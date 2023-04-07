Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Paramount Global
  News
  Summary
    PARA   US92556H2067

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

(PARA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
21.66 USD   +3.14%
08:11aParamount explores sale of majority stake in streaming service Noggin - WSJ
RE
07:21aParamount explores sale of majority stake in Noggin streaming service- WSJ
RE
04/05Paramount unveils 'free, easy, fast,' an exploration of free ad-supported streaming television
AQ
Paramount explores sale of majority stake in streaming service Noggin - WSJ

04/07/2023 | 08:11am EDT
April 7 (Reuters) - Paramount Global is exploring the sale of a majority stake in Noggin, its online learning service for children, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The company is looking at an opportunity to develop Noggin, which is known for content like "PAW Patrol" and "Peppa Pig", into an interactive learning platform, and is seeking an investor for the job, the report said.

Paramount wants to retain a stake in Noggin, the report added. Paramount Global declined to comment.

The reported exploration of the stake sale is part of the company's effort to support its streaming service Paramount+. The company said in February it will increase the prices of the service's premium and essentials tiers.

Paramount+ is set to integrate with the company's other streaming platform Showtime. The company expects an impairment charge of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in the current quarter from the integration. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
