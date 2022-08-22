Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGN   DE0005558696

PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA

(PGN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-19 am EDT
4.680 EUR   +20.00%
01:16aPARAGON GMBH : Group Interim Report as of June 30, 2022 / First Six Months
PU
01:02aParagon grows by 14.1% in the first six months of 2022 and again raises revenue forecast for the year
EQ
05/31Paragon appoints Carsten Block to CSO
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

paragon GmbH : Group Interim Report as of June 30, 2022 / First Six Months

08/22/2022 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GROUP INTERIM REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 FIRST HALF YEAR

2 | PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A     G R O U P I N T E R I M R E P O R T A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 2 - F I R S T H A L F Y E A R

Key Figures paragon Group 1

€ '000 / as indicated

Jan. 1 to

Jan. 1 to

Change

Apr. 1 to

Apr. 1 to

Change

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Revenue

86,391

75,693

14.1%

44,709

36,486

22.5%

EBITDA 2

8,890

11,215

-20.7%

3,937

5,153

-23.6%

EBITDA margin in %

10.3

14.8

-30.5%

8.8

14.1

-446.9%

EBIT

1,226

2,729

-55.1%

349

663

-47.4%

EBIT margin in %

1.4

3.6

-60.6%

0.8

1.8

-57.0%

Earnings from continuing operations

-2,727

-523

-421.4%

-2,176

-1,080

-101.5%

Earnings from discontinued

operations

n/a

-4,308

n/a

n/a

-2,926

n/a

Consolidated net income

-2,727

-4,831

43.6%

-2,176

-4,006

45.7%

Earnings per share in €

(basic and diluted) from

continuing operations

-0.60

-0.12

-402.1%

-0.48

-0.24

-101.0%

Earnings per share in €

(basic and diluted) from

discontinued operations

n/a

-0.48

n/a

n/a

-0.17

n/a

Earnings per share in €

(basic and diluted) from continuing

and discontinued operations

n/a

-0.60

n/a

n/a

-0.41

n/a

Investments (CAPEX) 3

(continuing operations)

5,352

4,761

12.4%

2,172

3,162

-31.3%

Operating cash flow

(continuing operations)

10,749

4,610

133.2%

4,146

2,507

65.4%

Free cash flow 4

(continuing operations)

5,397

-151

n/a

1,974

-655

n/a

€ '000 / as indicated

June 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Change

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Change

Total assets

160,271

159,669

0.4%

160,271

172,022

-6.8%

Equity

544

3,300

-83.5%

544

10,004

-94.6%

Equity ratio in %

0.3%

2.1%

-83.6%

0.3%

5.8%

n/a

Cash and cash equivalents

1,582

1,455

8.7%

1,582

4,685

-66.2%

Interest-bearing liabilities

105,305

115,879

-9.1%

105,305

120,187

-12.4%

Net debt 5

103,723

114,424

-9.4%

103,723

115,502

-10.2%

Employees 6

869

839

3.6%

869

792

9.7%

Share

June 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Change

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Change

Closing price in Xetra in €

4.61

7.18

-35.8%

4.61

11.20

-58.8%

Number of shares issued

4,526,266

4,526,266

0

4,526,266

4,526,266

0

Market capitalization in € millions

20.9

32.5

-11.6

20.9

50.7

-29.8

G R O U P I N T E R I M R E P O R T A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 2 - F I R S T H A L F Y E A R     PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A | 3

Highlights From the First Half of 2022

- paragon's revenue in the first half of 2022 better than expected at € 86.4 million (prior year: € 75.7 million) - increase in revenue of 14.1% despite difficult market environment

  • Following growth of 6.3% in the first quarter of 2022 (compared to the first quarter of 2021), revenue increased again significantly by 22.5% in the second quarter (compared to Q2 2021)
  • Q2 2022 was the strongest quarter in the company's history in terms of revenue,

and the first half of the year was likewise the strongest half-year ever - revenue was driven primarily by the Interior and Kinematics units

  • Realized revenue growth in the first half of 2022 demonstrates considerable resilience to negative external influences (coronavirus lockdowns, war in Ukraine, chip shortages, supply chain issues)
  • Operating EBITDA on target - noncash one-time effects to be taken into account
  • One-timeeffects relate to noncash book losses from the sale of peripheral activities (€ 0.4 million) and production buildings no longer in use (€ 1.8 million); In addition, there were unrealized exchange rate losses due to a weaker EUR/CHF exchange rate (€ 0.9 million) as of the reporting date

- EBITDA of € 8.9 million in the first six months (prior year:

11.2

million)

mainly

influenced by the above-mentionedone-time effects of

3.1

million - increases

in cost of materials and higher logistics and energy costs largely offset

by

efficiency improvements along the value chain

  • Debt reduction continued through partial repayment of CHF 8.75 million bond in April 2022 - EUR bond successfully extended by five years
  • Order backlog up to end of 2026 increased by 17% to € 630 million compared to same period of the prior year

- Original revenue forecast for the current fiscal year of € 155 to 165 million raised to € 170 million - operating EBITDA margin still expected to exceed 15% percent

  1. The paragon Group is comprised of the Electronics and Mechanics operating segments (paragon Automotive). Due to the sale of Voltabox AG in 2021, the Electromobility operating segment (Voltabox AG) is presented as a discontinued operation as of June 30, 2021. The prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly.
  2. For information on the calculation of EBITDA, please refer to the explanations in the management report in the 2021 Annual Report.
  3. CAPEX = investments in property, plant and equipment + investment in intangible assets
  4. Free cash flow = operating cash flow − investments (CAPEX)
  5. Net debt = interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents
  6. Plus 82 temporary workers, paragon Automotive (December 31, 2021: 61; June 30, 2021: 67)

