Paragon REIT is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust. The Company is principally engaged in investing directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income-producing real estate, which is used primarily for retail purposes in Asia Pacific, as well as real estate related assets. It has five retail properties managed by PARAGON REIT. Properties in Singapore consist of Paragon, The Clementi Mall, and The Rail Mall, while those in Australia consist of Westfield Marion and Figtree Grove. Paragon is a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property located in the heart of Orchard Road, Singapore's premier shopping and tourist precinct, with 718,254 square feet of net lettable area (NLA). Clementi Mall is a five-storey retail podium totaling approximately 195,772 square feet of retail NLA, which includes two basements comprising a basement shopping level and an underground carpark. The Rail Mall comprises 43 single-storey shop units with a total NLA of 49,886 square feet.

Sector Commercial REITs