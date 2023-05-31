Paragon GmbH : Annual Report 2022

K E Y F I G U R E S & H I G H L I G H T S

Highlights from Fiscal Year 2022

Significant increase in revenue due to completed focus on core automotive business (Electronics and Mechanics segments) in fiscal year 2022

Revenue up 18.4% to € 160.3 million (excluding Digital Assistance operating segment; prior year: € 135.4 million)

Digital Assistance operating segment (paragon semvox GmbH) sold to CARIAD SE by notarized agreement dated December 1, 2022. Expected proceeds from sale of around € 40 million will be used to further reduce debt in 2023

EBITDA from continuing operations came to € 11.6 million and from discontinued operations to € 4.7 million, for a total of€ 16.3 million.

EBITDA in the fiscal year burdened by noncash one-time effects of € 3.4 million (exchange rate losses, losses on the sale of real estate not required for operations, etc.)

Operating cash flow at a high level - cost-cutting measures proved sustainably effective

Development of the new Power operating segment makes progress