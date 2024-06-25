Paramount Group - 2023 GRI Content Index
GRI 2: General Disclosures
Disclosures
Description
Response
References
UN SDG
Organizational Profile
2-1
The organization and its reporting practices
Paramount Group, Inc.
1633 Broadway, Suite 1801, New York, NY 10019 1, United States of America
Paramount Group, Inc. is a Maryland Corporation and a publicly traded REIT.
The reporting boundary for this disclosure is Paramount's owned and managed assets in which the company has 25% or larger ownership and maintains direct operational control. This reporting boundary is consistent with the reporting boundary found in our financial filings and used for the 2023 ESG Report, listed below:
New York, NY
1633 Broadway
1301 Avenue of the Americas
1325 Avenue of the Americas
31 West 52nd Street
900 Third Avenue
712 Fifth Avenue
San Francisco, CA
One Market Plaza
555 & 575 Market Street
300 Mission Street
One Front Street
55 Second Street
111 Sutter Street
2023 Annual Report, Adobe pg. 38 ("Portfolio Summary")
2023 ESG Report, pg. 4, 57 ("Company Profile" and "About This Report")
N/A
2-2
Entities included
Paramount's REIT portfolio is included in the organization's
2023 ESG Report,
N/A
in the
sustainability reporting.
pg. 4 ("Reporting
organization's
Boundary")
sustainability
reporting
2-3
Reporting period,
The financial and sustainability reporting periods are the calendar year
2023 Annual Report
N/A
frequency, and
2023, from January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023, with
contact point
publication date of June 24, 2024.
2023 ESG Report
Reports are published annually.
Evin Epstein, Senior Vice President of Energy & Sustainability;
Sustainability@pgre.com
2-4
Restatements of
No material restatements during the reporting period.
N/A
N/A
information
2-5
External
Sustainable Investment Group provided third-party assurance.
2023 Letter of
N/A
assurance
Assurance
2-6 (CRE)
Activities, value
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully
2023 Annual Report,
chain and other
integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages,
Adobe pg. 18
business
acquires, and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located
("Business"), pgs. 38-
relationships
in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San
39 ("Portfolio
Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its
Summary," "Tenant
portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its
Diversification"),
proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-
pgs. 48, 60 ("Leasing
quality tenants.
Results" and "Net
Operating Income")
Paramount Group has a total of 329 employees in 2023. The company
has 25% or larger ownership and maintains direct operational control of
2023 ESG Report,
12 properties across New York, NY and San Francisco in 2023.
pg. 4 ("Company
Gross lettable area under construction: 353,268 sq. ft.
Profile"), pg. 54
("Supply Chain Risk
Total square feet of portfolio reported: 11.3 million sq. ft.
Management")
Paramount relies on an extensive network of suppliers for the
procurement of materials and services. Our suppliers support our
business needs, from the operation of existing buildings to the construction of new development. We partner with suppliers that embrace our ESG values and adhere to our Human Rights Policy and Vendor Code of Conduct. Paramount conducts its business in accordance with a stringent Human Rights Policy which we also require our suppliers to uphold within their own business. Paramount's Human Rights Policy addresses key risks such as workplace health, safety, and security, work hours, forced labor, human trafficking, and child labor.
Paramount's Vendor Code of Conduct establishes fundamental ethical and business principles that we expect all our suppliers to abide by. We trust our suppliers to comply with the provisions of the Code when they conduct their business internally and within their supply chain. Our Vendor Code of Conduct is publicly accessible and available on Paramount's website.
Our team implements an effective risk management process to identify potential risks across the supply chains that support both our own operations and the operations of our suppliers. This process applies to Paramount's Critical Tier 1 Suppliers. Critical Tier 1 Suppliers are defined as those that provide services to our organization valued at $400,000 or above, plus those that provide essential services that, if interrupted, would immediately impact our operations.
In 2023, Paramount's Vendor Code of Conduct and ESG monitoring survey covered 65 Critical Tier 1 Suppliers, including 26 suppliers that were assessed for the first time. These suppliers represent 93% of annual spend out of the total spend with Critical Tier 1 Suppliers during 2023. Critical Tier 1 Suppliers are assessed on an annual basis. For suppliers that do not adhere to the Code or meet our ESG requirements, corrective action plans can be issued and contracted future work will be reassessed.
