paragon Financial Solutions Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 22:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
