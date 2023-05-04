Paramount Global : 1st Quarter '23 Earnings Press Release
05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE | May 4, 2023
PARAMOUNT REPORTS Q1 2023 EARNINGS RESULTS
Paramount+ Reached New Milestone of 60M Subscribers; Added 4.1M in the Quarter, and Grew Revenue 65% Year-Over-Year
Pluto TV Hit 80M Monthly Active Users (MAUs) and is the #1 Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) Service Globally
Total Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Revenue Grew 39% Year-Over-Year to An Annual Run Rate of More Than $6B
Total Global Viewing Hours Across Paramount+ and Pluto TV Increased Over 50% Year-Over-Year and Over 20% Sequentially
DTC Advertising Revenue Grew 15% Year-Over-Year
CBS Poised to Claim the #1 Spot in Broadcast for the 15th Straight Season
CBS Programming Accounted for 281 Billion Minutes of Viewing in the Quarter, Nearly 50% More Than the #2 Broadcast Competitor
Affiliate and Subscription Revenue Increased 12% as the Combination of Linear and Streaming Continues to Yield Net Growth for Business
Dividend Policy Updated; Quarterly Cash Dividend Reduced to $0.05 Per Share
STATEMENT FROM BOB BAKISH, PRESIDENT & CEO
Paramount continues to demonstrate the strength of its content engine, driving momentum across streaming, television and theatrical. This resulted in Paramount+ and Pluto TV reaching significant milestones with 60 million subscribers and 80 million MAUs, respectively, while CBS is poised to claim the #1 spot in broadcast for the 15th straight season. Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to drive market-leading streaming growth while navigating a dynamic macroeconomic environment. In addition, the updated dividend policy we have announced today will further enhance our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders as we move toward streaming profitability.
$ IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
GAAP
Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
B/(W)%
Revenue
$
7,265
$
7,328
(1)%
▪
TV Media
5,193
5,645
(8)%
▪
Direct-to-Consumer
1,510
1,089
39 %
▪
Filmed Entertainment
588
624
(6)%
▪
Eliminations
(26)
(30)
13 %
Operating income (loss)
$
(1,226)
$
775
n/m
Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Paramount
$
(1.81)
$
.58
n/m
Non-GAAP†
Adjusted OIBDA
$
548
$
913
(40)%
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Paramount
$
.09
$
.60
(85)%
† Non-GAAP measures are detailed in the Supplemental Disclosures at the end of this release.
*Simon & Schuster has been presented as a discontinued operation in the company's consolidated financial statements for all periods. n/m - not meaningful
Q1 2023 EARNINGS - SEGMENTS
DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER
Q1 HIGHLIGHTS
Paramount+ reached 60M total subscribers with the addition of 4.1M subscribers in the quarter.
Global subscriber growth was driven by a strong content slate including top originals like1923, Tulsa King and the returns of Mayor of Kingstown and Star Trek: Picard, hit film franchises in Top Gun: Maverick and Teen Wolf: The Movie, as well as the NFL Playoffs.
According to Antenna, Paramount+ is the #1 premium streaming service in U.S. sign-ups in the quarter and since launch in March 2021.
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle also benefited from strong SHOWTIME content slate includingYour Honor and Yellowjackets.
Pluto TV is the #1 FAST service globally; increased total global viewing hours 35% year-over-year.
MAUs grew to 80M.
Q1 FINANCIALS
DTC revenue increased 39% year-over-year.
Subscription revenue grew 50% year-over-year to $1.11B, principally reflecting subscriber growth on Paramount+, including the benefit from previous launches in international markets.
Advertising revenue rose 15% year-over-year driven by strong engagement on Paramount+.
Paramount+ revenue grew 65% year-over-year driven by subscriber growth and increased advertising revenue.
Adjusted OIBDA decreased $55M year-over-year, reflecting higher costs to support growth of Paramount+.
$ IN MILLIONS
Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
$ B/(W) %
Revenue
$
1,510
$
1,089
$
421
39 %
▪
Advertising
398
347
51
15
▪
Subscription
1,112
742
370
50
Expenses
2,021
1,545
(476)
(31)
Adjusted OIBDA
$
(511)
$
(456)
$
(55)
(12)%
Yellowjackets
1923
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Your Honor
Source: Antenna
2
Q1 2023 EARNINGS - SEGMENTS
TV MEDIA
Q1 HIGHLIGHTS
CBS led broadcast networks with 8 of the top 10 and 14 of the top 20 series, including the #1 drama inNCIS, #1 comedy in Young Sheldon and the top three new shows in Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd.
