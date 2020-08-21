paragon GmbH : Analyst"s presentation – Publication of Consolidated Financial Statements Fiscal Year 2019

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 August 21, 2020

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA 2019: Light and Shadow paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 2

Company structure paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Est. 1988 57.8 % Since 1993 Since 2012 paragon Automotive Voltabox AG _ Electronics _ Electromobility _ Mechanics _ 2020: Available-for-sale (discontinued business) paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 3

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019 Revenue Development Automotive Business 45 Revenue paragon Automotive + 16% 42 150 quarter in €m per year in €m 40 + 18 % 35 34 130 35 32 31 31 30 110 29 30 25 Revenue per 25 Revenue 24 90 25 23 20 70 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 2018 2019 _ Revenue 2019 +16% vs. prior year, 7% above plan _ Acoustics as driver +37% and Kinematics +32% in 2019 _ Order intake +11.5 % _ Beneficiary of the transformation of the automotive industry _ No influence by diesel crisis and/or trade conflicts Revenue per quarter Revenue per year paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 4

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019 P&L Development 2017-2019e in Comparison P&L paragon Automotive 2017-2019e 2017 2018 2019e adj. 2019e pro forma (in €'000) One-off effects 2019 (€ 9.0m) exclusive inclusive Corona-specific devaluations and exclusive inclusive depreciation 2019 (€ 9.0m) Revenues 97,550 120,474 139,594 139,594 Change in inventories 286 1,215 -4,348 -4,348 Other own work capitalized 11,125 12,651 11,321 11,321 Other operating income 1,200 5,058 6,001 6,001 Total operating performance 110,161 139,398 152,568 152,568 Cost of materials -54,565 -63,684 -76,583 -76,583 Personnel expenses -28,553 -38,533 -44,197 -44,197 Other operating expenses -9,626 -16,484 -22,293 -22,293 Operational one-off effects 0 0 0 9,000 EBITDA 17,412 20,023 18,495 9,495 Depreciation -6,960 -10,802 -14,108 -23,125 EBIT 10,452 9,221 4,387 -13,630 paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 5

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019 paragon Automotive - Retrospective 2019 - Launching costs of Kinematics projects - One-off effect € 6.0m + Successful restructuring gaining profit of € 15.7m over lifetime - Integration / consolidation costs of subsidiaries One-off effect € 2.5m Consolidation of three locations into one new enables savings of € 1.5m annually

Introduction costs of new ERP software One-off effect € 0.5m Consistent ERP systems in subsidiaries enable cost savings of € 0.3m annually paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 6

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019 paragon Automotive Customer Structure 2019 paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 7

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019 Success through USPs Share Single Source paragon Automotive 2019: 86 % _ Customers appreciate technologically sophisticated and innovative products from paragon _ paragon has a high degree of trust and support "There is no alternative to paragon."* *Aggregated confirmation by paragon customers. paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 8

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020 paragon Automotive - Retrospective 2020 + January: Perfect start of the year + Sensors +12.3 % + Overall turnover +10 % - March: Comprehensive production stoppages at all automotive customers - - All paragon production plants closed Short-time work paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 9

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue Development in H1/2020 Shows V Formation Production restarted from week 16 onwards / logistical challenges mastered; average capacity utilization of the plants at 95% of the previous year Reversal of trend after corona slump reached Cautious optimism for Q3/2020 Jan Feb Mrz Apr Mai Jun Jul Aug Sep Okt Nov Dez Restart of production in cw 16 paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 10

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020 Forecast H2/2020 at the Previous Year's Level As of July 1, 2020 Factual 2019 Jan Feb Mrz Apr Mai Jun Jul Aug Sep Okt Nov Dez Incl.: One-off sales January to June Excl.: One-off sales July to December 2020 paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 11

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020 Key Figures 1. Quarter 2020 _ Sales Q1 2020 (€ 29.5 m) down 3.9% compared to Q1 2019 (€ 30.4m) _ EBITDA margin Q1 2020 of 6.8% _ EBITDA Q1 2020 includes € 0.9m unrealized losses on the CHF Bond  Adjusted € 2.9m _ Despite complete shutdown as of 20.03.2020 within planning In €m 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue 139.6 29.5 Capitalised development costs 11.3 1.9 Other operating income 6.0 1.8 Total performance 156.9 33.1 Material costs - 80.9 -16.0 Personnel costs -44.2 -10.6 Material expenses -22.6 -4.5 EBITDA 9.2 2.0 Depreciation -23.2 -4.4 EBIT -14.0 -2.3 paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 12

paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020 Forecast 2020e Adjusted forecast 2020 paragon Automotive (post-Corona) Revenue 2020e EBITDA margin 2020e € 105 to 115m >> -20% vs. planning pre-Corona 8 to 12% Investments about € 20m paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 13

