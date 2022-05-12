Log in
    PARAA   US92556H1077

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARAA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/12 04:00:01 pm EDT
29.33 USD   +1.14%
Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra to Participate in the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit
PR
05/10'GHOSTS' : CBS series to keep streaming on Paramount+
AQ
05/09Chardan Lowers Price Target for Paramount Global to $25 From $29, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra to Participate in the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

05/12/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York, NY on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @Paramount on social platforms.

PARA-IR

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-global-cfo-naveen-chopra-to-participate-in-the-moffettnathanson-media--communications-summit-301546517.html

SOURCE Paramount Global


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
More recommendations