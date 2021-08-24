paragon GmbH : Group Interim Report as of June 30, 2021 / First Six Months 08/24/2021 | 01:14am EDT Send by mail :

Group Key Figures at a Glance 1 € '000 / as indicated Jan. 1 to Jan. 1 to Change 3 Apr. 1 to Apr. 1 to Change 3 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 2 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 2 Revenue 79,036 50,039 57.9 % 37,564 20,587 82.5 % EBITDA 4 9,341 3,381 176.3 % 3,516 1,364 157.8 % EBITDA margin in % 11.8 6.8 n/a 9.4 6.6 n/a EBIT -1,261 -5,605 77.5 % -2,027 -3,236 37.4 % EBIT margin in % -1.6 -11.2 n/a -5.4 -15.7 n/a Consolidated net income -4,831 -29,929 83.9 % -4,006 -10,062 60.2 % Earnings per share in € -0.60 -6.61 6.01 -0.57 -2.22 1.65 Investments (CAPEX) 5 4,714 3,313 42.3 % 1,500 548 173.7 % Operating cash flow 4,481 4,078 9.9 % 2,479 2,703 -8.3 % Free cash flow 6 -233 765 n/a 979 2,156 -54.6 % € '000 / as indicated June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Total assets 198,461 200,495 -1.0 % 198,461 244,738 -18.9 % Equity 9,262 13,231 -30.0 % 9,262 24,191 -61.7 % Equity ratio in % 4.7 6.6 n/a 4.7 9.9 n/a Cash and cash equivalents 5,345 5,664 -5.6 % 5,345 3,135 70.5 % Interest-bearing liabilities 132,415 135,620 -2.4 % 132,415 126,800 4.4 % Net debt7 127,070 129,956 -2.2 % 127,070 123,665 2.8 % Employees8 940 996 -5.1 % 940 954 -1.5 % The paragon Group comprises the Electronics and Mechanics operating segments (paragon Automotive) plus the Electromobility operating segment, which is represented by the fully consolidated Voltabox AG. paragon plans to sell its shares in Voltabox. The Electromobility operating segment was reported as a discontinued operation in the prior-year period in accordance with IFRS 5 due to the planned sale of the shares in Voltabox AG. The comparability of the values is limited. The Electromobility operating segment was reported as a discontinued operation in the prior-year period in accordance with IFRS 5 due to the planned sale of the shares in Voltabox AG. For information on the calculation of EBITDA, please refer to the explanations in the management report in the 2020 Annual Report. CAPEX = investments in property, plant and equipment + investment in intangible assets Free cash flow = operating cash flow − investments (CAPEX) Net debt = interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents. Plus 67 temporary workers, paragon Automotive (December 31, 2020: 82; June 30, 2020: 9). Share June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Closing price in Xetra in € 11.20 9.78 14.5 % 11.20 8.85 26.6 % Number of shares issued 4,526,266 4,526,266 0 % 4,526,266 4,526,266 0 % Market capitalization 50.7 44.3 6.4 50.7 40.1 10.6 in € millions G R O U P I N T E R I M R E P O R T A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 1 - F I R S T H A L F Y E A R PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A | 3 At a Glance The First Half-Year of 2021 Revenues in the Electronics and Mechanics segments (paragon Automotive) in the first half of 2021 rose significantly (+51.3 %) - growth course from the second half of 2020 once again impressively surpassed

Digital Assistance business unit continues high level of growth and increases revenue in the first half of 2021 by 127,9 % - paragon semvox GmbH share increased by a further 8.9 % to 95.4 %

Ongoing high demand for DUSTDETECT® particle sensor and air quality sensors from the Sensors business unit - new product portfolio in Acoustics and Cockpit drives strong revenue development in Interior business unit

paragon Automotive's EBITDA at € 11.2 million - margin more than doubled with 14.8 % (H1/2020: € 3.4 million, margin of 6.8 %)

Chip shortage successfully overcome in H1 2021 by systematically building up safety stocks among other things

