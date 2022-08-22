paragon GmbH : Group Interim Report as of June 30, 2022 / First Six Months
GROUP INTERIM REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 FIRST HALF YEAR
Key Figures paragon Group 1
€ '000 / as indicated
Jan. 1 to
Jan. 1 to
Change
Apr. 1 to
Apr. 1 to
Change
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Revenue
86,391
75,693
14.1%
44,709
36,486
22.5%
EBITDA 2
8,890
11,215
-20.7%
3,937
5,153
-23.6%
EBITDA margin in %
10.3
14.8
-30.5%
8.8
14.1
-446.9%
EBIT
1,226
2,729
-55.1%
349
663
-47.4%
EBIT margin in %
1.4
3.6
-60.6%
0.8
1.8
-57.0%
Earnings from continuing operations
-2,727
-523
-421.4%
-2,176
-1,080
-101.5%
Earnings from discontinued
operations
n/a
-4,308
n/a
n/a
-2,926
n/a
Consolidated net income
-2,727
-4,831
43.6%
-2,176
-4,006
45.7%
Earnings per share in €
(basic and diluted) from
continuing operations
-0.60
-0.12
-402.1%
-0.48
-0.24
-101.0%
Earnings per share in €
(basic and diluted) from
discontinued operations
n/a
-0.48
n/a
n/a
-0.17
n/a
Earnings per share in €
(basic and diluted) from continuing
and discontinued operations
n/a
-0.60
n/a
n/a
-0.41
n/a
Investments (CAPEX) 3
(continuing operations)
5,352
4,761
12.4%
2,172
3,162
-31.3%
Operating cash flow
(continuing operations)
10,749
4,610
133.2%
4,146
2,507
65.4%
Free cash flow 4
(continuing operations)
5,397
-151
n/a
1,974
-655
n/a
€ '000 / as indicated
June 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Change
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
Total assets
160,271
159,669
0.4%
160,271
172,022
-6.8%
Equity
544
3,300
-83.5%
544
10,004
-94.6%
Equity ratio in %
0.3%
2.1%
-83.6%
0.3%
5.8%
n/a
Cash and cash equivalents
1,582
1,455
8.7%
1,582
4,685
-66.2%
Interest-bearing liabilities
105,305
115,879
-9.1%
105,305
120,187
-12.4%
Net debt 5
103,723
114,424
-9.4%
103,723
115,502
-10.2%
Employees 6
869
839
3.6%
869
792
9.7%
Share
June 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Change
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
Closing price in Xetra in €
4.61
7.18
-35.8%
4.61
11.20
-58.8%
Number of shares issued
4,526,266
4,526,266
0
4,526,266
4,526,266
0
Market capitalization in € millions
20.9
32.5
-11.6
20.9
50.7
-29.8
Highlights From the First Half of 2022
- paragon's revenue in the first half of 2022 better than expected at € 86.4 million (prior year: € 75.7 million) - increase in revenue of 14.1% despite difficult market environment
Following growth of 6.3% in the first quarter of 2022 (compared to the first quarter of 2021), revenue increased again significantly by 22.5% in the second quarter (compared to Q2 2021)
Q2 2022 was the strongest quarter in the company's history in terms of revenue,
and the first half of the year was likewise the strongest half-year ever - revenue was driven primarily by the Interior and Kinematics units
Realized revenue growth in the first half of 2022 demonstrates considerable resilience to negative external influences (coronavirus lockdowns, war in Ukraine, chip shortages, supply chain issues)
Operating EBITDA on target - noncash one-time effects to be taken into account
One-timeeffects relate to noncash book losses from the sale of peripheral activities (€ 0.4 million) and production buildings no longer in use (€ 1.8 million); In addition, there were unrealized exchange rate losses due to a weaker EUR/CHF exchange rate (€ 0.9 million) as of the reporting date
- EBITDA of € 8.9 million in the first six months (prior year:
€
11.2
million)
mainly
influenced by the above-mentionedone-time effects of
€
3.1
million - increases
in cost of materials and higher logistics and energy costs largely offset
by
efficiency improvements along the value chain
Debt reduction continued through partial repayment of CHF 8.75 million bond in April 2022 - EUR bond successfully extended by five years
Order backlog up to end of 2026 increased by 17% to € 630 million compared to same period of the prior year
- Original revenue forecast for the current fiscal year of € 155 to 165 million raised to € 170 million - operating EBITDA margin still expected to exceed 15% percent
The paragon Group is comprised of the Electronics and Mechanics operating segments (paragon Automotive). Due to the sale of Voltabox AG in 2021, the Electromobility operating segment (Voltabox AG) is presented as a discontinued operation as of June 30, 2021. The prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly.
