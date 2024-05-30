May 30 (Reuters) - Skydance Media has submitted a sweetened offer for Paramount Global, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The new deal improves terms for both classes of Paramount shareholders, and provides more cash, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Specific details of the offer could not immediately be determined.

A spokesman for a special committee of the Paramount board, which was created to evaluate such offers, declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the improved offer. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles;)