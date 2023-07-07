Communications services companies fell amid concerns about the advertising market.

Shares of Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery shares fell after analysts at brokerage Wolfe Research cut their ratings on the streaming services, warning that advertising revenue was set to fall.

Twitter sued Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, the law firm that represented its interests in a Delaware case to force Elon Musk to complete his takeover of the platform, accusing it of breaching its fiduciary duty and seeking restitution for a $90 million payment.

The music industry is set to see robust growth in 2023 as streaming services cut down on fraud, benefit from artificial-intelligence advances and raise prices, said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs.

"We see a clearer path towards improved monetisation through more structured, recurring price increases, monetisation of superfans and improved payment terms with emerging platforms," said the Goldman analysts.

