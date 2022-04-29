paragon GmbH : Geschäftsbericht 2021 (PDF)

INNOVATOR

PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA GESCHÄFTSBERICHT 2021 Key Figures paragon Group 1 € '000 / as indicated Change Revenue 15.5 % EBITDA 2 44.8 % EBITDA margin in % 25.4 % EBIT 107.3 EBIT margin in % 106.3 % Earnings from continuing operations 27.7 % Earnings from discontinued operations 84.0 % Consolidated net income 74.4% Earnings per share in € (basic and diluted) from continuing operations 27.7 % Earnings per share in € (basic and diluted) from discontinued operations 70.7 % Earnings per share in € (basic and diluted) from continuing and discontinued operations -58.9 % Investments (CAPEX) 3 (continuing operations) 128.9 % Operating cash ﬂow (continuing operations) -6.4 % Free cash ﬂow 4 (continuing operations) -154.9 % € '000 / as indicated Change Total assets -20.4 % Equity -75.1 % Equity ratio in % -68.7 % Cash and cash equivalents -74.3 % Interest-bearing liabilities -14.6 % Employees (continuing operations) 5 3.6%

Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021 Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020 146,919 127,179 19,976 13,792 13.6 10.8 776 -10,646 0.5 -8.4 -5,498 -7,608 -5,919 -37,065 -11,417 -44,673 -1.21 -1.68 -1.31 -4.46 -2.52 -6.14 17,539 7,663 13,707 14,639 -3,832 6,976

Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 159,669 200,495 3,300 13,231 2.1 6.6 1,455 5,664 115,879 135,620 839 810

1 The paragon Group is comprised of the Electronics and Mechanics operating segments (paragon Automotive). With the sale of shares in Volta-box AG, which was previously fully consolidated, the Electromobility operating segment is a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. The prior year's ﬁgures have been adjusted accordingly.

2 For information on the calculation of EBITDA, please refer to the explanations in the management report on ﬁnancial performance indicators.

3 CAPEX = investments in property, plant and equipment + investment in intangible assets.

4 Free cash ﬂow = operating cash ﬂow - investments (CAPEX).

5 Plus 61 temporary workers (December 31, 2020: 82).

Share Change Closing price in Xetra in € -26.6% Number of shares issued 0.0 % Market capitalization in € millions -11.8

Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 7.18 9.78 4,526,266 4,526,266 32.5 44.3

KEY FIGURES & HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Fiscal Year 2021 - Clear focus on the core automotive business (Electronics and Mechanics operating segments) following the completed sale of the stake in Voltabox

- Revenue up 15.5% to € 146.9 million (prior year: € 127.2 million)

- EBITDA in Automotive continuing operations (Electronics and Mechanics operating segments) rises to € 20.0 million (prior year: € 13.8 million) - margin signiﬁcantly improved at 13.6% (prior year: 10.8%)

- Operating cash ﬂow at a high level - cost-cutting measures proved sustainably eﬀective

- Nominations received for the ﬁrst high-volume order for the DUSTPROTECT electrostatic virus ﬁlter and for adaptive spoilers in the Chinese market

- Forecast for 2022: € 155 to 165 million in revenue with an EBITDA margin of over 15% and € 12 million in free cash ﬂow expected

Letter From the Management

Dear Shareholders, Customers, Business Partners and Employees,

Who would have thought that, after successfully coping with the coronavirus year of 2020, we would be faced with new challenges in 2021? We are delighted that we achieved satisfactory results this year as well, and that we were able to set important goals.

We had announced a revenue forecast of € 145 million for ﬁscal year 2021. paragon ultimately even exceeded this tar-get with € 146.9 million. This is all the more remarkable con-sidering the signiﬁcant reduction in the automotive manu-facturers' production ﬁgures, especially in the second half of 2021. Nearly all automotive manufacturers were forced to repeatedly stop production for days, or even weeks, due to a shortage of goods (semiconductors and other interme-diate products). We are proud that, despite the signiﬁcantly reduced production ﬁgures of automotive manufacturers, we were able to achieve organic revenue growth of 15.5% and thus grew signiﬁcantly faster than the automotive market.

As in ﬁscal year 2020, paragon's strong organic development in the reporting year was driven by two units in particular. With its innovative products (including the Dustdetect® par-ticle sensor), our Sensors unit recorded signiﬁcant growth of 27.5% compared to ﬁscal year 2020. paragon was also able to win its ﬁrst large-scale production order for the Dustprotect electrostatic ﬁlter in the second half of 2021. This makes us very optimistic about our targets for future growth.

The growth dynamics of our Digital Assistance unit con-tinued in 2021. After € 4.2 million in revenue in ﬁscal year 2019 and more than € 8.0 million in ﬁscal year 2020, the unit achieved € 11.5 million in ﬁscal year 2021. This provides impressive evidence of our expertise in AI solutions. We already announced that the Digital Assistance unit had won the largest order in paragon's history at the turn of the year. The foundation for future growth has been laid.

With an EBITDA margin of 13.6% in ﬁscal year 2021, we are exactly in the middle of the corridor of 12 to 15% that we communicated at the beginning of 2021. We were able to achieve this EBITDA margin in 2021 despite the additional costs that resulted from our customers' ongoing production interruptions and the consequences of COVID-19.

In November 2021, paragon ﬁnalized the sale of Voltabox AG. We are delighted that we could hand over Voltabox to an experienced anchor investor. With hindsight, we are naturally not satisﬁed with the duration of the process or the proceeds of the sale. At the outset of the process, we had diﬀerent expectations. The crucial factor, however, is that the sale allowed paragon to implement its deﬁned strategy. We are now once again completely focused on our successful core automotive business. The licensing of Voltabox's Flow-Shape Design technology also ﬁts in with this strategy. From our perspective, FSD technology oﬀers considerable potential due to the reduced weight of its batteries, its optimal utilization of installation spaces and its signiﬁcant cost-saving potential. We have bundled our activities in this area in our newest operating segment, "Power."

In the last two years, bond and bank liabilities were reduced by more than € 20 million as part of our strategic debt reduction. This is all the more remarkable given that the overall economic situation was deﬁnitely challenging due to COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages. In ﬁscal year 2022, we will continue to systematically pursue the course we have adopted regarding the reduction of liabilities. The scheduled partial repayment of 25% of the CHF bond in Q2/2022 is the next step in this process.

In ﬁscal year 2022, paragon's organic growth will continue, with forecast revenue of between € 155 and 165 million. We are pleased to announce that all ﬁve operating segments will contribute to this growth. This is clear evidence that our strategic focus on the automotive business was the right decision. Based on this revenue growth and our cost man-agement along the entire value chain, we plan to generate an improved EBITDA margin of over 15%.