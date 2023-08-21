Dear Shareholders,

Customers, Business Partners

and Employees,

In the first half of 2023, paragon increased revenues in continuing operations, excluding the Digital Assistance operating segment, to € 86.6 million (prior year € 80.7 mil- lion). With this revenue increase of 7.3% compared to the same period of the prior year, we were able to more than compensate for the revenue loss due to the exclusion of the discontinued Digital Assistance operating segment in the first half of the year. In terms of revenue, 2023 is the strongest first half-year in the history of paragon Auto- motive. paragon's positioning as a technology provider is once again paying off.

In May 2023, we successfully completed the sale of paragon semvox GmbH (Digital Assistance operating segment) to CARIAD SE, the software company of the Volkswagen Group. The earnings contribution of paragon semvox GmbH and the effect of deconsolidation are reported in the income statement under the item "Result from discontinued operations" and amount to € 7.0 million.

As already communicated on several occasions, we used the proceeds from the sale to further reduce the debt of the paragon Group. As a result, the CHF bond issued in 2019 was repaid in full in April 2023. The EUR bond extended in 2022 was reduced by € 4.8 million to € 45.2 million. This means that the total bank liabilities and bond liabilities (less cash and cash equivalents) at the end of the first half of 2023 is less than € 60 million. Just before the outbreak of the COVID- 19 pandemic in December 2019, at € 121.3 million, this figure was still more than double. We are proud of this reduction in what is certainly a difficult market environment. As a result, our net debt-equity ratio fell to 2.6.