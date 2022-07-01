Log in
    PGNT   US69912T1088

PARAGON TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(PGNT)
  Report
2022-06-30
7.400 USD   +0.54%
01:33pPARAGON TECHNOLOGIES : Officer Stock Transaction
PU
05/13Tranche Update on Paragon Technologies, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 14, 2015.
CI
05/13Paragon Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Paragon Technologies : Officer Stock Transaction

07/01/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
Officer Stock Transaction
07/01/2022

On June 27, 2022, Hesham M. Gad, Chief Executive Officer of Paragon Technologies, Inc., symbol PGNT ("the Company") completed the acquisition of 1,500 shares of the Companys common stock in the open market; 1,000 shares and 500 shares on the 25th and the 27th, respectively.

Disclaimer

Paragon Technologies Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 17:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 142 M - -
Net income 2021 3,35 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,7 M 12,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hesham M. Gad Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deborah R. Mertz Chief Financial Officer
Samuel S. Weiser Director
Jack Howard Jacobs Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAGON TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.82%13
ABB LTD-27.05%50 476
SIEMENS LIMITED1.66%10 818
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-14.29%8 793
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.91%8 483
ABB INDIA LIMITED1.84%6 158