

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.12.2023 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Klaus Dieter Last name(s): Frers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director of the general partner

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

5299003KK8544RT71R38

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005558696

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.00 EUR 5420000.00 EUR 4.00 EUR 3509052.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.0000 EUR 8929052.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

21/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

28.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