Vendor Code of Conduct
Human Rights Policy
Environmental
Policy
2-7;2-8
Information on
2023 ESG Report,
Female
Male
Total
(CRE)
employees and
pg. 4 & 30-31
Number of Employees
other workers;
("Company Profile"
102
227
329
Workers who are
and "Diversity,
Number of Permanent Employees
not employees
Equity, &
102
227
329
Inclusion")
Number of Temporary Employees
0
0
0
2023 Annual Report,
Number of Non-guaranteed Hours Employees
Adobe pg. 8
0
0
0
("Human Capital")
Number of Full-time Employees
101
223
324
Number of Part-time Employees
1
4
5
As of 12/31/2023
New York City
Female
Male
Total
91
212
303
San Francisco
Female
Male
Total
10
14
24
Washington, D.C.
Female
Male
Total
1
1
2
As of 12/31/2023
Paramount Group has 102 female and 227 male employees, and a total of 329 permanent employees. No workers hired by Paramount are legally recognized as self-employed.
2-9
Governance
The Company's Board of Directors is comprised of 9 members, 8 of
Board of Directors
structure and
which are independent. Three of our board members are women. Our
composition
board has four standing committees: Audit Committee, Compensation
2024 Proxy
Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and
Statement, pg. 5, 9-
Investment and Finance Committee. Our Audit Committee is
11, 26-35
responsible for the oversight of all environmental and social matters,
("Stockholder
including sustainability, climate change, corporate social responsibility,
Engagement",
and health and safety.
2-10
Paramount's Board of Directors vested the Audit Committee with
"Board Overview",
"Board Skills and
oversight over Environmental and Social matters and considers climate-
Experience", "Board
related issues when reviewing financial statements and disclosures. The
Composition and
Audit Committee is responsible for assessing and managing climate-
Attributes",
related risks and opportunities. The Audit Committee also maintains
"Leadership
oversight of Paramount's Sustainability Committee. When evaluating
Structure", and
both the existing portfolio and new acquisitions, the intersections of
"Director
climate-related issues with strategy, annual budgets, capital expenditures,
Nominees")
acquisitions, and divestitures are taken into account initially by the
Executive Committee and then reviewed, as needed, by our Board of
2023 ESG Report,
Directors, or the Investment & Finance Committee, a subcommittee of
pg. 46-47
the Board of Directors. Paramount's General Counsel chairs the
("Governance &
Sustainability Committee and has climate-related issues and objectives
ESG Oversight")
among his responsibilities. Paramount's Sustainability Committee was
created to implement Paramount's ESG goals and ensure they are
2023 TCFD Report,
integrated into our business strategy. The Sustainability Committee also
pg. 3
has management-level representation across various departments of the
organization, including Finance, Legal, Leasing, Human Resources,
Asset Management, and Property Management.
For more information regarding the composition of our highest
governance bodies and its committees, please refer to Paramount's 2024
Proxy Statement.
Nominating and
The Nominating Committee determines and, at least annually, reviews
Nominating and
selection of the
the specific minimum qualifications that the Nominating Committee
Corporate
highest
believes must be met by a Nominating Committee commended
Governance
governance body
nominee, if any, and any specific qualities or skills that the Nominating
Committee Charter
Committee believes are necessary for one or more of the Company's
Directors to possess. Any such specific minimum qualifications or
2024 Proxy
qualities or skills shall be set forth in the proxy statement relating to the
Statement, pg. 9-10,
Company's annual meeting of stockholders and otherwise to the extent
15, 19-20 ("Board-
required by applicable law. In determining such minimum qualifications,
Overview", "Board
qualities, or skills, the Nominating Committee shall also consider
Skills and
additional matters and criteria, if any, approved by the Board and
Experience",
additional matters and criteria, if any, set forth under "Director
"Nominating and
Qualification 3 Standards" in the Corporate Governance Guidelines.
