Paramount Global announced an expanded partnership with Ice Cube and his production company Cube Vision on the heels of their long standing relationship. Under the first look deal for television, Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, COO of Cube Vision and Cube's producing partner, will develop and executive produce projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms across Paramount. The deal kicks off with a new untitled scripted project in development at SHOWTIME Studios that explores the cutthroat world of Hollywood through the Black experience and the depths an explosive cast of characters go in pursuit of power and the price of fame.

The expanded partnership stems from the company's long-standing relationship with Cube where the parties work together on Big3 basketball league that airs on CBS, Hip Hop Squares for VH1 alongside many music related projects over the years and a featured role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, where Cube voiced/starred in the Seth Rogan co-written film. The deal was negotiated by Matt Johnson and Patrick Ragen both at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.