    PGN   DE0005558696

PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA

(PGN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:16:47 2023-05-31 am EDT
5.950 EUR   +0.51%
10:29aParagon Gmbh : Annual Report 2022
PU
05/22Paragon Gmbh : Annual Report 2022
PU
05/12Paragon Gmbh : Group Interim Report as of March 31, 2023 / 1. Quarter
PU
Paragon GmbH : Annual Report 2022

05/31/2023 | 10:29am EDT
CONCENTRATION ANNUAL REPORT 2022

2 | PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2

Key Figures paragon Group 1

€ '000 / as indicated

Jan. 1 to

Jan. 1 to

Change

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Revenue (continuing operations)

160,318

135,444

18.4%

EBITDA 2 (continuing operations)

11,565

15.107

-23.4%

EBITDA margin in %

7.2

11.2

-35.3%

EBITDA paragon semvox GmbH (non-continuing operations)

4,738

4.869

-2.7%

EBIT (continuing operations)

-3,054

-1.759

-73.6%

EBIT margin in %

-1.9

-1.3

-46.7%

Earnings from continuing operations

-8,676

-7.174

-20.9%

Earnings from discontinued operations

5,309

-4,243

225.1%

Consolidated net income

-3,367

-11,417

70.5%

Earnings per share in € (basic and diluted) from continuing operations

-1.92

-1.58

-20.9%

Earnings per share in € (basic and diluted) from discontinued operations

1.17

-0.94

225.1%

Earnings per share in € (basic and diluted) from continuing and discontinued operations

-0.74

-2.52

70.5%

Investments (CAPEX) 3

7,726

15,004

-50.4%

Operating cash flow

12,899

13,058

1.2%

Free cash flow 4

5,174

-1,946

365.9%

€ '000 / as indicated

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Change

Total assets

172,542

159,669

8.1%

Equity

661

3,300

-80.0%

Equity ratio in %

0,4

2.1

-81.5%

Cash and cash equivalents

18,106

1,455

1,144.5%

Interest-bearing liabilities

120,128

115,879

3.7%

Net debt 5

102,022

114,424

-10.8%

Employees (continuing operations) 6

882

839

5.1%

  1. The paragon Group comprises the Electronics and Mechanics operating segments. Due to the planned sale of the shares in the previously fully consolidated paragon semvox GmbH, the Digital Assistance operating segment is a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. The prior year's figures have been adjusted accordingly.
  2. For information on the calculation of EBITDA, please refer to the explanations in the management report on financial performance indicators.
  3. CAPEX = investments in property, plant and equipment + investment in intangible assets.
  4. Free cash flow = operating cash flow - investments (CAPEX).
  5. Cash and cash equivalents - Interest-bearing liabilities
  6. Plus 110 temporary workers (December 31, 2021: 61).

Share

Closing price in Xetra in €

Number of shares issued

Market capitalization in € millions

Dec. 31, 2022

4.31

4,526,266

19.5

Dec. 31, 2021

7.18

4,526,266

32.5

Change

-40.0%

0.0%

-13.0

K E Y F I G U R E S & H I G H L I G H T S

Highlights from Fiscal Year 2022

  • Significant increase in revenue due to completed focus on core automotive business (Electronics and Mechanics segments) in fiscal year 2022
  • Revenue up 18.4% to € 160.3 million (excluding Digital Assistance operating segment; prior year: € 135.4 million)
  • Digital Assistance operating segment (paragon semvox GmbH) sold to CARIAD SE by notarized agreement dated December 1, 2022. Expected proceeds from sale of around € 40 million will be used to further reduce debt in 2023
  • EBITDA from continuing operations came to € 11.6 million and from discontinued operations to € 4.7 million, for a total of€ 16.3 million.
  • EBITDA in the fiscal year burdened by noncash one-time effects of € 3.4 million (exchange rate losses, losses on the sale of real estate not required for operations, etc.)
  • Operating cash flow at a high level - cost-cutting measures proved sustainably effective
  • Development of the new Power operating segment makes progress
  • Forecast for 2023: Approx. € 170 million in revenue with EBITDA of € 25 million expected; sale of Digital Assistance operating segment thus compensated in terms of revenue

2 | PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2

L E T T E R F R O M T H E M A N A G E M E N T | 3

Content

  1. Letter From the Management
  1. Investor Relations
  1. Supervisory Board Report

12 Combined Management Report

Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Income Statement
  2. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  1. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
  2. Statement of Changes in Equity
  3. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

118 Auditor's Report

125

Declaration by the Legal Representatives

126

Financial Calendar

Disclaimer

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 160 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 -5,50 M -5,90 M -5,90 M
Net Debt 2022 88,9 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 79,9%
Managers and Directors
Klaus Dieter Frers Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Martin Esser Chief Financial Officer
Iris Grässler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann-Josef Börnemeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Schäfers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA37.36%29
DENSO CORPORATION34.44%47 079
APTIV PLC-2.04%24 678
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD11.47%15 443
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.18%14 534
CONTINENTAL AG16.79%14 018
