Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paramount Global
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARAA   US92556H1077

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paramount Global to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 3, 2022

04/06/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) announced today that on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, it will issue financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings materials.

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on May 3.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international) using access code 041459. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on May 3, in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of Paramount's Investors homepage, and at 866-813-9403 using access code 337748.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors homepage of Paramount's website.

About Paramount 

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @Paramount on social platforms.

PARA-IR

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-global-to-report-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-3-2022-301519500.html

SOURCE Paramount Global


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
02:01aThe analyst who might be the best fit?
AQ
04/05Paramount Global Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.24/Share, Payable July 1 to Stockho..
MT
04/05Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
PR
04/05Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Class B Common Sto..
CI
04/05Pirate's Booty Invites Fans To "Unlock Your Treasure" For A Chance to Win Prizes
PR
04/04NICKELODEON'S NOGGIN DEBUTS BUBBLE G : Dive into the met today as part of platform's expan..
PR
04/04Paramount Global to Redeem $970 Million of Notes
MT
04/01Paramount Global Announces Redemption of Approximately $1.0 Billion of Notes
PR
04/01Paramount Global Announces Redemption of Approximately $1.0 Billion of Notes
CI
03/30PARAMOUNT GLOBAL : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
More recommendations