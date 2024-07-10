Newsroom
News
Final Maturity :: Mandatory
|Announcement Title
|Final Maturity
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 10, 2024 18:18
|Status
|New
|Corporate Action Reference
|SG240710REDMZ00F
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Huang Jinyang Brent
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Financial Year End
|31/12/2024
|Original Maturity Date
|30/08/2024
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the attached announcement.
|Event Dates
|Record Date
|15/08/2024
|Ex Date
|14/08/2024
|Disbursement Details
|Existing Security Details
|Security Debit Date
|30/08/2024
|Disbursement Type
|Cash
|Cash Payment Details
|Redemption Rate (%)
|100
|Pay Date
|30/08/2024
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 70,068 bytes)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SPH REIT published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 10:23:03 UTC.