Corporate
Paramount shareholders are notified of nominations and allowed to
Governance",
vote proxies on Board elections. Paramount also amended bylaws to
"Identification of
adopt proxy access right for a group of stockholders that meet the
Director Candidates"
specified eligibility requirements. These stakeholders may include
and "Proxy Access")
Director nominees in our proxy materials for annual meetings of our
stockholders.
For additional information, please refer to the Nominating and
Corporate Governance Committee Charter and the 2024 Proxy
Statement.
2-11
Chair of the
Albert Behler (Paramount Group's Chairman of the Board) is also the
2024 Proxy
N/A
highest
Chief Executive Officer and President of Paramount.
Statement, pg. 9
governance body
("Board Overview")
2-12
Role of the
Effective ESG management requires robust stakeholder engagement.
2023 ESG Report,
highest
Stakeholder engagement is key to ensuring we have the best
pg. 47, 56 ("ESG
governance body
information, are responsive to stakeholder needs, and are able to quickly
Oversight",
in overseeing the
identify and address emerging challenges. We seek to provide the
"Stakeholder
management of
utmost transparency and establish strong lines of communication with
Engagement")
impacts
all our stakeholders. Stakeholders are defined as those groups who both
influence and are influenced by our business, including Paramount's
2024 Proxy
Board of Directors, community members, employees, investors,
Statement, pg. 8, 57-
suppliers, and tenants. Through active engagement with our
58 ("Environmental,
stakeholders, we believe we adequately address stakeholder concerns
Social, and
and consistently improve our ESG performance.
Governance
Commitment" and
The Audit Committee reviews economic, environmental, and social
"Corporate Objective
topics and their impacts, risk, and opportunities on an ongoing basis.
#6 Environmental,
Social and
To further integrate ESG into our business strategy, the Compensation
Governance")
Committee incorporates key ESG-centric goals into Executive
Management variable pay awards. These encourage, for example,
2023 TCFD Report,
achievement of additional green building certifications and
pg. 3
improvements in various ESG ratings. The 2023 ESG Compensation
Goals are listed in Paramount's 2024 Proxy Statement.
For more information on risk management, please refer to Paramount's
2023 TCFD Report, 2023 ESG Report, and 2024 Proxy Statement.
2-13
Delegation of
Paramount's Board of Directors vested the Audit Committee with
2023 ESG Report,
N/A
responsibility for
oversight over Environmental and Social matters and the Nominating &
pg. 46-47
managing
Corporate Governance Committee with oversight over Governance
("Governance &
impacts
matters. Environmental and social matters include sustainability, climate
ESG Oversight")
change, corporate social responsibility, and health and safety. Under the
Audit Committee reports Paramount's Sustainability Committee, which
2024 Proxy
was created to implement Paramount's ESG goals and ensure they are
Statement, pg. 8, 57-
integrated into our business strategy. The Committee meets monthly
58 ("Environmental,
and is comprised of leadership representatives from various
Social, and
departments across the company. To further integrate ESG into our
Governance
business strategy, the Compensation Committee incorporates key ESG-
Commitment" and
centric goals into Executive Management variable pay awards. These
"Corporate Objective
encourage, for example, achievement of additional green building
#6 Environmental,
certifications and improvements in various ESG ratings. The 2023 ESG
Social and
Compensation Goals are listed in Paramount's 2024 Proxy Statement.
Governance")
For additional detail, please refer to Paramount's 2023 ESG Report and
2024 Proxy Statement.
2-14
Role of highest
The Chairman, CEO, and President.
2023 ESG Report,
N/A
governance body
pg. 47 ("ESG
in sustainability
Oversight")
reporting
2024 Proxy
Statement, pg. 8
("Environmental,
Social, and
Governance
Commitment")
2-15
2-16
Conflicts of
Paramount recognizes and respects the right of its Directors, Officers,
Code of Business
interest
and employees to engage in outside activities which they may deem
Conduct and Ethics
proper and desirable, provided that these activities do not impair or
interfere with the performance of their duties to the Company or their
2024 Proxy
ability to act in the Company's best interests. In most, if not all, cases
Statement, pg. 10,
this will mean that our Directors, Officers, and employees must avoid
26-35,108-109
situations that present a potential or actual conflict between their
("Board Nominees
personal interests and the Company's interests.
