Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paramount Global
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARA   US92556H2067

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:34:04 2023-01-24 pm EST
20.94 USD   -1.06%
01:35pParamount Global : The Creator of ‘Teen Wolf' on Expanding the Franchise
PU
01/17Netflix set for slowest revenue growth as ad plan struggles to gain traction
RE
01/10Paramount+ Reportedly Orders 'Dungeons & Dragons' Series From Rawson Marshall Thurber
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paramount Global : The Creator of ‘Teen Wolf' on Expanding the Franchise

01/24/2023 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The fans were always vocal about wanting a revival of some sort, but there were two major hurdles that stood in the way. The first hurdle Chris McCarthy handled-and he handled it quickly. He first told me he wanted to bring back Teen Wolf during a dinner in New York about two years ago. At the time, there was a rights issue between MTV and MGM, which owned the rights to the 1980s film with Michael J. Fox, that inspired the series.

The next thing I know, a rights agreement was reached. And I got a call from Chris and the studio saying, 'I think we're going to do a Teen Wolf movie.' I said, 'Well, I guess I'll probably have to write it.' Chris made it happen.

The second hurdle was me. I had to figure out the story and what would interest me in coming back to the world of Beacon Hills and the characters.

Teen Wolf was very much a family project, so it wasn't just getting the actors back together-I made sure I brought back a bunch of people who were involved in the original series to write the film with me. I also brought back much of the same crew. It was a surprise to me to come back to it so soon, and I didn't know I was going to be the one to write it. I always thought that I might hand the baton off to someone else-new writers and a new creative team. That's not what happened, of course, but the idea of passing the baton is central to the film.

Appealing to a Broader Audience

Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is older and living in Los Angeles. He doesn't know quite what to do with himself now that he's no longer the hero of Beacon Hills. He has to return, but he's essentially passing off the baton to a new teen wolf, Eli Hale (Vince Mattis).

That's what's appealing to a broader audience. We have another teenager's story in this for young adult viewers but age the original characters to make things interesting for fans of the original series. More importantly, now that we've introduced a couple of new characters in the movie, like Eli, I could see him leading up a whole series of his own.

But the material doesn't stop with new characters! We also always brought in these other mythologies (outside of werewolves) to make the world feel universal. The idea with Teen Wolf was to take the werewolf myth and twist it. We wanted to say to ourselves: 'What's new and different?' from all the other werewolf stories out there.

It's nice to think that something you created can branch off into more stories far past whatever you initially imagine.

I have an overarching deal with Paramount, and as part of it I'm working on one more werewolf-centric series, Wolf Pack. The show is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom and follows two teens whose lives are upended when a California wildfire awakens a supernatural creature. But after that, I'll be taking a step back, for now from any more werewolf content. I have a few other projects in the works, including a live-action reboot of the sci-fi series Aeon Flux. Like I said, I'm a genre guy. It's been a great journey so far, and I'm excited to see what comes next.

As told to Kelby Clark

Attachments

Disclaimer

Paramount Global published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 18:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
01:35pParamount Global : The Creator of ‘Teen Wolf' on Expanding the Franchise
PU
01/17Netflix set for slowest revenue growth as ad plan struggles to gain traction
RE
01/10Paramount+ Reportedly Orders 'Dungeons & Dragons' Series From Rawson Marshall Thurber
MT
01/09Paramount+ announces new original series "fatal attraction" to premiere on sunday, apri..
AQ
01/04Macquarie Adjusts Paramount Global B Shares Price Target to $15 From $16, Maintains Neu..
MT
01/04MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 4, 2023
MS
2022North American Morning Briefing: China Optimism -2-
DJ
2022Loop Capital Downgrades Paramount Global to Sell From Hold, Cuts Price Target to $14 Fr..
MT
2022Paramount Global : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financ..
AQ
2022MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 21, 20..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 216 M - -
Net income 2022 1 287 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 13 876 M 13 876 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 22 965
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
Duration : Period :
Paramount Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 21,16 $
Average target price 20,88 $
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Colleen Fahey Rush Chief Research Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL20.26%13 876
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)19.11%192 735
FORMULA ONE GROUP17.25%16 289
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP2.27%13 079
ITV PLC6.33%3 962
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.25.96%3 348