paragon GmbH : Analyst"s presentation – Publication of Consolidated Financial Statements Fiscal Year 2019
08/21/2020 | 07:56am EDT
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
August 21, 2020
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA 2019:
Light and Shadow
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
Company structure
paragon GmbH & Co.
KGaA
Est. 1988
57.8 %
Since 1993
Since 2012
paragon Automotive
Voltabox AG
_ Electronics
_ Electromobility
_ Mechanics
_ 2020: Available-for-sale
(discontinued business)
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019
Revenue Development Automotive Business
45
Revenue paragon Automotive
+ 16%
42
150
quarter in €m
per year in €m
40
+ 18 %
35
34
130
35
32
31
31
30
110
29
30
25
Revenue per
25
Revenue
24
90
25
23
20
70
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017
2018
2019
_ Revenue 2019 +16% vs. prior year, 7% above plan
_ Acoustics as driver +37% and Kinematics +32% in 2019 _ Order intake +11.5 %
_ Beneficiary of the transformation of the automotive industry _ No influence by diesel crisis and/or trade conflicts
Revenue per quarter Revenue per year
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019
P&L Development 2017-2019e in Comparison
P&L paragon Automotive
2017-2019e
2017
2018
2019e adj.
2019e pro forma
(in €'000)
One-off effects 2019 (€ 9.0m)
exclusive
inclusive
Corona-specific devaluations and
exclusive
inclusive
depreciation 2019 (€ 9.0m)
Revenues
97,550
120,474
139,594
139,594
Change in inventories
286
1,215
-4,348
-4,348
Other own work capitalized
11,125
12,651
11,321
11,321
Other operating income
1,200
5,058
6,001
6,001
Total operating performance
110,161
139,398
152,568
152,568
Cost of materials
-54,565
-63,684
-76,583
-76,583
Personnel expenses
-28,553
-38,533
-44,197
-44,197
Other operating expenses
-9,626
-16,484
-22,293
-22,293
Operational one-off effects
0
0
0
9,000
EBITDA
17,412
20,023
18,495
9,495
Depreciation
-6,960
-10,802
-14,108
-23,125
EBIT
10,452
9,221
4,387
-13,630
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019
paragon Automotive - Retrospective
2019
-
Launching costs of Kinematics projects
-
One-off effect € 6.0m
+
Successful restructuring gaining profit of
€ 15.7m over lifetime
-
Integration / consolidation costs of subsidiaries
Consolidation of three locations into one
new enables savings of € 1.5m annually
Introduction costs of new ERP software
Consistent ERP systems in subsidiaries
enable cost savings of € 0.3m annually
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019
paragon Automotive Customer Structure 2019
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2019
Success through USPs
Share Single Source
paragon Automotive 2019:
86 %
_ Customers appreciate technologically sophisticated and innovative products from paragon
_ paragon has a high degree of trust and support
"There is no
alternative
to paragon.
"*
*Aggregated confirmation by paragon customers.
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020
paragon Automotive - Retrospective
2020
+
January: Perfect start of the year
+
Sensors +12.3 %
+
Overall turnover +10 %
-
March: Comprehensive production stoppages at all
automotive customers
All paragon production plants closed Short-time work
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020
Revenue Development in H1/2020 Shows V Formation
Production restarted from week 16 onwards / logistical challenges mastered;
average capacity utilization of the plants at 95% of the previous year
Reversal of trend after corona slump reached Cautious optimism for Q3/2020
Jan
Feb
Mrz
Apr
Mai
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dez
Restart of
production in cw 16
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020
Forecast H2/2020 at the Previous Year's Level
As of July 1, 2020
Factual 2019
Jan
Feb
Mrz
Apr
Mai
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dez
Incl.: One-off sales January to June
Excl.: One-off sales July to December 2020
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020
Key Figures 1. Quarter 2020
_ Sales Q1 2020 (€ 29.5 m) down 3.9% compared to Q1 2019 (€ 30.4m)
_ EBITDA margin Q1 2020 of 6.8%
_ EBITDA Q1 2020 includes € 0.9m unrealized losses on the CHF Bond Adjusted € 2.9m
_ Despite complete shutdown as of 20.03.2020 within planning
In €m
2019
Q1 2020
Revenue
139.6
29.5
Capitalised development costs
11.3
1.9
Other operating income
6.0
1.8
Total performance
156.9
33.1
Material costs
- 80.9
-16.0
Personnel costs
-44.2
