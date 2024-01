Jan 10 (Reuters) - Skydance Media CEO David Ellison is discussing an all-cash bid to acquire entertainment giant Paramount Global's parent National Amusements, the Wall Street Journal said in a report on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Skydance Media and Paramount did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)