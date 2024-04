April 5 (Reuters) - Paramount Global, under the terms of a deal being discussed, would give controlling shareholder Shari Redstone over $2 billion in cash in the first step of the transaction, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation said.

Then Paramount Global would then acquire Skydance in an all-stock deal valued at around $5 billion. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)