Paramount Global : The Buzzy Social Strategy Behind MTV's Live Events

A Fan-First Formula

Hissey describes the 2022 VMAs social and digital campaign as a three-pronged approach, beginning with the announcement of the star-studded list of nominees, then continuing with the official voting period up until and including show night.

When MTV announced the nominees, the brand social team began creating custom content that would appeal to specific fandoms, including Nicki Minaj fans, who are known as Barbz, as well as BLACKPINK's BLINKs and the BTS Army.

"With the VMAs, it's all about leaning into artists' fandoms," says Hissey. "The main idea we rallied around as a team was how we go about eventizing the show's announcements and later the performances and appearances day of for those fandoms specifically." Artists shared the assets from their official accounts, with the best-performing posts happening on Instagram, which took the reach and engagement "to the next level," according to Hissey.