-10.6
Material expenses
-22.6
-4.5
EBITDA
9.2
2.0
Depreciation
-23.2
-4.4
EBIT
-14.0
-2.3
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon Automotive: Fiscal Year 2020
Forecast 2020e
Adjusted forecast 2020 paragon Automotive (post-Corona)
Revenue 2020e
EBITDA margin 2020e
€ 105 to 115m
>> -20% vs. planning pre-Corona
8 to 12%
Investments
about € 20m
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
VoltaboxAG: Fiscal Year 2019
Voltabox Business Performance in 2019
Initial planning
Ambitious growth expected // Very good order
situation // Set-up of structures
Hard brake
Postponement of projects & revenues
Changed conditions
Refocusing, Realigning, Restructuring
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
VoltaboxAG: Fiscal Year 2019
Comprehensive balance sheet adjustment at Voltabox AG
_ Considering Voltabox "available for sale"
_ Implications from corona partly to be taken into account as early as 2019
_ Conversion of provisional/non-durable impairments in value into permanent impairments in value (impairment principle) >> extraordinary depreciation
./. 54.2
€m Impairment of current assets
./. 6.6
€m
Impairment on goodwill
./. 27.1
€m Impairment on PPE and intangible assets
./. 9.2
€m Reverse transaction sale of IP rights
./. 3.0
€m
Provision for impending losses
_ Voltabox fully consolidated >> Immediate effect on paragon's consolidated financial statements
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon Group: Fiscal Year 2019
P&L Key Figures paragon Group
Results significantly influenced by:
_ Balance sheet adjustment Voltabox AG
_ Foreign currency expenses due to refinancing
_ Special effects due to consolidation, integration and series start-ups
In €m
Revenue
200
187
192
150
100
50
69
60
0
FY 2018
FY 2019
Q4/2018 Q4/2019
In €m
40
EBITDA
30
20
0
10
30
13
0
-8
-11
-10
FY 2018
FY 2019
Q4/2018
Q4/2019
In €m
Group result
FY 2018
FY 2019
Q4/2018
Q4/2019
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
FY 2018
FY 2019
Q4/2018
Q4/2019
Outlook
Adjusting to the "new normal"
Burden of
earnings
through one-
Corona
Profit warning
off effects
pandemic
Restart
of Voltabox AG
(mainly
(production
Refocusing
(consolidation
launching
stoppages for
Restructuring
effect)
costs)
several weeks)
Regaining strength
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon 2021
- Pure Automotive-
2021
Outlook
The sale of Voltabox is the enabler
_ Stock market doesn't value paragon's financial investment Voltabox
_ No overlap between both company's business models
_ Buyer to scale up Voltabox's business globally
_ Sales process going very well
paragon GmbH &
Co. KGaA
Automotive
Markets
Electromobility
(Voltabox AG)
Proceeds to be invested into paragon's
Automotive business plus debt relief
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
Outlook
The Re-invention of paragon
The portfolio of the future
The new footprint
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
Outlook
The paragon 2021
Feel and relax
_ Seat components
_ Tables, cradles & consoles
_ Sensors for seats
_ Road noise cancelation
The portfolio
Breathe and protect
of the future
_ Air quality sensors
_ Ionizer
_ Vital data sensors _ Child Presence Detection _ Anti-virus electrostatic filter
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
See and assist
_ Digital assistance, AI based
_ Hidden technologies
_ Connection Box for seemless handover
Move and support
_ Front and rear spoilers (incl. drives)
_ Drives for wind deflectors and sunroofs
Listen and act
_ Microphones
_ Loudspeakers / Car-Hifi
_ 3D sound system
_ Exterior sound
Outlook
New Products
VIRUS PROTECTION by electrostatic filter (market launch January 2021)
Particle filter "Dustprotect" with up to 10 times faster cleaning of the vehicle cabin from viruses and fine dust
External loudspeaker for electric vehicles
Mandatory requirement for pedestrian warning
Near-field radar sensor for detecting children in parked vehicles Great potential in the USA due to legal requirements
Vital data sensors
Health surveillance of the driver (legal requirement for autonomous vehicles)
Connection Box - Cost-effective integration of digital assistants via smartphone app
Integrated infotainment, mobile applications, certified cloud services
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Annual Report 2019
The paragon 2021 - Driving Perfection -
Move
Breathe
Listen
& Support
& Protect
& Act
See
Feel
& Assist
& Relax
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
