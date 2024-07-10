Newsroom

Final Maturity :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Final Maturity
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 10, 2024 18:18
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG240710REDMZ00F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Huang Jinyang Brent
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2024
Original Maturity Date 30/08/2024
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached announcement.
Event Dates
Record Date 15/08/2024
Ex Date 14/08/2024
Disbursement Details
Existing Security Details
Security Debit Date 30/08/2024
Disbursement Type Cash
Cash Payment Details
Redemption Rate (%) 100
Pay Date 30/08/2024

