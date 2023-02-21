Paragon Financial : celebrates the Grand Opening of our Wilmington, NC Banking Center!

On Thursday, February 9, Paragon hosted customers, friends, family and state and local dignitaries for a Grand Opening celebration and ribbon cutting at its new Wilmington, North Carolina Banking Center. Distinguished guests included Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Wilmington City Councilman Luke Waddell, NHC Commissioner Leann Pierce, and North Carolina House of Representatives Member Deb Butler. Wilmington Market President, John Franck, introduced his team, and President & CEO, Robert Shaw, introduced the Paragon Board of Directors. The Wilmington, NC banking center is Paragon's seventh office across the Southeast US and the first on the East Coast. The full-service office features an incredibly experienced banking team who provides retail, commercial and mortgage services.

Photos from the Wilmington, NC Banking Center Grand Opening:

