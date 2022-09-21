Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paramount Global
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARA   US92556H2067

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
22.61 USD   -2.12%
12:10aPARAMOUNT GLOBAL : The Buzzy Social Strategy Behind MTV's Live Events
PU
09/19Communications Services Up Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09/16MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 16, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paramount Global : The Buzzy Social Strategy Behind MTV's Live Events

09/21/2022 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Fan-First Formula

Hissey describes the 2022 VMAs social and digital campaign as a three-pronged approach, beginning with the announcement of the star-studded list of nominees, then continuing with the official voting period up until and including show night.

When MTV announced the nominees, the brand social team began creating custom content that would appeal to specific fandoms, including Nicki Minaj fans, who are known as Barbz, as well as BLACKPINK's BLINKs and the BTS Army.

"With the VMAs, it's all about leaning into artists' fandoms," says Hissey. "The main idea we rallied around as a team was how we go about eventizing the show's announcements and later the performances and appearances day of for those fandoms specifically." Artists shared the assets from their official accounts, with the best-performing posts happening on Instagram, which took the reach and engagement "to the next level," according to Hissey.

To maximize awareness and buzz, the MTVE Studios team leveraged nine of its more than 25 franchise YouTube channels including Wild 'N Out (11.5 million subscribers) and Ridiculousness (1.38 million subscribers) by publishing contextually relevant content featuring VMA nominees and performers. For example, rapper Jack Harlow guest-starred in an episode of Wild 'N Out in 2020, so the team posted the full episode as well as highlight clips to promote Harlow's VMAs nominations.

Social contributions to Total Minutes Consumed, which measures minutes and consumption across every platform, grew 79% year-over-year. In addition, nominee voting increased 10% compared to 2021.

"Our strategy is to leverage the MTV portfolio across all platforms available to us," says Hissey. "During big tentpoles, we know that we have great assets on social media, and we're much stronger when we're distributing content from all of our bigger accounts, whether it's Wild 'N Out on YouTube or TikTok, Comedy Central content like Key & Peele, CMT content, etc. Our content library is unmatched and our fans are loyal."

On show day, the team focused on real-time publishing for a total Sunday takeover across social platforms. MTV partnered with popular Instagram photographer Amber Asaly this year to capture platform-first content for publishing during the show.The team also immediately shared the broadcast's biggest moments, including BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom" performance, Nicki Minaj's Video Vanguard speech, and Taylor Swift teasing her new album. This created a groundswell of engagement interactions within the Social Content Ratings measurement window.

BLACKPINK's in-show performance became the No.1 trending video on YouTube within hours of being published. The video amassed 15 million views and 40 million minutes in its first 48 hours. The brand went all in on YouTube that Sunday, publishing 36 videos that led to 85 million minutes watched and 186,000 new subscribers during that period.

Disclaimer

Paramount Global published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 04:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
12:10aPARAMOUNT GLOBAL : The Buzzy Social Strategy Behind MTV's Live Events
PU
09/19Communications Services Up Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09/16MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 16, 2022
MS
09/14Paramount+ arrives in italy with unbeatable offering, combining strong slate of italian..
AQ
09/14TRANSCRIPT : Paramount Global Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conferen..
CI
09/14MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 14, 2022
MS
09/14PARAMOUNT GLOBAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13Communications Services Down Amid Streaming Growth Concerns -- Communications Services ..
DJ
09/13PARAMOUNT GLOBAL REPORTEDLY CONSIDER : Wsj
MT
09/13Paramount Global Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 689 M - -
Net income 2022 1 578 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 14 783 M 14 783 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 22 965
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
Duration : Period :
Paramount Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 22,61 $
Average target price 29,10 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Colleen Fahey Rush Chief Research Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-25.08%15 095
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-30.55%199 023
COMCAST CORPORATION-32.76%152 080
FORMULA ONE GROUP-2.53%14 616
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-20.98%13 276
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-37.07%3 462