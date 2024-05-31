May 31 (Reuters) -

* TWO PARTIES HAVE EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING REDSTONE’S NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS, WHILE PARAMOUNT DIRECTORS ARE BACKING SKYDANCE DEAL- WSJ

* STEVEN PAUL, A HOLLYWOOD PRODUCER, HAS BEEN LINING UP FINANCING TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS OF AROUND $3 BILLION- WSJ Source text : [ID: https://tinyurl.com/57rc48ps] Further company coverage: