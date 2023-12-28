Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2023 / 15:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Brigitte
Last name(s): Frers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus Dieter
Last name(s): Frers
Position: Managing Director of the general partner

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
5299003KK8544RT71R38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005558696

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.00 EUR 123484.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.0000 EUR 123484.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bösendamm 11
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Internet: www.paragon.ag

 
88369  28.12.2023 CET/CEST

