paragon GmbH : Group Interim Report as of June 30, 2022 / First Six Months

As you know, we sold our stake in Voltabox AG in Q4 2021 and therefore have a clear focus on the automotive business again. We continued to streamline the portfolio in the first half of 2022. As reported, we sold the Aachen site to a leading development services provider. In addition, we sold the production building originally leased to Voltabox AG. This production building stood empty after Voltabox left and was not a useful addition to our own production net- work. We therefore decided to sell the production building and use the capital tied up in it to further reduce our debt. However, these two activities resulted in noncash book

With this growth of 14.1%, paragon was able to clearly distinguish itself from the downward trend in the industry. The automotive industry built and sold significantly fewer cars in the first half of 2022 than in the first half of 2021. This was due to the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems, coronavirus lockdowns and chip shortages. Of course, higher production figures in the automotive industry would have automatically resulted in higher revenue at paragon. How- ever, performance in the first half of the year again proves that paragon's positioning as a technology provider is not only paying off now, but will result in a significant increase in market share in the long term and makes paragon sustainably robust.

In the second quarter, paragon Automotive was able to achieve revenue of € 44.7 million, almost a quarter higher than the prior-year period (Q2 2021: € 36.5 million). This is impressive confirmation of the growth course we have embarked upon. In the first half of 2022, paragon thus generated revenue of € 86.4 million. This is an increase of 14.1% compared to the prior-year period. In terms of revenue, it is the strongest first half-year in the history of paragon Automotive.

losses of € 2.2 million and thus impacted our earnings in the first half of 2022.

Another negative noncash impact on our earnings resulted from the CHF/EUR exchange rate. Due to a strong CHF, paragon had to recognize an unrealized noncash exchange rate loss of € 0.9 million in its earnings.

Taking into account these noncash one-time negative effects totaling € 3.1 million, the EBITDA of € 8.9 million achieved is noteworthy. Although EBITDA is nominally €

2.3 million lower than in the prior year, operating EBITDA excluding these one-time negative effects proves that the profitability of paragon is at the communicated target level. paragon succeeded in compensating for material cost increases and higher logistics and energy costs in the first half of the year.

In April 2022, we took another important step on our way to reducing net debt with the second partial repayment of bonds from the Swiss franc bond issued in April 2019. Including the first partial repayment in August 2021, we have already repaid 40.0%. This leaves an outstanding amount of CHF 21 million, which is due for repayment in April 2023. The activities to ensure this repayment together with a partial repayment of € 5.0 million in respect ot the EUR bond are proceeding according to plan, and we are monitoring them extremely closely. We will provide the capital market with comprehensive information in the fall of 2022.

At an earlier date, we communicated a revenue forecast of € 155 to 165 million for the 2022 fiscal year. Thanks to the pleasing increase in revenue in the first few months of 2022 - which defied the adverse circumstances due to the coronavirus, the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems and chip shortages - we were able to refine the revenue forecast in May, 2022 to approximately € 165 million for 2022. At this time, we had already indicated that we saw potential for further improvement and that we would wait to see how things developed over the next two to three months. Taking into consideration current revenue development and high customer orders for the coming months, we are now able