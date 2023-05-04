Advanced search
    PARA   US92556H2067

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:33:22 2023-05-04 am EDT
19.86 USD   -13.26%
07:23aParamount Global : 1st Quarter '23 Trending Schedules
PU
07:23aParamount Global : 1st Quarter '23 Earnings Press Release
PU
07:12aParamount Global : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Paramount Global : 1st Quarter '23 Trending Schedules

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
March Quarter 2023 Trending Schedules

Trending Schedules

Information included in these schedules has been derived from information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for 2023 and 2022. These schedules contain certain financial measures that are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the body of these schedules. References to "Paramount," the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Paramount Global and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context otherwise requires.

Simon & Schuster has been presented as a discontinued operation for all periods presented.

TRENDING SCHEDULES

Summarized Reported Results (GAAP) (unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

Advertising

Affiliate and subscription

Theatrical

Licensing and other

Revenues

Expenses

Restructuring and other corporate matters

Programming charges

Net gain on dispositions

Depreciation and amortization

Operating income (loss)

Amounts attributable to Paramount:

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Paramount

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Paramount: (1)

Continuing operations

Discontinued operations

Net earnings (loss)

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

Schedule 1

12 Months

12 Months

3 Months

Ended

Quarter Ended

Ended

Ended

12/31/21

3/31/22

6/30/22

9/30/22

12/31/22

12/31/22

3/31/23

$

11,412

$

2,864

$

2,545

$

2,337

$

3,144

$

10,890

$

2,651

10,442

2,840

2,888

2,863

2,960

11,551

3,179

241

131

764

231

97

1,223

127

6,491

1,493

1,582

1,485

1,930

6,490

1,308

$

28,586

$

7,328

$

7,779

$

6,916

$

8,131

$

30,154

$

7,265

(24,142)

(6,415)

(6,816)

(6,130)

(7,517)

(26,878)

(6,717)

(100)

(57)

(50)

(169)

(309)

(585)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,674)

2,343

15

-

41

-

56

-

(390)

(96)

(94)

(92)

(123)

(405)

(100)

$

6,297

$

775

$

819

$

566

$

182

$

2,342

$

(1,226)

$

4,381

$

391

$

358

$

153

$

(177)

$

725

$

(1,163)

162

42

61

78

198

379

45

$

4,543

$

433

$

419

$

231

$

21

$

1,104

$

(1,118)

$

6.69

$

.58

$

.53

$

.21

$

(.29)

$

1.03

$

(1.81)

$

.25

$

.06

$

.09

$

.12

$

.30

$

.58

$

.07

$

6.94

$

.64

$

.62

$

.33

$

.01

$

1.61

$

(1.74)

655

651

650

650

651

650

651

(1) Refer to Schedule 7 for further details on the calculation of diluted net earnings per common share ("EPS"), including a reconciliation between reported EPS and adjusted EPS.

TRENDING SCHEDULES

Summarized Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) (unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

Advertising

Affiliate and subscription

Theatrical

Licensing and other

Revenues

Expenses

Adjusted OIBDA

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Paramount

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Paramount (1)

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

Schedule 2

12 Months

12 Months

3 Months

Ended

Quarter Ended

Ended

Ended

12/31/21

3/31/22

6/30/22

9/30/22

12/31/22

12/31/22

3/31/23

$

11,412

$

2,864

$

2,545

$

2,337

$

3,144

$

10,890

$

2,651

10,442

2,840

2,888

2,863

2,960

11,551

3,179

241

131

764

231

97

1,223

127

6,491

1,493

1,582

1,485

1,930

6,490

1,308

$

28,586

$

7,328

$

7,779

$

6,916

$

8,131

$

30,154

$

7,265

(24,142)

(6,415)

(6,816)

(6,130)

(7,517)

(26,878)

(6,717)

$

4,444

$

913

$

963

$

786

$

614

$

3,276

$

548

$

2,292

$

403

$

429

$

270

$

69

$

1,171

$

72

$

3.48

$

.60

$

.64

$

.39

$

.08

$

1.71

$

.09

646

651

650

650

651

650

652

(1) Refer to Schedule 7 for further details on the calculation of diluted EPS, including a reconciliation between reported EPS and adjusted EPS.

TRENDING SCHEDULES

TV Media Financial Results (unaudited; in millions)

Advertising

Affiliate and subscription

Licensing and other

Revenues

Adjusted OIBDA

Schedule 3

12 Months

12 Months

3 Months

Ended

Quarter Ended

Ended

Ended

12/31/21

3/31/22

6/30/22

9/30/22

12/31/22

12/31/22

3/31/23

$

10,105

$

2,521

$

2,174

$

1,973

$

2,682

$

9,350

$

2,256

8,413

2,098

2,058

2,000

2,024

8,180

2,067

4,216

1,026

1,024

975

1,177

4,202

870

$

22,734

$

5,645

$

5,256

$

4,948

$

5,883

$

21,732

$

5,193

$

5,892

$

1,544

$

1,380

$

1,231

$

1,296

$

5,451

$

1,306

Disclaimer

Paramount Global published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
