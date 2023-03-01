Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paramount Global
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARAA   US92556H1077

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:09:44 2023-03-01 pm EST
24.67 USD   +0.37%
01:31pComedy superstar and 10-time kca winner adam sandler to receive king of comedy award at nickelodeon kids' choice awards 2023
PR
02/28Communications Services Climb Amid Deal Intrigue - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
02/28Paramount Global Reportedly Rejected Former Executive's $3 Billion-Plus Offer for Showtime
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMEDY SUPERSTAR AND 10-TIME KCA WINNER ADAM SANDLER TO RECEIVE KING OF COMEDY AWARD AT NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023

03/01/2023 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio to Host Slimiest Awards Show Live from the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT)

Share it: @Nickelodeon @KidsChoiceAwards #KCA

Click HERE to download assets.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedy superstar Adam Sandler will receive the first-ever King of Comedy Award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023, live on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). Recognized for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician over the past 30 years, Sandler will accept his Silver Blimp from a giant, opulent throne on the KCA stage, before getting decimated in Nickelodeon's iconic Slime.

Said Sandler, "I've had so many great times at this fantastic awards extravaganza and I'll always be excited to hang with da kiddies!! Love to all!!!"

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will continue to put the fans in control as they enter a magical surreal world and feature extreme logic-defying stunts; wild celebrity collaborations and games; illusions and tricks; and epic slimings. The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TV Land, CMT and MTV2, and livestream on Nick.com and the Nick App.

Sandler is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having won ten coveted Kids' Choice Awards orange blimps over the years, for both his voiceover work in animated movies and acting roles in comedies. He has also won eight People's Choice Awards, five MTV Movie Awards and a Gotham Award for his work as Stanley Sugerman in Netflix's Hustle. His role as Howard Ratner in the Safdie Bros.' critically acclaimed film Uncut Gems, garnered Sandler several nominations and awards including winning the National Board of Review, and the Independent Spirit Award. 

His films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include box offices hits such as Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, The Waterboy and Hotel Transylvania, and Sandler's Happy Madison Productions has produced many successful films and television shows including Mr. Deeds, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, Click, Bedtime Stories, Murder Mystery, The Wrong Missy, ABC's The Goldbergs, CBS's Rules of Engagement and more. His films on Netflix— Murder Mystery, The Meyerowitz Stories and Hubie Halloween—are some of the most watched films on the streamer, with highly anticipated films Spaceman of Bohemia, Murder Mystery 2 and You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah upcoming. He continues to work on music and recently completed two sold-out comedy tours Here Comes The Funny and 100% Fresher.  

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is sponsored by LUNCHABLES with 100% Juice®, Nintendo Switch, and Olive Garden®.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials; and Ellen Rydzewski, Senior Vice President, Celebrity, Events & Talent Relations. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comedy-superstar-and-10-time-kca-winner-adam-sandler-to-receive-king-of-comedy-award-at-nickelodeon-kids-choice-awards-2023-301759848.html

SOURCE Nickelodeon


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
01:31pComedy superstar and 10-time kca winner adam sandler to receive king of comedy award at..
PR
02/28Communications Services Climb Amid Deal Intrigue - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
02/28Paramount Global Reportedly Rejected Former Executive's $3 Billion-Plus Offer for Showt..
MT
02/28Paramount Global Reportedly Turns Down Former Executive's $3 Billion+ Offer to Buy Show..
MT
02/28Transcript : Paramount Global Presents at 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telec..
CI
02/25Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over 'South Park' deal
AQ
02/25Warner Paramount South Park Lawsuit
AQ
02/24Warner Bros. suing Paramount over 'South Park' streaming
AQ
02/24Communications Services Down on Flight From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
02/24Warner Bros Discovery sues Paramount over 'South Park' streaming rights
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
More recommendations