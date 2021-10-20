paragon GmbH : Automotive Revenue Grows by Almost a Third

to two more development contracts, the further penetration of the platforms of a leading global automotive manufacturer led to increased sales.

In the Interior unit, the change in the product portfolio due to higher take rates at OEMs had a positive effect on revenues. The Kinematics unit also saw growth despite production disruptions with automotive manufacturers. paragon got its first order for an adaptive spoiler in the Chinese market. The start of production for the Chinese OEM will take place at paragon's factory in Kunshan, China, in the coming year.

With a view to the upcoming sale of the majority share of Voltabox, paragon is still waiting for regulatory approval. The recent publication by Voltabox AG on the loss of more than half its share capital has no effect on the equity in the separate financial statements of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA because, in accordance with Section 253 (1) sentence 1 of the German Commercial Code, the principle of historical cost applies to equity investments. Voltabox has been in the books at € 1.13 per share for many years.

The final figures for the first nine months of the current year will be published on November 22, 2021.

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In addition, the Group holds a stake in Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt a.M. and which is active in the electromobility segment with cutting-edgelithium-ion battery systems for industrial use developed inhouse. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems and power electronics, paragon will operate on its own in the future.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech, Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany), Aachen (North Rhine- Westphalia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India), Oroslavje (Croatia) and Austin (Texas, USA).

