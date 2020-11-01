Box Office: 'Come Play' Limps to $3.1 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, Nov 2, (Variety.com) - Audiences did not heed
the title of "Come Play," a terrifying thriller from Focus
Features and Amblin that debuted in U.S. theaters this weekend.
The PG-13 horror film generated just $3.15 million from 2,183
screens, enough to lead sleepy box office charts in pandemic
times.
Moviegoing has been incredibly slow in North America because
theaters New York City and Los Angeles, two vital markets,
remain closed. With those venues shuttered, studios are wary of
releasing big-budget potential blockbusters. For the time being,
studios are siphoning off smaller movies like "Come Play,"
supernatural thriller "The Empty Man" and family flick "The War
With Grandpa." It's a chance for theater owners to offer
audiences new product, sure, but such offerings are hardly
moving the needle for ticket sales.
"Come Play" actually came in ahead of expectations:
pre-release tracking suggested inaugural weekend sales around $2
million to $2.5 million. Yet analyst David A. Gross, who runs
the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research,
referred to the opening of "Come Play" as "soft." However, he
noted that "like all recent wide releases, 'Come Play's' theater
count is somewhat low and in line with the proportion of
theaters closed across the U.S."
"Come Play" sold the most tickets in Dallas, followed by New
York -- despite New York City venues still shuttered. Drive-in
theaters have been a boon during the pandemic, and this weekend
was no different. Mission Tiki Drive-In near Los Angeles and
West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-In were among the highest-earning
theaters. Directed by Jacob Chase and starring Gillian Jacobs
("Love") and John Gallagher Jr., "Come Play" follows two parents
as they attempt to protect their young son from getting abducted
by a villainous humanoid creature. It cost $10 million to
produce.
"We're thrilled that audiences came out to celebrate
Halloween making 'Come Play' the No. 1 movie this weekend," said
Lisa Bunnell, president of distribution at Focus Features.
Liam Neeson's action adventure "Honest Thief" collected
$1.35 million from 2,360 theaters, enough to secure second
place. After three weekends of release, the movie has generated
$9.5 million.
Since launching over the Columbus Day holiday weekend,
Robert De Niro's "The War With Grandpa" has made $11.2 million
in total. The comedy landed at No. 3 on charts this weekend
after adding another $1.1 million from 2,365 screens.
"The Empty Man," from Disney's 20th Century Studios,
plummeted nearly 60% from initial weekend sales. Given
essentially zero promotion from the studio, it scraped together
$561,000 this weekend for a North American total of $2.2
million.
"The Empty Man" came in behind Christopher Nolan's "Tenet,"
which has been in U.S. theaters for over two months. The sci-fi
epic, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson,
brought in $665,000. That brings "Tenet's" domestic total to
$53.8 million, disappointing results for a movie that cost over
$200 million. Overseas, the film has enjoyed stronger box office
receipts, with ticket sales reaching $293.3 million
internationally and $347 million globally.
Elsewhere, Paramount unveiled "Spell" on premium
video-on-demand and in 369 theaters, where it earned $210,000.
In honor of Halloween, Disney brought some spooky holiday
favorites back to the big screen, including "Hocus Pocus"
($456,000), "The Nightmare Before Christmas" ($386,000) and
"Monsters Inc. ($232,000).
Sluggish box office sales come as parts of Europe are
enacting new lockdowns, prompting theaters in England, France
and Italy to close down again. In the U.S., there are concerns
that chilly temperatures during winter could cause coronavirus
to continue surging.
"The cold, indoor weather is going to be a challenge around
the world," Gross said.