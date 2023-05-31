Paragon GmbH : Annual Report 2022

Earnings per share in € (basic and diluted) from continuing operations
-1.92
-1.58
-20.9%
Earnings per share in € (basic and diluted) from discontinued operations
1.17
-0.94
225.1%
Earnings per share in € (basic and diluted) from continuing and discontinued operations
-0.74
-2.52
70.5%
Investments (CAPEX) 3
7,726
15,004
-50.4%
Operating cash flow
12,899
13,058
1.2%
Free cash flow 4
5,174
-1,946
365.9%
€ '000 / as indicated
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Change
Total assets
172,542
159,669
8.1%
Equity
661
3,300
-80.0%
Equity ratio in %
0,4
2.1
-81.5%
Cash and cash equivalents
18,106
1,455
1,144.5%
Interest-bearing liabilities
120,128
115,879
3.7%
Net debt 5
102,022
114,424
-10.8%
Employees (continuing operations) 6
882
839
5.1%
The paragon Group comprises the Electronics and Mechanics operating segments. Due to the planned sale of the shares in the previously fully consolidated paragon semvox GmbH, the Digital Assistance operating segment is a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. The prior year's figures have been adjusted accordingly.
For information on the calculation of EBITDA, please refer to the explanations in the management report on financial performance indicators.
CAPEX = investments in property, plant and equipment + investment in intangible assets.
Cash and cash equivalents - Interest-bearing liabilities
Plus 110 temporary workers (December 31, 2021: 61).
Share
Closing price in Xetra in €
Number of shares issued
Market capitalization in € millions
Dec. 31, 2022
4.31
4,526,266
19.5
Dec. 31, 2021
7.18
4,526,266
32.5
Change
-40.0%
0.0%
-13.0
K E Y F I G U R E S & H I G H L I G H T S
Highlights from Fiscal Year 2022
Significant increase in revenue due to completed focus on core automotive business (Electronics and Mechanics segments) in fiscal year 2022
Revenue up 18.4% to € 160.3 million (excluding Digital Assistance operating segment; prior year: € 135.4 million)
Digital Assistance operating segment (paragon semvox GmbH) sold to CARIAD SE by notarized agreement dated December 1, 2022. Expected proceeds from sale of around € 40 million will be used to further reduce debt in 2023
EBITDA from continuing operations came to € 11.6 million and from discontinued operations to € 4.7 million, for a total of€ 16.3 million.
EBITDA in the fiscal year burdened by noncash one-time effects of € 3.4 million (exchange rate losses, losses on the sale of real estate not required for operations, etc.)
Operating cash flow at a high level - cost-cutting measures proved sustainably effective
Development of the new Power operating segment makes progress
Forecast for 2023: Approx. € 170 million in revenue with EBITDA of € 25 million expected; sale of Digital Assistance operating segment thus compensated in terms of revenue
2 | PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:28:07 UTC.