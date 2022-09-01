Log in
    PGN   DE0005558696

PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA

(PGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30 2022-09-01 am EDT
4.830 EUR   +1.90%
03:41aPARAGON GMBH : Earnings Call – H1 2022
PU
08/22Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/22PARAGON GMBH : Group Interim Report as of June 30, 2022 / First Six Months
PU
paragon GmbH : Earnings Call – H1 2022

09/01/2022 | 03:41am EDT
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Earnings Call H1

August 31, 2022

Agenda

1. Robust Business Model

  1. Financial Results
  2. Bonds
  3. Spotlight Business Unit Kinematics
  4. Business Update

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

H1, Earnings Call | August 31, 2022

2

Technology Provider for more than Three Decades

_

Year of foundation:

1988

_

Corporate form:

GmbH & Co. KGaA (limited partnership)

_

General Partner:

paragon GmbH (unlimited liability)

_

Management:

Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO

Dr. Martin Esser, CFO

_

Stock exchange:

Listed in Frankfurt/Main since 2000

ISIN DE0005558696

_

Shareholders:

Klaus Dieter Frers 49.3 %

Freefloat 50.7%

USA

Germany

Croatia

India

China

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

H1, Earnings Call | August 31, 2022

4

paragon addresses Global Megatrends

Global Megatrends

paragon´s Business Units

Sensors

Carbon Reduction

Interior

Urbanization

Comfort

Kinematics

Health Safety

Digital Assistance

Digitalization

Power

paragon´s Solutions

Market leader

  • 300 different electronic and electromechanical systems and products

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

H1, Earnings Call | August 31, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
