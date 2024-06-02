June 2 (Reuters) - Skydance Media's revised offer to buy Shari Redstone's family company National Amusements and merge with Paramount Global gives the company's nonvoting shareholders an option to cash out at a premium, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Last week, Skydance made a sweetened offer to buy up to a certain number of nonvoting Paramount shares at $15 each, which represents a 26% premium from where the stock closed Friday, the report added. (Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)