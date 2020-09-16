Log in
PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA

(PGN)
paragon GmbH : Holds Virtual Annual General Meeting in Delbrück

09/16/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Delbrück, Germany, September 15, 2020 - paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] held its Annual General Meeting for 2020 today. It was conducted in a virtual format for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For this virtual format, the showroom in the headquarter in Delbrück was transformed into a temporary television studio. The shareholders of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA were able to follow the event on the internet and vote on the agenda items via the shareholder portal. 'The health of our shareholders, employees and board members has absolute priority - especially in the current situation. Hopefully, this year's format will remain an exception,' explains Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and Chairman of the Board of paragon. The share capital of the company was represented with a presence of 51.38%

  • A look back at Automotive business in 2019: 16% revenue growth despite a market that has shrunk by 6% and one-time special expenses

  • paragon Automotive is past coronavirus dip - fast V-shaped recovery and promising outlook for the second half of the year

  • Focus on target 'The paragon 2021': Software will become increasingly important in the product portfolio

Disclaimer

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 15:19:07 UTC
