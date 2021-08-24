Log in
    PGN   DE0005558696

PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA

(PGN)
paragon GmbH : Group Interim Report as of June 30, 2021 / First Six Months

08/24/2021 | 01:14am EDT
GROUP INTERIM REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 FIRST HALF YEAR

2 | PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A     G R O U P I N T E R I M R E P O R T A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 1 - F I R S T H A L F Y E A R

Group Key Figures at a Glance 1

€ '000 / as indicated

Jan. 1 to

Jan. 1 to

Change 3

Apr. 1 to

Apr. 1 to

Change 3

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 2

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 2

Revenue

79,036

50,039

57.9 %

37,564

20,587

82.5 %

EBITDA 4

9,341

3,381

176.3 %

3,516

1,364

157.8 %

EBITDA margin in %

11.8

6.8

n/a

9.4

6.6

n/a

EBIT

-1,261

-5,605

77.5 %

-2,027

-3,236

37.4 %

EBIT margin in %

-1.6

-11.2

n/a

-5.4

-15.7

n/a

Consolidated net income

-4,831

-29,929

83.9 %

-4,006

-10,062

60.2 %

Earnings per share in €

-0.60

-6.61

6.01

-0.57

-2.22

1.65

Investments (CAPEX) 5

4,714

3,313

42.3 %

1,500

548

173.7 %

Operating cash flow

4,481

4,078

9.9 %

2,479

2,703

-8.3 %

Free cash flow 6

-233

765

n/a

979

2,156

-54.6 %

€ '000 / as indicated

June 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Change

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Change

Total assets

198,461

200,495

-1.0 %

198,461

244,738

-18.9 %

Equity

9,262

13,231

-30.0 %

9,262

24,191

-61.7 %

Equity ratio in %

4.7

6.6

n/a

4.7

9.9

n/a

Cash and cash equivalents

5,345

5,664

-5.6 %

5,345

3,135

70.5 %

Interest-bearing liabilities

132,415

135,620

-2.4 %

132,415

126,800

4.4 %

Net debt7

127,070

129,956

-2.2 %

127,070

123,665

2.8 %

Employees8

940

996

-5.1 %

940

954

-1.5 %

  1. The paragon Group comprises the Electronics and Mechanics operating segments (paragon Automotive) plus the Electromobility operating segment, which is represented by the fully consolidated Voltabox AG. paragon plans to sell its shares in Voltabox.
  2. The Electromobility operating segment was reported as a discontinued operation in the prior-year period in accordance with IFRS 5 due to the planned sale of the shares in Voltabox AG.
  3. The comparability of the values is limited. The Electromobility operating segment was reported as a discontinued operation in the prior-year period in accordance with IFRS 5 due to the planned sale of the shares in Voltabox AG.
  4. For information on the calculation of EBITDA, please refer to the explanations in the management report in the 2020 Annual Report.
  5. CAPEX = investments in property, plant and equipment + investment in intangible assets
  6. Free cash flow = operating cash flow − investments (CAPEX)
  7. Net debt = interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents.
  8. Plus 67 temporary workers, paragon Automotive (December 31, 2020: 82; June 30, 2020: 9).

Share

June 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Change

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Change

Closing price in Xetra in €

11.20

9.78

14.5 %

11.20

8.85

26.6 %

Number of shares issued

4,526,266

4,526,266

0 %

4,526,266

4,526,266

0 %

Market capitalization

50.7

44.3

6.4

50.7

40.1

10.6

in € millions

G R O U P I N T E R I M R E P O R T A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 1 - F I R S T H A L F Y E A R     PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A | 3

At a Glance

The First Half-Year of 2021

  • Revenues in the Electronics and Mechanics segments (paragon Automotive) in the first half of 2021 rose significantly (+51.3 %) - growth course from the second half of 2020 once again impressively surpassed
  • Digital Assistance business unit continues high level of growth and increases revenue in the first half of 2021 by 127,9 % - paragon semvox GmbH share increased by a further 8.9 % to 95.4 %
  • Ongoing high demand for DUSTDETECT® particle sensor and air quality sensors from the Sensors business unit - new product portfolio in Acoustics and Cockpit drives strong revenue development in Interior business unit
  • paragon Automotive's EBITDA at € 11.2 million - margin more than doubled with 14.8 % (H1/2020: € 3.4 million, margin of 6.8 %)
  • Chip shortage successfully overcome in H1 2021 by systematically building up safety stocks among other things
  • Forecast for paragon Automotive for the current fiscal year affirmed: € 145 million with an EBITDA margin between 12 and 15 %, free cash flow at around € 12 million

Key Figures paragon Automotive 1

€ '000 / as indicated

Jan. 1 to

Jan. 1 to

Change

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Revenue

75,693

50,039

51.3 %

EBITDA 2

11,215

3,381

231.7 %

EBITDA margin in %

14.8

6.8

n/a

EBIT

2,729

-5,605

n/a

EBIT margin in %

3.6

-11.2

n/a

Investments (CAPEX) 3

4,761

3,313

43.7 %

Operating cash flow

4,610

4,078

13.0 %

Free cash flow 4

-151

765

n/a

  1. paragon Automotive comprises the Electronics and Mechanics operating segments, i.e., the business with automotive OEMs as customers. The Electromobility operating segment is represented by the fully consolidated Voltabox AG. paragon plans to sell its shares in Voltabox AG.
  2. For information on the calculation of EBITDA, please refer to the explanations in the management report in the 2020 Annual Report.
  3. CAPEX = investments in property, plant and equipment + investment in intangible assets.
  4. Free cash flow = operating cash flow - investments (CAPEX).

