Xetra  >  Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA    PGN   DE0005558696

PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA

(PGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

paragon GmbH : Analyst"s presentation – Publication of Consolidated Financial Statements Fiscal Year 2019

08/21/2020 | 07:56am EDT

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

August 21, 2020

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA 2019:

Light and Shadow

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

2

Company structure

paragon GmbH & Co.

KGaA

Est. 1988

57.8 %

Since 1993

Since 2012

paragon Automotive

Voltabox AG

_ Electronics

_ Electromobility

_ Mechanics

_ 2020: Available-for-sale

(discontinued business)

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

3

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019

Revenue Development Automotive Business

45

Revenue paragon Automotive

+ 16%

42

150

quarter in €m

per year in €m

40

+ 18 %

35

34

130

35

32

31

31

30

110

29

30

25

Revenue per

25

Revenue

24

90

25

23

20

70

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017

2018

2019

_ Revenue 2019 +16% vs. prior year, 7% above plan

_ Acoustics as driver +37% and Kinematics +32% in 2019 _ Order intake +11.5 %

_ Beneficiary of the transformation of the automotive industry _ No influence by diesel crisis and/or trade conflicts

Revenue per quarter Revenue per year

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

4

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019

P&L Development 2017-2019e in Comparison

P&L paragon Automotive

2017-2019e

2017

2018

2019e adj.

2019e pro forma

(in €'000)

One-off effects 2019 (€ 9.0m)

exclusive

inclusive

Corona-specific devaluations and

exclusive

inclusive

depreciation 2019 (€ 9.0m)

Revenues

97,550

120,474

139,594

139,594

Change in inventories

286

1,215

-4,348

-4,348

Other own work capitalized

11,125

12,651

11,321

11,321

Other operating income

1,200

5,058

6,001

6,001

Total operating performance

110,161

139,398

152,568

152,568

Cost of materials

-54,565

-63,684

-76,583

-76,583

Personnel expenses

-28,553

-38,533

-44,197

-44,197

Other operating expenses

-9,626

-16,484

-22,293

-22,293

Operational one-off effects

0

0

0

9,000

EBITDA

17,412

20,023

18,495

9,495

Depreciation

-6,960

-10,802

-14,108

-23,125

EBIT

10,452

9,221

4,387

-13,630

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

5

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019

paragon Automotive - Retrospective

2019

-

Launching costs of Kinematics projects

-

One-off effect € 6.0m

+

Successful restructuring gaining profit of

€ 15.7m over lifetime

-

Integration / consolidation costs of subsidiaries

  • One-offeffect € 2.5m

Consolidation of three locations into one

    • new enables savings of € 1.5m annually
  • Introduction costs of new ERP software
  • One-offeffect € 0.5m

Consistent ERP systems in subsidiaries

  • enable cost savings of € 0.3m annually

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

6

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019

paragon Automotive Customer Structure 2019

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

7

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019

Success through USPs

Share Single Source

paragon Automotive 2019:

86 %

_ Customers appreciate technologically sophisticated and innovative products from paragon

_ paragon has a high degree of trust and support

"There is no

alternative

to paragon."*

*Aggregated confirmation by paragon customers.

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

8

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020

paragon Automotive - Retrospective

2020

+

January: Perfect start of the year

+

Sensors +12.3 %

+

Overall turnover +10 %

-

March: Comprehensive production stoppages at all

automotive customers

-

-

All paragon production plants closed Short-time work

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

9

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020

Revenue Development in H1/2020 Shows V Formation

Production restarted from week 16 onwards / logistical challenges mastered; average capacity utilization of the plants at 95% of the previous year

Reversal of trend after corona slump reached Cautious optimism for Q3/2020

Jan

Feb

Mrz

Apr

Mai

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Okt

Nov

Dez

Restart of

production in cw 16

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

10

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020

Forecast H2/2020 at the Previous Year's Level

As of July 1, 2020

Factual 2019

Jan

Feb

Mrz

Apr

Mai

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Okt

Nov

Dez

Incl.: One-off sales January to June

Excl.: One-off sales July to December 2020

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

11

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020

Key Figures 1. Quarter 2020

_ Sales Q1 2020 (€ 29.5 m) down 3.9% compared to Q1 2019 (€ 30.4m)

_ EBITDA margin Q1 2020 of 6.8%

_ EBITDA Q1 2020 includes € 0.9m unrealized losses on the CHF Bond Adjusted € 2.9m

_ Despite complete shutdown as of 20.03.2020 within planning

In €m

2019

Q1 2020

Revenue

139.6

29.5

Capitalised development costs

11.3

1.9

Other operating income

6.0

1.8

Total performance

156.9

33.1

Material costs

- 80.9

-16.0

Personnel costs

-44.2

-10.6

Material expenses

-22.6

-4.5

EBITDA

9.2

2.0

Depreciation

-23.2

-4.4

EBIT

-14.0

-2.3

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

12

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020

Forecast 2020e

Adjusted forecast 2020 paragon Automotive (post-Corona)

