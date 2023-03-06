Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paramount Global
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARA   US92556H2067

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:13:36 2023-03-06 pm EST
22.26 USD   -1.48%
02:23pParamount Global Reportedly Mulling Sale of Majority Stake in BET
MT
02:13pParamount Global mulls sale of majority stake in BET
RE
01:24pParamount Global Reportedly Mulling Sale of Majority Stake in BET
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paramount Global mulls sale of majority stake in BET

03/06/2023 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Paramount + logo, in this illustration

(Reuters) - Paramount Global is mulling the possible sale of a majority stake in BET Media Group, which includes the BET cable network, BET Studios and VH1, a source confirmed.

The company believes BET, an entertainment brand focused on the Black community and culture, would attract substantial interest from Black investors or institutions, the source said.

Paramount hopes to maintain a minority stake to benefit from any value that might be unlocked by the transaction.

Previously, the media company partnered with the actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry to launch the BET+ subscription service in 2019, and he retains a minority stake. It also formed BET Studios through a partnership with "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris, actress Rashida Jones and "S.W.A.T" co-creator Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Paramount was exploring a possible sale.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
02:23pParamount Global Reportedly Mulling Sale of Majority Stake in BET
MT
02:13pParamount Global mulls sale of majority stake in BET
RE
01:24pParamount Global Reportedly Mulling Sale of Majority Stake in BET
MT
12:57pParamount Global Reportedly Mulling Sale of Majority Stake of Bet Media Group
MT
03/04Seth Rogen Reveals Voice Cast Of Par : Mutant mayhem
PR
03/03Paramount Global : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Communications Services Climb Amid Deal Intrigue - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
02/28Paramount Global Reportedly Rejected Former Executive's $3 Billion-Plus Offer for Showt..
MT
02/28Paramount Global Reportedly Turns Down Former Executive's $3 Billion+ Offer to Buy Show..
MT
02/28Transcript : Paramount Global Presents at 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telec..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 917 M - -
Net income 2023 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -75,4x
Yield 2023 4,35%
Capitalization 14 832 M 14 832 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
Duration : Period :
Paramount Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 22,59 $
Average target price 21,86 $
Spread / Average Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Colleen Fahey Rush Chief Research Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL33.83%14 832
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)16.41%184 763
FORMULA ONE GROUP25.66%17 364
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-20.29%10 225
ITV PLC16.18%4 195
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.9.76%3 053