4 | PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A     G R O U P I N T E R I M R E P O R T A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 2 - F I R S T H A L F Y E A R

Letter From the Management

Dear Shareholders,

Customers, Business Partners

and Employees,

In the second quarter, paragon Automotive was able to achieve revenue of € 44.7 million, almost a quarter higher than the prior-year period (Q2 2021: € 36.5 million). This is impressive confirmation of the growth course we have embarked upon. In the first half of 2022, paragon thus generated revenue of € 86.4 million. This is an increase of 14.1% compared to the prior-year period. In terms of revenue, it is the strongest first half-year in the history of paragon Automotive.

With this growth of 14.1%, paragon was able to clearly distinguish itself from the downward trend in the industry. The automotive industry built and sold significantly fewer cars in the first half of 2022 than in the first half of 2021. This was due to the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems, coronavirus lockdowns and chip shortages. Of course, higher production figures in the automotive industry would have automatically resulted in higher revenue at paragon. How- ever, performance in the first half of the year again proves that paragon's positioning as a technology provider is not only paying off now, but will result in a significant increase in market share in the long term and makes paragon sustainably robust.

As you know, we sold our stake in Voltabox AG in Q4 2021 and therefore have a clear focus on the automotive business again. We continued to streamline the portfolio in the first half of 2022. As reported, we sold the Aachen site to a leading development services provider. In addition, we sold the production building originally leased to Voltabox AG. This production building stood empty after Voltabox left and was not a useful addition to our own production net- work. We therefore decided to sell the production building and use the capital tied up in it to further reduce our debt. However, these two activities resulted in noncash book

losses of € 2.2 million and thus impacted our earnings in the first half of 2022.

Another negative noncash impact on our earnings resulted from the CHF/EUR exchange rate. Due to a strong CHF, paragon had to recognize an unrealized noncash exchange rate loss of € 0.9 million in its earnings.

Taking into account these noncash one-time negative effects totaling € 3.1 million, the EBITDA of € 8.9 million achieved is noteworthy. Although EBITDA is nominally €

2.3 million lower than in the prior year, operating EBITDA excluding these one-time negative effects proves that the profitability of paragon is at the communicated target level. paragon succeeded in compensating for material cost increases and higher logistics and energy costs in the first half of the year.

In April 2022, we took another important step on our way to reducing net debt with the second partial repayment of bonds from the Swiss franc bond issued in April 2019. Including the first partial repayment in August 2021, we have already repaid 40.0%. This leaves an outstanding amount of CHF 21 million, which is due for repayment in April 2023. The activities to ensure this repayment together with a partial repayment of € 5.0 million in respect ot the EUR bond are proceeding according to plan, and we are monitoring them extremely closely. We will provide the capital market with comprehensive information in the fall of 2022.

At an earlier date, we communicated a revenue forecast of € 155 to 165 million for the 2022 fiscal year. Thanks to the pleasing increase in revenue in the first few months of 2022 - which defied the adverse circumstances due to the coronavirus, the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems and chip shortages - we were able to refine the revenue forecast in May, 2022 to approximately € 165 million for 2022. At this time, we had already indicated that we saw potential for further improvement and that we would wait to see how things developed over the next two to three months. Taking into consideration current revenue development and high customer orders for the coming months, we are now able

G R O U P I N T E R I M R E P O R T A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 2 - F I R S T H A L F Y E A R     PA R A G O N G M B H & C O . K G A A | 5

to raise the revenue forecast for 2022 to € 170 million. We stand by our operative EBITDA margin forecast of > 15% taking into account the one-time negative effects.

The management is still not satisfied with the current share price level. Two current analyst reports show the potential of the paragon share. The experts see a target price of 15.20 euro/share to 19.60 euro/share.

An essential pillar of our success story is the high motivation of the paragon Group workforce. We would like to express our sincere thanks for their commitment and contribution to the success of the company in these challenging times. We are confident that the progress in the operating business will be reflected in the development of the share price in the future. We would also like to thank our existing shareholders for their trust and confidence.

Klaus Dieter Frers

Dr. Martin Esser

 Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 05:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
01:16aPARAGON GMBH : Group Interim Report as of June 30, 2022 / First Six Months
PU
01:02aParagon grows by 14.1% in the first six months of 2022 and again raises revenue forecas..
EQ
05/31Paragon appoints Carsten Block to CSO
EQ
05/31Paragon Gmbh & Co. Kgaa Appoints Carsten Block to Chief Sales Officer
CI
05/23PARAGON GMBH : Presentation EquityForum May 2022
PU
05/18PARAGON GMBH : Earnings Call – Publication of Consolidated Financial Statement 2021
PU
05/16Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/16Paragon with good start to the year and growing order backlog - outlook specified
EQ
04/29Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
04/292021 financial statement confirms growth course - Martin Esser appointed to the Managem..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 166 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2022 -1,30 M -1,31 M -1,31 M
Net Debt 2022 91,9 M 92,3 M 92,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 855
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,68
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Dieter Frers Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Martin Esser Chief Financial Officer
Iris Grässler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann-Josef Börnemeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Schäfers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA-34.82%21
DENSO CORPORATION-16.81%44 143
APTIV PLC-37.09%28 115
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.07%17 955
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.72%14 593
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-17.29%14 289