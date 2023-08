Paramount Global is a global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates content for audiences worldwide. The Company's segments include TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer and Filmed Entertainment. The TV Media segment consists of its domestic and international broadcast networks and owned television stations; domestic and international extensions of its cable networks, and domestic and international television studio operations, and production and distribution of first-run syndicated programming. The Direct-to-Consumer segment consists of its portfolio of domestic and international pay and free streaming services. The Filmed Entertainment segment consists of its production and acquisition of films, series and short-form content for release and licensing in media around the world, including in theaters, on streaming services, on television, and through digital home entertainment and digital versatile discs (DVDs).

Sector Broadcasting