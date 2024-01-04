An Ice Cream Truck Favorite for Many, SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles Can Now Be Found in Local Grocery Stores Nationwide Beginning January 2024

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Popsicle is debuting a brand-new look for its new SpongeBob SquarePants frozen confection bar, in celebration of everyone's favorite underwater pineapple-dwelling sponge. The new design is lovingly drawn sketch-style and inspired by the many faces of the iconic character through the years, from the mischievous DoodleBob to the famous Smiley Face SpongeBob. Each of these loveable faces were the muses for the newest treat hitting shelves.

The joy of unwrapping one of these delicious frozen treats is part of the excitement of meeting a brand-new Popsicle version of everyone's favorite sponge! Available nationwide beginning January 1, 2024, the frozen treats were created in collaboration with Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products and will be sold in six-count packs.

"We were inspired by the many fun faces of SpongeBob SquarePants to create our new sketch-inspired design in a doodled aesthetic. Capturing his silly smile, his loveable nature beams at fans after seeing what's behind the wrapper. It is JUST as tasty as the original fruit punch & cotton candy SpongeBob single-serve bar," said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations.

"We can't wait for people to try this new SpongeBob SquarePants frozen creation!" said Priya Mukhedkar, SVP, Consumer Products, Paramount. "We're so happy that fans will now have the opportunity to grab a SpongeBob bar at their local grocery store, any time they want."

The SpongeBob SquarePants frozen confection bar with chocolatey eyes is still available wherever single-serve frozen treats are sold!

About Popsicle

As a brand invented by an 11-year-old, Popsicle has always created opportunities for kids to play more often and use their imagination, from the vibrant colors and flavors of Popsicle products to the upcycled, back-of-pack craft activities with Popsicle sticks. In the spirit of continued fun, Popsicle created SpongeBob ice pops. These frozen treats are fruit punch and cotton candy flavored. For more information on Popsicle, visit www.popsicle.com, or follow @Popsicle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.popsicle.com/storelocator.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

