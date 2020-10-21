Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA    PGN   DE0005558696

PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA

(PGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

paragon GmbH : Automotive Supplier paragon Exceeds Market Expectations with 10% Increase in Revenue in Third Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 07:40am EDT

Delbrück, Germany, October 21, 2020 - paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] presented preliminary figures today for the third quarter of 2020 of its automotive business. These show that the company, in contrast with the competition, has been able to substantially increase its revenues from the automotive business in the past three months relative to the same quarter of the previous year. The operating business has thus reliably confirmed the recovery which has been emerging for months following the temporary lockdown. The earnings benefits for paragon from the effects of the efficiency program are also increasing. Publication of the interim financial report for the third quarter is being moved forward to October 30.

  • Revenues and earnings of automotive business for the whole year expected to reach
    upper end of the forecast range

  • Automotive revenue increases by roughly 10% in third quarter - revenues of up to
    € 125 million possible for whole year

  • Digital Assistance grows by 75% in Q3; Sensors by 16.5%, Kinematics by 15%

  • paragon Automotive EBITDA margin of 12% for Q3 nearly twice Q2 figure; continued
    improvement anticipated in Q4

  • 9-month figures reflect success of the efficiency program in the paragon core business
    with cash flow of € 8.3 million and free cash flow of € 2.7 million

  • Revolutionary new technology from Voltabox heats up competition among bidders;
    multiple offers received for the acquisition of paragon's stake

  • Publication of the paragon Group's final quarterly figures moved forward to October 30

download article(pdf document)

Disclaimer

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 11:39:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
07:40aPARAGON GMBH : Automotive Supplier paragon Exceeds Market Expectations with 10% ..
PU
06:00aPARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
EQ
04:20aPARAGON GMBH : Automotive Supplier paragon Exceeds Market Expectations with 10% ..
EQ
04:15aPARAGON GMBH : Automotive Supplier paragon Exceeds Market Expectations with 10% ..
EQ
09/16PARAGON GMBH : Holds Virtual Annual General Meeting in Delbrück
PU
09/15PARAGON GMBH : Holds Virtual Annual General Meeting in Delbrück
EQ
09/04PARAGON GMBH : Quickly Outpaces the Coronavirus Crisis - Production Working Extr..
EQ
09/01PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA : half-yearly earnings release
08/21PARAGON GMBH : Analyst"s presentation – Publication of Consolidated Financ..
PU
08/21PARAGON GMBH : Analyst's presentation – Publication of Consolidated Financ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 174 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2020 -11,8 M -14,0 M -14,0 M
Net Debt 2020 122 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,55x
Yield 2020 2,71%
Capitalization 41,8 M 49,4 M 49,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50 €
Last Close Price 9,23 €
Spread / Highest target -29,6%
Spread / Average Target -29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Dieter Frers Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Eckstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Börnemeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Schäfers Member-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schöllmann Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA-36.34%49
DENSO CORPORATION-2.62%35 495
APTIV PLC5.50%27 054
CONTINENTAL AG-11.42%24 155
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-7.23%19 478
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.46%18 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group