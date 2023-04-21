Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paramount Global
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARA   US92556H2067

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
22.53 USD   +1.72%
04/21Paramount agrees to settle Viacom-CBS merger investor lawsuit
RE
04/21Paramount Global : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Paramount countersues Warner Bros Discovery over 'South Park' streaming rights
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paramount agrees to settle Viacom-CBS merger investor lawsuit

04/21/2023 | 08:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ViacomCBS headquarters in New York, New York

(Reuters) - Paramount Global has agreed to pay $167.5 million to investors to settle a case stemming from the 2019 merger of Viacom Inc and CBS Corp that created the entertainment company, a filing showed.

Paramount and the investors agreed to the settlement reached on April 18, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing published on Friday.

Paramount did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CBS shareholders filed three separate suits, which were later consolidated, alleging the company had overpaid for Viacom, clearing the way for media mogul Shari Redstone to reunite the family's media holdings.

Paramount reached a $122.5 million settlement in March with Viacom shareholders that also stemmed from the merger.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
04/21Paramount agrees to settle Viacom-CBS merger investor lawsuit
RE
04/21Paramount Global : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Paramount countersues Warner Bros Discovery over 'South Park' streaming rights
RE
04/20Paramount Global Alleges Warner Bros Discovery Owes $52 Million in 'South Park' Streami..
MT
04/20Paramount Global Alleges Warner Bro Discovery Owes $52 Million in 'South Park' Streamin..
MT
04/17Insider Sell: Take Two Interactive Software
MT
04/17Rock the Bells, Inc. announced that it has received $15 million in funding from Capstar..
CI
04/14James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree slashes planned investment in Reliance JV Viaco..
RE
04/12Warner Bros Discovery unveils revamped 'Max' in push for streaming growth
RE
04/11Navigating The Bear Market : Adin Ramdedovic's Advice for Value Investors
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 848 M - -
Net income 2023 -182 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -49,6x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 14 784 M 14 784 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
Duration : Period :
Paramount Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 22,53 $
Average target price 21,94 $
Spread / Average Target -2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naveen K. Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Colleen Fahey Rush Chief Research Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL33.47%14 539
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)12.88%179 155
FORMULA ONE GROUP22.88%16 988
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.52%9 256
ITV PLC7.74%4 044
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-0.62%2 794
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer