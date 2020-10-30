Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Paramount Corporation    PARAMON   MYL1724OO003

PARAMOUNT CORPORATION

(PARAMON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Factory Recovery Continues as Service Sector Hits Seven-Year High

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 09:59pm EDT

By Jonathan Cheng

A gauge of China's factory activity remained in expansionary territory for an eighth consecutive month while activity in the services-and-construction sector hit a seven-year high, pointing to continued recovery across the world's second-largest economy as it rebounds from the pandemic.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index, a key gauge of factory activity, slipped slightly to 51.4 in October from 51.5 in the previous month, according to data released Saturday in China by the National Bureau of Statistics. That was largely in line with economists' expectations for a reading of 51.3.

Despite the deceleration, the official manufacturing PMI stood above the 50 mark that separates activity expansion from contraction for an unbroken run stretching back to March, signaling the robustness of an industrial sector that has been buoyed by strong export demand and stimulus-driven infrastructure investment.

The manufacturing data also showed strength beneath the headline numbers. While the subindex measuring production slipped to 53.9 from 54.0 in September, total new orders remained unchanged at a relatively strong 52.8. The subindex for new export orders rose to 51.0 in October, up from 50.8, topping the 50 mark for a second straight month.

Even more robust was China's nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Saturday in China, which includes services-and-construction activity. That gauge rose to 56.2 in October from 55.9 in September and reaching the highest level since October 2013, according to the statistics bureau.

The subindex tracing China's service sector, which has lagged behind the rest of the economy as lingering public-health concerns kept consumers from going out and spending money, also turned in a strong performance, rising to 55.5 in October from 55.2 the previous month.

Zhao Qinghe, an economist with the statistics bureau, said the eight-day-long National Day holiday that began Oct. 1 helped unleash citizens' spending power, as tens of millions of consumers ventured out to travel and shop, lifting the transportation, hospitality and entertainment sectors.

Even so, China's official data earlier showed that domestic consumption during the holiday bounced back to only about 70% of spending levels during last year's holiday, which was one day shorter, suggesting that the domestic consumer rebound hasn't reclaimed pre-pandemic levels.

Chinese authorities reported a 4.9% expansion of gross domestic product in the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, lower than market expectations but still enough to lift the world's second-largest economy into positive territory for the first nine months of the year, offsetting the sharp contraction of 6.8% that China suffered in the first quarter.

Saturday's manufacturing and service data comes just after senior Chinese leaders wrapped up a four-day meeting on Thursday where they pledged to shift the economy toward promoting domestic consumption as a main growth driver over the next five years. They also vowed to build up the country's technological self-reliance as Beijing's ties with the West rapidly deteriorate.

In a separate 15-year economic blueprint, also outlined for the first time on Thursday, Chinese leaders pledged to pull the country's per capita GDP levels up to that of "moderately developed countries" by 2035, which some economists said would require the country to double the overall size of the economy over that span. China's former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping had earlier articulated a similar goal, though he had set the target date as 2050.

--Grace Zhu and Bingyan Wang contributed to this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 2158ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PARAMOUNT CORPORATION
10/30China's Factory Recovery Continues as Service Sector Hits Seven-Year High
DJ
10/30TRUMP VS BIDEN : What's at stake in key emerging markets?
RE
10/29China Leadership Says Economy Will Reach Mid-Level Within 15 Years
DJ
10/26Holiday shoppers are coming to town with health checklist, survey shows
RE
10/22Honeymoon over? Saudi Arabia-U.S. ties face reset with Biden win
RE
10/16MARK ZUCKERBERG : How Mark Zuckerberg Learned Politics
DJ
10/12MORE SYNCHRONIZED ACTION NEEDED TO T : IMF's Georgieva
RE
10/12Premier League, UK govt critical of reform plan from top clubs
RE
10/03At 7.9%, U.S. jobless rate spells trouble for Trump
RE
09/29German solar battery maker sonnen expands capacity as power subsidies end
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 712 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2019 116 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net Debt 2019 782 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,37x
Yield 2019 5,33%
Capitalization 436 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart PARAMOUNT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Paramount Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,71 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sun Teong Chew Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chiang Quan Teo Chairman
Poh Seng Foong Chief Financial Officer
Keng Siew Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Rohana Mahmood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAMOUNT CORPORATION-41.80%106
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.89%36 818
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.03%32 514
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.69%29 432
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.07%28 089
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.08%27 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group