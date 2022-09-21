Paramount Global : The Buzzy Social Strategy Behind MTV's Live Events
09/21/2022 | 12:10am EDT
A Fan-First Formula
Hissey describes the 2022 VMAs social and digital campaign as a three-pronged approach, beginning with the announcement of the star-studded list of nominees, then continuing with the official voting period up until and including show night.
When MTV announced the nominees, the brand social team began creating custom content that would appeal to specific fandoms, including Nicki Minaj fans, who are known as Barbz, as well as BLACKPINK's BLINKs and the BTS Army.
"With the VMAs, it's all about leaning into artists' fandoms," says Hissey. "The main idea we rallied around as a team was how we go about eventizing the show's announcements and later the performances and appearances day of for those fandoms specifically." Artists shared the assets from their official accounts, with the best-performing posts happening on Instagram, which took the reach and engagement "to the next level," according to Hissey.
Social contributions to Total Minutes Consumed, which measures minutes and consumption across every platform, grew 79% year-over-year. In addition, nominee voting increased 10% compared to 2021.
"Our strategy is to leverage the MTV portfolio across all platforms available to us," says Hissey. "During big tentpoles, we know that we have great assets on social media, and we're much stronger when we're distributing content from all of our bigger accounts, whether it's Wild 'N Out on YouTube or TikTok, Comedy Central content like Key & Peele, CMT content, etc. Our content library is unmatched and our fans are loyal."
BLACKPINK's in-show performance became the No.1 trending video on YouTube within hours of being published. The video amassed 15 million views and 40 million minutes in its first 48 hours. The brand went all in on YouTube that Sunday, publishing 36 videos that led to 85 million minutes watched and 186,000 new subscribers during that period.