For information on the calculation of EBITDA, please refer to the explanations in the management report in the 2021 Annual Report.
CAPEX = investments in property, plant and equipment + investment in intangible assets
Net debt = interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents
Plus 82 temporary workers, paragon Automotive (December 31, 2021: 61; June 30, 2021: 67)
Letter From the Management
Dear Shareholders,
Customers, Business Partners
and Employees,
In the second quarter, paragon Automotive was able to achieve revenue of € 44.7 million, almost a quarter higher than the prior-year period (Q2 2021: € 36.5 million). This is impressive confirmation of the growth course we have embarked upon. In the first half of 2022, paragon thus generated revenue of € 86.4 million. This is an increase of 14.1% compared to the prior-year period. In terms of revenue, it is the strongest first half-year in the history of paragon Automotive.
With this growth of 14.1%, paragon was able to clearly distinguish itself from the downward trend in the industry. The automotive industry built and sold significantly fewer cars in the first half of 2022 than in the first half of 2021. This was due to the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems, coronavirus lockdowns and chip shortages. Of course, higher production figures in the automotive industry would have automatically resulted in higher revenue at paragon. How- ever, performance in the first half of the year again proves that paragon's positioning as a technology provider is not only paying off now, but will result in a significant increase in market share in the long term and makes paragon sustainably robust.
As you know, we sold our stake in Voltabox AG in Q4 2021 and therefore have a clear focus on the automotive business again. We continued to streamline the portfolio in the first half of 2022. As reported, we sold the Aachen site to a leading development services provider. In addition, we sold the production building originally leased to Voltabox AG. This production building stood empty after Voltabox left and was not a useful addition to our own production net- work. We therefore decided to sell the production building and use the capital tied up in it to further reduce our debt. However, these two activities resulted in noncash book
losses of € 2.2 million and thus impacted our earnings in the first half of 2022.
Another negative noncash impact on our earnings resulted from the CHF/EUR exchange rate. Due to a strong CHF, paragon had to recognize an unrealized noncash exchange rate loss of € 0.9 million in its earnings.
Taking into account these noncash one-time negative effects totaling € 3.1 million, the EBITDA of € 8.9 million achieved is noteworthy. Although EBITDA is nominally €
2.3 million lower than in the prior year, operating EBITDA excluding these one-time negative effects proves that the profitability of paragon is at the communicated target level. paragon succeeded in compensating for material cost increases and higher logistics and energy costs in the first half of the year.
In April 2022, we took another important step on our way to reducing net debt with the second partial repayment of bonds from the Swiss franc bond issued in April 2019. Including the first partial repayment in August 2021, we have already repaid 40.0%. This leaves an outstanding amount of CHF 21 million, which is due for repayment in April 2023. The activities to ensure this repayment together with a partial repayment of € 5.0 million in respect ot the EUR bond are proceeding according to plan, and we are monitoring them extremely closely. We will provide the capital market with comprehensive information in the fall of 2022.
At an earlier date, we communicated a revenue forecast of € 155 to 165 million for the 2022 fiscal year. Thanks to the pleasing increase in revenue in the first few months of 2022 - which defied the adverse circumstances due to the coronavirus, the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems and chip shortages - we were able to refine the revenue forecast in May, 2022 to approximately € 165 million for 2022. At this time, we had already indicated that we saw potential for further improvement and that we would wait to see how things developed over the next two to three months. Taking into consideration current revenue development and high customer orders for the coming months, we are now able
to raise the revenue forecast for 2022 to € 170 million. We stand by our operative EBITDA margin forecast of > 15% taking into account the one-time negative effects.
The management is still not satisfied with the current share price level. Two current analyst reports show the potential of the paragon share. The experts see a target price of 15.20 euro/share to 19.60 euro/share.
An essential pillar of our success story is the high motivation of the paragon Group workforce. We would like to express our sincere thanks for their commitment and contribution to the success of the company in these challenging times. We are confident that the progress in the operating business will be reflected in the development of the share price in the future. We would also like to thank our existing shareholders for their trust and confidence.
Klaus Dieter Frers
Dr. Martin Esser
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
