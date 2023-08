Communications services companies rose sharply as investors bet studios could continue to turn a profit despite strikes in Hollywood.

Warner Bros shares rallied after the media giant's "Barbie" movie topped $1 billion in global box office, far surpassing expectations. Rival Paramount Global rose in sympathy.

