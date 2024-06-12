Paramount Global is a media, streaming and entertainment company. The Company has three segments. TV Media segment consists of its broadcast operations: CBS Television Network, CBS Stations and its international free-to-air networks; domestic premium and basic cable networks, including Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, CBS Sports Network and international extensions of certain of these brands, and domestic and international television studio operations. Direct-to-Consumer segment includes its portfolio of domestic and international pay and free streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin. Filmed Entertainment segment consists of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Studio, Awesomeness and Miramax. Filmed Entertainment segment consists of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Studio, Awesomeness and Miramax.

Sector Broadcasting