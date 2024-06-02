June 2 (Reuters) -

* REVISED SKYDANCE OFFER GIVES PARAMOUNT SHAREHOLDERS OPPORTUNITY TO CASH OUT AT $15 A SHARE- WSJ

* THE NEW SKYDANCE PROPOSAL VALUES PARAMOUNT B-SHARES AT A ROUGHLY 26% PREMIUM TO FRIDAY'S CLOSE- WSJ Source text : [ID: https://bit.ly/4bEKZwn]