Forecast for paragon Automotive for the current fiscal year affirmed: € 145 million with an EBITDA margin between 12 and 15 %, free cash flow at around € 12 million Key Figures paragon Automotive 1 € '000 / as indicated Jan. 1 to Jan. 1 to Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue 75,693 50,039 51.3 % EBITDA 2 11,215 3,381 231.7 % EBITDA margin in % 14.8 6.8 n/a EBIT 2,729 -5,605 n/a EBIT margin in % 3.6 -11.2 n/a Investments (CAPEX) 3 4,761 3,313 43.7 % Operating cash flow 4,610 4,078 13.0 % Free cash flow 4 -151 765 n/a paragon Automotive comprises the Electronics and Mechanics operating segments, i.e., the business with automotive OEMs as customers. The Electromobility operating segment is represented by the fully consolidated Voltabox AG. paragon plans to sell its shares in Voltabox AG. For information on the calculation of EBITDA, please refer to the explanations in the management report in the 2020 Annual Report. CAPEX = investments in property, plant and equipment + investment in intangible assets. Free cash flow = operating cash flow - investments (CAPEX). 4 | PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A G R O U P I N T E R I M R E P O R T A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 1 - F I R S T H A L F Y E A R Dear Shareholders, Customers, Business Partners and Employees, The first six months of the current fiscal year have seamlessly continued the best half-year in the company's history in the second half of 2020. paragon continues to be extremely stable in the development of its operating business. In the second quarter, paragon Automotive was able to achieve revenue of more than two thirds higher than the prior-year period with € 36.5 million (Q2 2020: € 20.6 mil- lion). The increase is only partially attributable to the revenue losses from plant closures in spring 2020. Furthermore, we achieved an excellent and very rapid restart of our production last year and were able to maintain the high level following the catch-up effects. Our current results once again indicate that paragon's positioning is not only paying off temporarily, but also promises a significant increase in market share in the long term. With an EBITDA of € 11.2 million, we are well on course for our forecast EBITDA margin for the whole year of between 12 and 15 %. With paragon Automotive's revenue of € 75.7 million in the first six months, we have proven that our forecast for this fiscal year is realistic. In the past few years, we have been able to regularly manage the second half of the year more successfully than the first six months. A drastic worsening of the semiconductor shortage is be seen as a potential risk by us. However, we have managed this risk well so far. We have already pointed out that paragon has systematically built up inventories that ensure our ability to deliver over a period of several weeks. In the second quarter, our Power business unit contributed to Group revenue for the first time - we will successively expand the share. With sales of € 11.5 million and € 12.4 million respectively, the Sensors and Interior business units were responsible for around 65 % of the revenue for paragon Automotive in the second quarter. The massive interest in our DUSTDETECT® particle sensor and the strong demand for paragon air quality sensors are responsible for the development in the Sensors business unit. The second quarter once again showed that we have generated a sustainable effect on revenue realization with solutions from the Cockpit and, in particular, Acoustics specialist areas with the adjustment of the product portfolio in the Interior business unit that we prepared last year. However, the largest percentage increase was once again achieved by the young Digital Assistance business unit - growth in the second quarter was a strong 166 %. At the beginning of August, we took an important step on our way to reducing net debt with the first partial repayment of bonds from the Swiss franc bond issued in April 2019. This accelerated approach to reducing liabilities is possible because in recent months we have consistently implemented measures to optimize earnings and thus strengthen free cash flow generation. This strategy significantly improves our starting position in terms of putting the financing of future growth on a new, solid footing in the coming months. An essential pillar of our success story is the commitment of the paragon Group workforce. We would like to sincerely thank our employees for their service and performance! Together with our customers, we are delighted by our suc- cess. We are confident that our progress in the operating business will be reflected in the development of the share price in the future. We would also like to thank our existing shareholders for their trust and confidence. Klaus Dieter Frers Dr. Matthias Schöllmann Chief Executive Officer Managing Director Automotive G R O U P I N T E R I M R E P O R T A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 1 - F I R S T H A L F Y E A R PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A | 5 paragon in the Capital Market After the volatile and temporarily severely impaired performance of the most important German indices in 2020, the stock markets appeared to recover at the beginning of the current calendar year and set their sights on new records. For example, the DAX crossed the 14,000 point threshold for the first time, and it was hardly conceivable at the time that the index would reach significantly further to a new all-time high beyond 15,000 points by mid-March. Political development in the U.S. in particular fueled the optimism of the capital market participants for positive economic momen- tum. German investors did not want to share the euphoria of the American stock markets to the same extent following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. Instead, fears of growing coronavirus mutations quickly took hold. In addition, optimism about the start-up of the vaccine campaign in Germany was very limited at that time. It took a significant setback in the markets to raise investors' hopes of new opportunities. For example, the Frankfurt Sentiment Index rose by 27 points to +32 in one fell swoop at the beginning of February - the highest level for the index since November 28, 2018. Subsequently, however, the mood on the bond and capital markets was dominated by fears of inflation. Investors focused primarily on profit-taking during this phase. As a result, the Frankfurt Sentiment Index for institutional investors fell by 12 points to +7 in mid-March. Private investors, on the other hand, were much more optimistic and increased their Sentiment Index by 3 points to +20. More than a month earlier, the Sentiment Index of this panel was still at its lowest point of the year at +5 points. Since then, the mood of private investors did not improve quickly, but just gradually. The performance of the DAX at the end of March was expected to be in the same vein, even if private investors had become more cautious in the meantime. At a new all-time high of more than 15,000 points, hopes for a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic dominated above all. As a result of excellent economic data, rapid progress in national vaccination campaigns, and an apparent rapid recovery of the economy based on strong corporate results, particularly in the USA, the stock markets gained further momentum. Investor optimism was reinforced by the announcement of the comprehensive U.S. infrastructure program with a total volume of around $ 2.3 trillion. Accord- ingly, despite significant shifts on the commodity markets and the resulting burdens on the industry, the bull market combined with a high risk appetite, as revealed by the Bank of America (BofA) fund manager survey, was also apparent in the second quarter. With an interim correction at the beginning of May, institutional investors with a medium -term trading horizon, who were surveyed as part of the Performance of the paragon Share in % 150 140 130 120 110 100 90 80 01.01. 01.02 01.03 01.04 01.05 30.06. 2021 2021 PGN TecDAX SDAX DAX SXAP

