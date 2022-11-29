Advanced search
    PARAA   US92556H1077

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARAA)
04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
22.50 USD   +2.74%
Paramount Global's Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish to Participate in the 2022 UBS Global TMT Conference

11/29/2022 | 04:16pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Global, will participate in a question-and-answer session during the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:50 am ET.

A live webcast will be available on Paramount's Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the conversation.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

PARA-IR

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-globals-chief-executive-officer-bob-bakish-to-participate-in-the-2022-ubs-global-tmt-conference-301688849.html

SOURCE Paramount Global


© PRNewswire 2022
