PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA

(PGN)
paragon GmbH : Achieves Strongest Quarter for Automotive in Company's History

11/01/2020 | 04:45pm EST

Delbrück, Germany, October 30, 2020 - paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] presented today the Group interim report as of September 30, 2020, in which it confirmed the preliminary figures. The reported figures show that the company is achieving highly robust performance in regard to both revenue development and profitability. With the highest quarterly revenues for the Automotive business since the foundation of the company, paragon has achieved a record result. The Management has reaffirmed the forecast and anticipates dynamic year-end business.

  • Q3 revenues clearly up more than 9% relative to same quarter of prior year -strongest quarter in terms of revenues in history of paragon Automotive at € 33.8 million

  • Preliminary figures confirmed: Automotive business revenues after nine months at € 83.8 million - EBITDA margin of paragon Automotive already within target range at 9.0%

  • Further earnings effects anticipated in Q4 following Q3 EBITDA margin of 12.2%

  • 2020 forecast reaffirmed: Automotive business revenues and earnings for the year as a whole expected to reach upper end of the forecast range; potential for further revenue growth

Disclaimer

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 21:44:04 UTC