4 | PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A     G R O U P I N T E R I M R E P O R T A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 1 - F I R S T H A L F Y E A R

Dear Shareholders,

Customers, Business Partners

and Employees,

The first six months of the current fiscal year have seamlessly continued the best half-year in the company's history in the second half of 2020. paragon continues to be extremely stable in the development of its operating business.

In the second quarter, paragon Automotive was able to achieve revenue of more than two thirds higher than the prior-year period with € 36.5 million (Q2 2020: € 20.6 mil- lion). The increase is only partially attributable to the revenue losses from plant closures in spring 2020. Furthermore, we achieved an excellent and very rapid restart of our production last year and were able to maintain the high level following the catch-up effects. Our current results once again indicate that paragon's positioning is not only paying off temporarily, but also promises a significant increase in market share in the long term.

With an EBITDA of € 11.2 million, we are well on course for our forecast EBITDA margin for the whole year of between 12 and 15 %. With paragon Automotive's revenue of € 75.7 million in the first six months, we have proven that our forecast for this fiscal year is realistic. In the past few years, we have been able to regularly manage the second half of the year more successfully than the first six months. A drastic worsening of the semiconductor shortage is be seen as a potential risk by us. However, we have managed this risk well so far. We have already pointed out that paragon has systematically built up inventories that ensure our ability to deliver over a period of several weeks.

In the second quarter, our Power business unit contributed to Group revenue for the first time - we will successively expand the share. With sales of € 11.5 million and € 12.4 million respectively, the Sensors and Interior business units were responsible for around 65 % of the revenue for paragon Automotive in the second quarter. The massive interest in our DUSTDETECT® particle sensor and the strong demand for paragon air quality sensors are responsible for the development in the Sensors business unit. The second quarter once again showed that we have generated a sustainable effect on revenue realization with solutions from the Cockpit and,

in particular, Acoustics specialist areas with the adjustment of the product portfolio in the Interior business unit that we prepared last year. However, the largest percentage increase was once again achieved by the young Digital Assistance business unit - growth in the second quarter was a strong 166 %.

At the beginning of August, we took an important step on our way to reducing net debt with the first partial repayment of bonds from the Swiss franc bond issued in April 2019. This accelerated approach to reducing liabilities is possible because in recent months we have consistently implemented measures to optimize earnings and thus strengthen free cash flow generation. This strategy significantly improves our starting position in terms of putting the financing of future growth on a new, solid footing in the coming months.

An essential pillar of our success story is the commitment of the paragon Group workforce. We would like to sincerely thank our employees for their service and performance! Together with our customers, we are delighted by our suc- cess. We are confident that our progress in the operating business will be reflected in the development of the share price in the future. We would also like to thank our existing shareholders for their trust and confidence.

Klaus Dieter Frers

Dr. Matthias Schöllmann

Chief Executive Officer

Managing Director Automotive

G R O U P I N T E R I M R E P O R T A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 1 - F I R S T H A L F Y E A R     PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A | 5

paragon in the Capital Market

After the volatile and temporarily severely impaired performance of the most important German indices in 2020, the stock markets appeared to recover at the beginning of the current calendar year and set their sights on new records. For example, the DAX crossed the 14,000 point threshold for the first time, and it was hardly conceivable at the time that the index would reach significantly further to a new all-time high beyond 15,000 points by mid-March. Political development in the U.S. in particular fueled the optimism of the capital market participants for positive economic momen- tum. German investors did not want to share the euphoria of the American stock markets to the same extent following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. Instead, fears of growing coronavirus mutations quickly took hold. In addition, optimism about the start-up of the vaccine campaign in Germany was very limited at that time. It took a significant setback in the markets to raise investors' hopes of new opportunities. For example, the Frankfurt Sentiment Index rose by 27 points to +32 in one fell swoop at the beginning of February - the highest level for the index since November 28, 2018. Subsequently, however, the mood on the bond and capital markets was dominated by fears of inflation. Investors focused primarily on profit-taking during this phase. As a result, the Frankfurt

Sentiment Index for institutional investors fell by 12 points to +7 in mid-March. Private investors, on the other hand, were much more optimistic and increased their Sentiment Index by 3 points to +20. More than a month earlier, the Sentiment Index of this panel was still at its lowest point of the year at +5 points. Since then, the mood of private investors did not improve quickly, but just gradually. The performance of the DAX at the end of March was expected to be in the same vein, even if private investors had become more cautious in the meantime. At a new all-time high of more than 15,000 points, hopes for a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic dominated above all.

As a result of excellent economic data, rapid progress in national vaccination campaigns, and an apparent rapid recovery of the economy based on strong corporate results, particularly in the USA, the stock markets gained further momentum. Investor optimism was reinforced by the announcement of the comprehensive U.S. infrastructure program with a total volume of around $ 2.3 trillion. Accord- ingly, despite significant shifts on the commodity markets and the resulting burdens on the industry, the bull market combined with a high risk appetite, as revealed by the Bank of America (BofA) fund manager survey, was also apparent in the second quarter. With an interim correction at the beginning of May, institutional investors with a medium -term trading horizon, who were surveyed as part of the

Performance of the paragon Share

in %

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

01.01.

01.02

01.03

01.04

01.05

30.06.

2021

2021

PGN

TecDAX

SDAX

DAX

SXAP

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 05:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