Paramount's cable networks continued to deliver top shows across key demographics.
Adult cable series on Paramount's networks accounted for the top 4 among audiences P18-34.
Nickelodeon had the top 3 and 7 of the top 10 kids cable series among audiences P2-11, including the #1 new kids cable series in Rubble & Crew.
Q1 FINANCIALS
Revenue declined 8% year-over-year.
Advertising revenue decreased 11% year-over-year, reflecting weakness in the global advertising market and fewer NFL games on CBS. Foreign exchange (FX) rate changes had a negative impact of 2 percentage points.
Affiliate and subscription revenue declined 1% year-over-year, driven by FX and the previous restructuring of certain international affiliate agreements, which resulted in a shift of revenue from our pay television services to our DTC services.
Licensing and other revenue declined 15% year-over-year primarily reflecting a lower volume of licensed content.
Adjusted OIBDA decreased 15% year-over-year, driven by the revenue decline, partially offset by lower content costs.
$ IN MILLIONS
Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
$ B/(W) %
Revenue
$
5,193
$
5,645
$
(452)
(8)%
▪
Advertising
2,256
2,521
(265)
(11)
▪
Affiliate and subscription
2,067
2,098
(31)
(1)
▪
Licensing and other
870
1,026
(156)
(15)
Expenses
3,887
4,101
214
5
Adjusted OIBDA
$
1,306
$
1,544
$
(238)
(15)%
Ghosts
Fire Country
So Help Me Todd
Fire Country
Fire Country
Source: Nielsen Media Research
3
Q1 2023 EARNINGS - SEGMENTS
FILMED ENTERTAINMENT
Q1 HIGHLIGHTS
Paramount Pictures' franchise-focused approach delivered another #1 box office debut with Scream VI, which is now the highest-grossing installment domestically in the franchise.
Q1 FINANCIALS
Revenue declined 6% year-over-year.
Theatrical revenue decreased $4M reflecting the timing and mix of releases.
Licensing and other revenue decreased $35M driven primarily by lower consumer products licensing revenues.
Adjusted OIBDA decreased $62M reflecting an adverse impact from the timing of the release ofDungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on the last day of the quarter, as well as costs from the release of Miramax's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and macro-driven softness in consumer products licensing.
$ IN MILLIONS
Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
$ B/(W) %
Revenue
$
588
$
624
$
(36)
(6)%
▪
Advertising
5
2
3
150
▪
Theatrical
127
131
(4)
(3)
▪
Licensing and other
456
491
(35)
(7)
Expenses
687
661
(26)
(4)
Adjusted OIBDA
$
(99)
$
(37)
$
(62)
(168)%
Scream 6
4
Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. The company holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, Paramount provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.
For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.
This communication contains both historical and forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future results and performance. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events; generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "likely," "will," "may," "could," "estimate" or other similar words or phrases; and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks related to our streaming business; the adverse impact on our advertising revenues as a result of changes in consumer viewership, advertising market conditions and deficiencies in audience measurement; risks related to operating in highly competitive industries, including cost increases; our ability to maintain attractive brands and to offer popular content; changes in consumer behavior, as well as evolving technologies and distribution models; the potential for loss of carriage or other reduction in or the impact of negotiations for the distribution of our content; damage to our reputation or brands; risks related to our ongoing investments in new businesses, products, services, technologies and other strategic activities; losses due to asset impairment charges for goodwill, intangible assets, FCC licenses and programming; risks related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; evolving business continuity, cybersecurity, privacy and data protection and similar risks; content infringement; domestic and global political, economic and regulatory factors affecting our businesses generally; the impact of COVID-19 and other pandemics and measures taken in response thereto; liabilities related to discontinued operations and former businesses; the loss of existing or inability to hire new key employees or secure creative talent; strikes and other union activity; volatility in the price of our common stock; potential conflicts of interest arising from our ownership structure with a controlling stockholder; and other factors described in our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. There may be additional risks, uncertainties and factors that we do not currently view as material or that are not necessarily known. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this communication, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.