NICKELODEON'S MULTIDIMENSIONAL CROSSOVER SPECIAL, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS PRESENTS THE TIDAL ZONE, MAKES A SPLASH ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

First-Ever SpongeBob Universe Crossover Special to Debut as Three-Night Event With Additional Airings on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15

All-New Trailer and Art Revealed Today

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon viewers will soon observe a tale of both comedy and caution, of satire and stupidity, where minds may switch, bodies may shrink, and robots may rise in SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone, premiering Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT). The first-ever SpongeBob Universe crossover special will encore on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. The special will premiere across Nickelodeon's international channels next year.

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone is a journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three, and French divers can wear black ties. Narrated by the French Narrator, the one-hour special encompasses all three animated series within the SpongeBob Universe, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and the Paramount+ original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and follows GrandPat (The Patrick Star Show) as he makes his way through each dimension.

The special features legendary voice talent Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Dana Snyder (GrandPat), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Rodger Bumpass (Squidward).

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for nearly 20 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount International history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 29+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

