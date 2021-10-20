Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGN   DE0005558696

PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA

(PGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

paragon GmbH : Automotive Revenue Grows by Almost a Third

10/20/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

+++ Corporate News +++

paragon Automotive Revenue Grows by Almost a Third

  • According to preliminary figures, revenue as of September 30, 2021, was € 109.7 million or 30.8% over the prior year; increase of 15.6% over pre-coronavirus year 2019
  • Revenue and sales forecast for the year as a whole confirmed despite reduced OEM production volumes
  • First large-scale production order for product innovation anti-virus filter
    DUSTPROTECT
  • Publication of final figures on November 22, 2021

Delbrück, Germany, October 18, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] has continued on its growth course in the first nine months of the current year. With revenue of € 109.7 million as of September 30, the direct supplier to the automotive industry saw 30.8% higher revenue than in the prior year and exceeded the revenue of the pre-coronavirus year of 2019 by 15.6%. The management therefore sees the sales target for 2021 of € 145 million and the margin target (EBITDA) of 12 to 15% as secured, even considering the current production disruptions in the automotive industry.

"Our strategy - of significantly increasing inventory levels at an early stage to guarantee supply security - is paying off, despite the capital commitment associated with it. We can still deliver." says Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of paragon. "We are very pleased with the results. Without the production difficulties at OEMs, revenues would have been even higher."

The Sensors unit had a breakthrough in the third quarter with its first large-scale production order from a German premium OEM for the innovative electrostatic DUSTPROTECT filters. The product, which is also effective against coronaviruses, will go into series production in 2024. The Digital Assistance unit nearly doubled its revenue with its AI solutions. In addition

Page 1 of 3

+++ Corporate News +++

to two more development contracts, the further penetration of the platforms of a leading global automotive manufacturer led to increased sales.

In the Interior unit, the change in the product portfolio due to higher take rates at OEMs had a positive effect on revenues. The Kinematics unit also saw growth despite production disruptions with automotive manufacturers. paragon got its first order for an adaptive spoiler in the Chinese market. The start of production for the Chinese OEM will take place at paragon's factory in Kunshan, China, in the coming year.

With a view to the upcoming sale of the majority share of Voltabox, paragon is still waiting for regulatory approval. The recent publication by Voltabox AG on the loss of more than half its share capital has no effect on the equity in the separate financial statements of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA because, in accordance with Section 253 (1) sentence 1 of the German Commercial Code, the principle of historical cost applies to equity investments. Voltabox has been in the books at € 1.13 per share for many years.

The final figures for the first nine months of the current year will be published on November 22, 2021.

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In addition, the Group holds a stake in Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt a.M. and which is active in the electromobility segment with cutting-edgelithium-ion battery systems for industrial use developed inhouse. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems and power electronics, paragon will operate on its own in the future.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech, Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany), Aachen (North Rhine- Westphalia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India), Oroslavje (Croatia) and Austin (Texas, USA).

Page 2 of 3

+++ Corporate News +++

Capital Market & Press Contact

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dr. Martin Esser

Bösendamm 11

33129 Delbrück, Germany Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-200 Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102 Email: investor@paragon.ag

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 06:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
02:11aPARAGON GMBH : Automotive Revenue Grows by Almost a Third
PU
10/18PARAGON GMBH : Automotive Revenue Grows by Almost a Third
EQ
10/18PRESS RELEASE : paragon Automotive Revenue Grows by Almost a Third
DJ
10/05Voltabox finalizes sale of US business and adjusts forecast
DJ
09/30PARAGON GMBH : Sales negotiations for stake in Voltabox concluded
EQ
09/30PRESS RELEASE : Sales negotiations for stake in Voltabox concluded
DJ
09/29PARAGON GMBH : Sales negotiations for stake in Voltabox concluded
PU
09/24PARAGON GMBH : Investor/Analyst Presentation – Baader Small Cap Day
PU
08/26PARAGON GMBH : Automotive confirms robust operational performance
PU
08/24PRESS RELEASE : Voltabox expects timely divestment of US business and entry of new shareho..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 154 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2020 -27,8 M -32,4 M -32,4 M
Net Debt 2020 130 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,6 M 46,0 M 46,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 940
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8,74 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Klaus Dieter Frers Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Eckstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Börnemeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Schäfers Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Westemeyer Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA-10.63%46
DENSO CORPORATION30.83%54 959
APTIV PLC28.79%45 391
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.14.66%25 116
CONTINENTAL AG-9.61%22 906
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.67%21 353