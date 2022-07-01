Paragon Technologies : Officer Stock Transaction

Officer Stock TransactionPress Release | 07/01/2022
On June 27, 2022, Hesham M. Gad, Chief Executive Officer of Paragon Technologies, Inc., symbol PGNT ("the Company") completed the acquisition of 1,500 shares of the Companys common stock in the open market; 1,000 shares and 500 shares on the 25th and the 27th, respectively.
Disclaimer
Paragon Technologies Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 17:32:01 UTC.