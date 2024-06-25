business needs, from the operation of existing buildings to the construction of new development. We partner with suppliers that embrace our ESG values and adhere to our Human Rights Policy and Vendor Code of Conduct. Paramount conducts its business in accordance with a stringent Human Rights Policy which we also require our suppliers to uphold within their own business. Paramount's Human Rights Policy addresses key risks such as workplace health, safety, and security, work hours, forced labor, human trafficking, and child labor.

Paramount's Vendor Code of Conduct establishes fundamental ethical and business principles that we expect all our suppliers to abide by. We trust our suppliers to comply with the provisions of the Code when they conduct their business internally and within their supply chain. Our Vendor Code of Conduct is publicly accessible and available on Paramount's website.

Our team implements an effective risk management process to identify potential risks across the supply chains that support both our own operations and the operations of our suppliers. This process applies to Paramount's Critical Tier 1 Suppliers. Critical Tier 1 Suppliers are defined as those that provide services to our organization valued at $400,000 or above, plus those that provide essential services that, if interrupted, would immediately impact our operations.

In 2023, Paramount's Vendor Code of Conduct and ESG monitoring survey covered 65 Critical Tier 1 Suppliers, including 26 suppliers that were assessed for the first time. These suppliers represent 93% of annual spend out of the total spend with Critical Tier 1 Suppliers during 2023. Critical Tier 1 Suppliers are assessed on an annual basis. For suppliers that do not adhere to the Code or meet our ESG requirements, corrective action plans can be issued and contracted future work will be reassessed.