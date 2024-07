July 7 (Reuters) - Paramount Global:

* SKYDANCE MEDIA AND PARAMOUNT GLOBAL SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE PARAMOUNT AS A WORLD-CLASS MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISE

* PARAMOUNT GLOBAL - PARAMOUNT CLASS A STOCKHOLDERS TO RECEIVE $23 PER SHARE IN CASH/

* PARAMOUNT GLOBAL - ELLISON FAMILY AND REDBIRD TO INVEST OVER $8 BILLION IN NEW PARAMOUNT

* PARAMOUNT GLOBAL - CLASS B STOCKHOLDERS TO RECEIVE $15 PER SHARE IN CASH/STOCK ELECTION

* PARAMOUNT GLOBAL - CASH CONSIDERATION AVAILABLE TO PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS TOTALS $4.5 BILLION

* PARAMOUNT GLOBAL - PARAMOUNT CLASS A STOCKHOLDERS TO RECEIVE $23 PER SHARE IN CASH/STOCK ELECTION,

* PARAMOUNT GLOBAL - DAVID ELLISON NAMED CEO, JEFF SHELL NAMED PRESIDENT OF NEW PARAMOUNT

* PARAMOUNT GLOBAL - SKYDANCE INVESTOR GROUP TO OWN 100% OF NEW PARAMOUNT CLASS A SHARES

* PARAMOUNT GLOBAL - SKYDANCE INVESTOR GROUP TO INVEST $2.4 BILLION TO ACQUIRE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS FOR CASH

* PARAMOUNT GLOBAL - $1.5 BILLION OF PRIMARY CAPITAL TO BE ADDED TO PARAMOUNT’S BALANCE SHEET

* PARAMOUNT GLOBAL - DEFINITIVE TRANSACTION AGREEMENT INCLUDES A 45-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD DURING WHICH SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF PARAMOUNT'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* PARAMOUNT GLOBAL - TRANSACTION IS ANTICIPATED TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF 2025

* PARAMOUNT - SKYDANCE INVESTOR GROUP WILL OWN 69% OF OUTSTANDING CLASS B SHARES

* ELLISON FAMILY AND REDBIRD CAPITAL PARTNERS TO INVEST OVER $8 BILLION IN NEW PARAMOUNT AND TO ACQUIRE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS