Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paramount Global
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARAA   US92556H1077

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARAA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
34.73 USD   +15.31%
04:47pParamount Global CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
PR
04:12pBerkshire Hathaway Divests Wells Fargo Stake, Picks Up Citi Shares in Portfolio Reshuffle
MT
02:18pParamount Shares Rise After Berkshire Hathaway Discloses Equity Investment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/17/2022 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the JP Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @Paramount on social platforms.

PARA-IR

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-global-ceo-bob-bakish-to-participate-in-the-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301549607.html

SOURCE Paramount Global


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
04:47pParamount Global CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Medi..
PR
04:12pBerkshire Hathaway Divests Wells Fargo Stake, Picks Up Citi Shares in Portfolio Reshuff..
MT
02:18pParamount Shares Rise After Berkshire Hathaway Discloses Equity Investment
MT
05/16Buffett's firm reveals new stakes in Paramount, Citigroup
AQ
05/16Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon
RE
05/12Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra to Participate in the MoffettNathanson Media & Commu..
PR
05/10'GHOSTS' : CBS series to keep streaming on Paramount+
AQ
05/09Chardan Lowers Price Target for Paramount Global to $25 From $29, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
05/09Rosenblatt Adjusts Paramount Global's Price Target to $25 from $29, Keeps Sell Rating
MT
05/05Nickelodeon's '90s mascot face returns in face's music party, brand-new music variety s..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
More recommendations