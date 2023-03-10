Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paramount Global
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARAA   US92556H1077

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARAA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
24.09 USD   -4.48%
07:01aParamount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
PR
03/09Paramount Global : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/08Paramount Global Launches Marketing Campaign 'Popular is Paramount'
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

03/10/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2023.

At the same time, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.4375 per share on its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2023.

About Paramount
Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

PARA-IR

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-global-declares-quarterly-cash-dividends-301768580.html

SOURCE Paramount Global


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
07:01aParamount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
PR
03/09Paramount Global : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/08Paramount Global Launches Marketing Campaign 'Popular is Paramount'
MT
03/08Transcript : Paramount Global Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & ..
CI
03/08Paramount Global Launches "Popular is Paramount"
PR
03/07Factbox-JetBlue-Spirit deal flies into Biden administration's tough scrutiny
RE
03/07Jersey jack pinball announces the godfather 50th anniversary pinball machine
PR
03/07What will it be?
MS
03/06Paramount Global mulls sale of majority stake in BET -source
RE
03/06Communications Services Flat as Paramount Weighs BET Sale -- Communications Services Ro..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
More recommendations