VoltaboxAG: Fiscal Year 2019 Voltabox Business Performance in 2019 Initial planning Ambitious growth expected // Very good order situation // Set-up of structures Hard brake Postponement of projects & revenues Changed conditions Refocusing, Realigning, Restructuring paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 14

VoltaboxAG: Fiscal Year 2019 Comprehensive balance sheet adjustment at Voltabox AG _ Considering Voltabox "available for sale" _ Implications from corona partly to be taken into account as early as 2019 _ Conversion of provisional/non-durable impairments in value into permanent impairments in value (impairment principle) >> extraordinary depreciation ./. 54.2 €m Impairment of current assets ./. 6.6 €m Impairment on goodwill ./. 27.1 €m Impairment on PPE and intangible assets ./. 9.2 €m Reverse transaction sale of IP rights ./. 3.0 €m Provision for impending losses ./. € 100.1m _ Voltabox fully consolidated >> Immediate effect on paragon's consolidated financial statements paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 15

paragon Group: Fiscal Year 2019 P&L Key Figures paragon Group Results significantly influenced by: _ Balance sheet adjustment Voltabox AG _ Foreign currency expenses due to refinancing _ Special effects due to consolidation, integration and series start-ups In €m Revenue 200 187 192 150 100 50 69 60 0 FY 2018 FY 2019 Q4/2018 Q4/2019 In €m EBIT In €m 40 EBITDA 30 20 0 10 30 13 0 -8 -11 -10 FY 2018 FY 2019 Q4/2018 Q4/2019 In €m Group result 10 15 7 10 3 1 -40 -90 -140 -120-106 0 -40 0 -90 -124 -108 -140 FY 2018 FY 2019 Q4/2018 Q4/2019 paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 Q4/2018 Q4/2019 16

Outlook Adjusting to the "new normal" Burden of earnings through one- Corona Profit warning off effects pandemic Restart of Voltabox AG (mainly (production Refocusing (consolidation launching stoppages for Restructuring effect) costs) several weeks) Regaining strength 2019 2020 paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 paragon 2021 - Pure Automotive- 2021 17

Outlook The sale of Voltabox is the enabler _ Stock market doesn't value paragon's financial investment Voltabox _ No overlap between both company's business models _ Buyer to scale up Voltabox's business globally _ Sales process going very well paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Automotive Markets Electromobility (Voltabox AG) Proceeds to be invested into paragon's

Automotive business plus debt relief paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 18

Presenting paragon 2021 - Pure Automotive - paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 19

Outlook The Re-invention of paragon The new approach The portfolio of the future The new footprint paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 20

Outlook The paragon 2021 Feel and relax _ Seat components _ Tables, cradles & consoles _ Sensors for seats _ Road noise cancelation The portfolio Breathe and protect of the future _ Air quality sensors _ Ionizer _ Vital data sensors _ Child Presence Detection _ Anti-virus electrostatic filter paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 See and assist _ Digital assistance, AI based _ Hidden technologies _ Connection Box for seemless handover Move and support _ Front and rear spoilers (incl. drives) _ Drives for wind deflectors and sunroofs Listen and act _ Microphones _ Loudspeakers / Car-Hifi _ 3D sound system _ Exterior sound 21

Outlook New Products VIRUS PROTECTION by electrostatic filter (market launch January 2021) Particle filter "Dustprotect" with up to 10 times faster cleaning of the vehicle cabin from viruses and fine dust External loudspeaker for electric vehicles Mandatory requirement for pedestrian warning Near-fieldradar sensor for detecting children in parked vehicles Great potential in the USA due to legal requirements Vital data sensors Health surveillance of the driver (legal requirement for autonomous vehicles) Connection Box - Cost-effective integration of digital assistants via smartphone app Integrated infotainment, mobile applications, certified cloud services paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Annual Report 2019 22

The paragon 2021 - Driving Perfection - Move Breathe Listen & Support & Protect & Act See Feel & Assist & Relax 23

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Artegastraße 1 33129 Delbrück Tel.: +49 (0) 5250 9762 - 141 E-Mail: investor@paragon.ag