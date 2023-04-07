Paramount explores sale of majority stake in streaming service Noggin - WSJ

April 7 (Reuters) - Paramount Global is
exploring the sale of a majority stake in Noggin, its online
learning service for children, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.
The company is looking at an opportunity to develop Noggin,
which is known for content like "PAW Patrol" and "Peppa Pig",
into an interactive learning platform, and is seeking an
investor for the job, the report said.
Paramount wants to retain a stake in Noggin, the report
added. Paramount Global declined to comment.
The reported exploration of the stake sale is part of the
company's effort to support its streaming service Paramount+.
The company said in February it will increase the prices of the
service's premium and essentials tiers.
Paramount+ is set to integrate with the company's other
streaming platform Showtime. The company expects an impairment
charge of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in the current quarter
from the integration.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams and Jan Harvey)