Revenue 2020e

EBITDA margin 2020e

€ 105 to 115m

>> -20% vs. planning pre-Corona

8 to 12%

Investments

about € 20m

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

13

VoltaboxAG: Fiscal Year 2019

Voltabox Business Performance in 2019

Initial planning

Ambitious growth expected // Very good order

situation // Set-up of structures

Hard brake

Postponement of projects & revenues

Changed conditions

Refocusing, Realigning, Restructuring

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

14

VoltaboxAG: Fiscal Year 2019

Comprehensive balance sheet adjustment at Voltabox AG

_ Considering Voltabox "available for sale"

_ Implications from corona partly to be taken into account as early as 2019

_ Conversion of provisional/non-durable impairments in value into permanent impairments in value (impairment principle) >> extraordinary depreciation

./. 54.2

€m Impairment of current assets

./. 6.6

€m

Impairment on goodwill

./. 27.1

€m Impairment on PPE and intangible assets

./. 9.2

€m Reverse transaction sale of IP rights

./. 3.0

€m

Provision for impending losses

  • ./. € 100.1m

_ Voltabox fully consolidated >> Immediate effect on paragon's consolidated financial statements

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

15

paragon Group: Fiscal Year 2019

P&L Key Figures paragon Group

Results significantly influenced by:

_ Balance sheet adjustment Voltabox AG

_ Foreign currency expenses due to refinancing

_ Special effects due to consolidation, integration and series start-ups

In €m

Revenue

200

187

192

150

100

50

69

60

0

FY 2018

FY 2019

Q4/2018 Q4/2019

In €m

EBIT

In €m

40

EBITDA

30

20

0

10

30

13

0

-8

-11

-10

FY 2018

FY 2019

Q4/2018

Q4/2019

In €m

Group result

10

15

7

10

3

1

-40

-90

-140

-120-106

0

-40

0

-90

-124

-108

-140

FY 2018

FY 2019

Q4/2018

Q4/2019

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

FY 2018

FY 2019

Q4/2018

Q4/2019

16

Outlook

Adjusting to the "new normal"

Burden of

earnings

through one-

Corona

Profit warning

off effects

pandemic

Restart

of Voltabox AG

(mainly

(production

Refocusing

(consolidation

launching

stoppages for

Restructuring

effect)

costs)

several weeks)

Regaining strength

2019

2020

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

paragon 2021

- Pure Automotive-

2021

17

Outlook

The sale of Voltabox is the enabler

_ Stock market doesn't value paragon's financial investment Voltabox

_ No overlap between both company's business models

_ Buyer to scale up Voltabox's business globally

_ Sales process going very well

paragon GmbH &

Co. KGaA

Automotive

Markets

Electromobility

(Voltabox AG)

  • Proceeds to be invested into paragon's
    Automotive business plus debt relief

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

18

Presenting paragon 2021

- Pure Automotive -

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

19

Outlook

The Re-invention of paragon

The new approach

The portfolio of the future

The new footprint

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

20

Outlook

The paragon 2021

Feel and relax

_ Seat components

_ Tables, cradles & consoles

_ Sensors for seats

_ Road noise cancelation

The portfolio

Breathe and protect

of the future

_ Air quality sensors

_ Ionizer

_ Vital data sensors _ Child Presence Detection _ Anti-virus electrostatic filter

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

See and assist

_ Digital assistance, AI based

_ Hidden technologies

_ Connection Box for seemless handover

Move and support

_ Front and rear spoilers (incl. drives)

_ Drives for wind deflectors and sunroofs

Listen and act

_ Microphones

_ Loudspeakers / Car-Hifi

_ 3D sound system

_ Exterior sound

21

Outlook

New Products

VIRUS PROTECTION by electrostatic filter (market launch January 2021)

Particle filter "Dustprotect" with up to 10 times faster cleaning of the vehicle cabin from viruses and fine dust

External loudspeaker for electric vehicles

Mandatory requirement for pedestrian warning

Near-fieldradar sensor for detecting children in parked vehicles Great potential in the USA due to legal requirements

Vital data sensors

Health surveillance of the driver (legal requirement for autonomous vehicles)

Connection Box - Cost-effective integration of digital assistants via smartphone app

Integrated infotainment, mobile applications, certified cloud services

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Annual Report 2019

22

The paragon 2021 - Driving Perfection -

Move

Breathe

Listen

& Support

& Protect

& Act

See

Feel

& Assist

& Relax

23

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Artegastraße 1 33129 Delbrück

Tel.: +49 (0) 5250 9762 - 141

E-Mail: investor@paragon.ag

Disclaimer

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 11:55:16 UTC
