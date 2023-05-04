Paramount Global : 1st Quarter '23 Trending Schedules
05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
March Quarter 2023 Trending Schedules
Trending Schedules
Information included in these schedules has been derived from information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for 2023 and 2022. These schedules contain certain financial measures that are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the body of these schedules. References to "Paramount," the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Paramount Global and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context otherwise requires.
Simon & Schuster has been presented as a discontinued operation for all periods presented.
TRENDING SCHEDULES
Summarized Reported Results (GAAP) (unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)
Advertising
Affiliate and subscription
Theatrical
Licensing and other
Revenues
Expenses
Restructuring and other corporate matters
Programming charges
Net gain on dispositions
Depreciation and amortization
Operating income (loss)
Amounts attributable to Paramount:
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
Discontinued operations, net of tax
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Paramount
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Paramount: (1)
Continuing operations
Discontinued operations
Net earnings (loss)
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
Schedule 1
12 Months
12 Months
3 Months
Ended
Quarter Ended
Ended
Ended
12/31/21
3/31/22
6/30/22
9/30/22
12/31/22
12/31/22
3/31/23
$
11,412
$
2,864
$
2,545
$
2,337
$
3,144
$
10,890
$
2,651
10,442
2,840
2,888
2,863
2,960
11,551
3,179
241
131
764
231
97
1,223
127
6,491
1,493
1,582
1,485
1,930
6,490
1,308
$
28,586
$
7,328
$
7,779
$
6,916
$
8,131
$
30,154
$
7,265
(24,142)
(6,415)
(6,816)
(6,130)
(7,517)
(26,878)
(6,717)
(100)
(57)
(50)
(169)
(309)
(585)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,674)
2,343
15
-
41
-
56
-
(390)
(96)
(94)
(92)
(123)
(405)
(100)
$
6,297
$
775
$
819
$
566
$
182
$
2,342
$
(1,226)
$
4,381
$
391
$
358
$
153
$
(177)
$
725
$
(1,163)
162
42
61
78
198
379
45
$
4,543
$
433
$
419
$
231
$
21
$
1,104
$
(1,118)
$
6.69
$
.58
$
.53
$
.21
$
(.29)
$
1.03
$
(1.81)
$
.25
$
.06
$
.09
$
.12
$
.30
$
.58
$
.07
$
6.94
$
.64
$
.62
$
.33
$
.01
$
1.61
$
(1.74)
655
651
650
650
651
650
651
(1) Refer to Schedule 7 for further details on the calculation of diluted net earnings per common share ("EPS"), including a reconciliation between reported EPS and adjusted EPS.
Summarized Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) (unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)
Advertising
Affiliate and subscription
Theatrical
Licensing and other
Revenues
Expenses
Adjusted OIBDA
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Paramount
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Paramount (1)
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
Schedule 2
12 Months
12 Months
3 Months
Ended
Quarter Ended
Ended
Ended
12/31/21
3/31/22
6/30/22
9/30/22
12/31/22
12/31/22
3/31/23
$
11,412
$
2,864
$
2,545
$
2,337
$
3,144
$
10,890
$
2,651
10,442
2,840
2,888
2,863
2,960
11,551
3,179
241
131
764
231
97
1,223
127
6,491
1,493
1,582
1,485
1,930
6,490
1,308
$
28,586
$
7,328
$
7,779
$
6,916
$
8,131
$
30,154
$
7,265
(24,142)
(6,415)
(6,816)
(6,130)
(7,517)
(26,878)
(6,717)
$
4,444
$
913
$
963
$
786
$
614
$
3,276
$
548
$
2,292
$
403
$
429
$
270
$
69
$
1,171
$
72
$
3.48
$
.60
$
.64
$
.39
$
.08
$
1.71
$
.09
646
651
650
650
651
650
652
(1) Refer to Schedule 7 for further details on the calculation of diluted EPS, including a reconciliation between reported EPS and adjusted EPS.
TV Media Financial Results (unaudited; in millions)