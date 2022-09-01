paragon GmbH : Earnings Call – H1 2022

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Earnings Call H1
August 31, 2022
Agenda
1. Robust Business Model
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
H1, Earnings Call | August 31, 2022
2
3
Technology Provider for more than Three Decades
_
Year of foundation:
1988
Corporate form:
GmbH & Co. KGaA (limited partnership)
General Partner:
paragon GmbH (unlimited liability)
Management:
Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO
Dr. Martin Esser, CFO
Stock exchange:
Listed in Frankfurt/Main since 2000
ISIN DE0005558696
Shareholders:
Klaus Dieter Frers 49.3 %
Freefloat 50.7%
USA
Germany
Croatia
India
China
4
paragon addresses Global Megatrends
Global Megatrends
paragon´s Business Units
Sensors
Carbon Reduction
Interior
Urbanization
Comfort
Kinematics
Health Safety
Digital Assistance
Digitalization
Power
paragon´s Solutions
Market leader
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:40:04 UTC.