Paramount Communications Limited is an India-based wires and cables company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing business of wires and cables comprising power cables, telecommunication cables, railway cables and specialized cables. Its segments include Wire and Cables, and Pipes. Its products include high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) power cables, HT and LT aerial bunch cables, control and instrumentation cables, optical fiber cables (OFC) and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), jelly-filled cables, community antenna television (CATV) cables, signaling cables, axle counter cables, railway power cables, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) cables, fire survival cables, solar cables and optical ground wire (OPGW). The Company has manufacturing units in Khushkhera, Rajasthan and Dharuhera, Haryana. Its products are exported to Australia, Bangladesh, Chile, Ghana, Libya, Myanmar, Nigeria, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom, the United States and Zambia, among others.