Composition and
Attributes",
The existence of a potential or actual conflict of interest may not always
"Director Nominees"
be clear-cut, and any questions relating to the existence of a potential or
and "Certain
actual conflict of interest should be addressed to the Compliance
Relationships and
Officer, any attorney in the Legal Department, or the head of the
Related Party
Company's internal audit function. Any material transaction or
Transactions")
relationship that is a conflict of interest or that could reasonably be
expected to give rise to a conflict of interest should be reported
promptly to the Compliance Officer. The Compliance Officer may
notify the Board or a committee thereof as he or she deems appropriate.
Actual or potential conflicts of interest involving a Director, Executive
Officer, or member of the Legal Department should be disclosed
directly to the Chairperson of the Board or another member of the
Board.
For more information, please refer to Paramount's Code of Business
Conduct and Ethics and 2024 Proxy Statement.
Communication
Employees with concerns that our Code of Business Ethics or Human
Code of Business
of critical
Rights Policy may have been broken are encouraged to promptly bring
Conduct and Ethics,
concerns
the matter to the attention of our Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). If
pg. 6-8 ("Reporting
they do not believe that talking to our CEO is appropriate, if they are
Concerns/Receiving
uncomfortable doing so, or if it does not result in a response with which
Advice")
you are comfortable, then they should contact their supervisor or any of
our other executive officers or any member of the Paramount Group,
Human Rights Policy
Inc. Board of Directors, either directly or through the Ethics Helpline
we have established with NAVEX Global ("EthicsPoint") using the
2024 Proxy
following link:www.paramount-group.ethicspoint.com.
Statement
There were zero instances of reported critical concerns in 2023. Please
refer to Paramount's 2024 Proxy Statement and Code of Business
Conduct and Ethics for more information.
2-17
Collective
Increasing employee awareness of sustainability matters through
2023 ESG Report,
knowledge of
ongoing training and education is key to responsible operations and
pg. 47 ("ESG
highest
growth. On the operational side, Engineering and Property Management
Oversight")
governance body
Teams are continuously trained on energy management, building
systems, and new technologies. We facilitate company-wide education
2024 Proxy
on existing sustainability programs and emerging trends. These
Statement, pg. 8
initiatives are reinforced by Executive Management, who receive
("Environmental,
briefings on these topics monthly. The Chairman and CEO is also
Social, and
updated on ESG trends and topics on an ongoing basis.
Governance
Commitment")
2-18
Evaluation of the
The Compensation Committee incorporates key ESG-centric goals into
2023 ESG Report,
performance of
Executive Management variable pay awards. These encourage, for
pg. 3, 46, 47 ("ESG
the highest
example, the achievement of additional green building certifications and
Transparency",
governance body
improvements in various ESG ratings. The 2023 ESG Compensation
"Governance", &
Goals are listed in Paramount's 2024 Proxy Statement.
ESG Oversight")
In establishing the Target for 2023 ESG Initiatives, the Compensation
Committee reviewed the Company's 2023 ESG Plan and selected 15
2024 Proxy
objectives for the Company's STIC plan. The Compensation
Statement, pg. 8, 57-
Committee then assigned a point value to each objective based on
58 ("Environmental,
discussions with FW Cook and established a Target for 2023 ESG
Social, and
Initiatives of 16 points, with a range between 12 (Threshold) and 20
Governance
(Maximum). The 2024 Proxy Statement lists each objective, including
Commitment" and
the assigned point value and the Company's final achievement relative to
"Corporate Objective
each objective. This process is completed annually.
#6 Environmental,
ESG data is self-reported in accordance with third-party frameworks
Social and
Governance")
and data evaluators including GRI, SASB, TCFD, GRESB, CDP, and
UN SDGs. Independent consultants, including Sustainable Investment
2023 SASB Index
Group, provide third-party assurance of Paramount's data disclosures.
2023 Letter of
Assurance
2-19
Remuneration
Please refer to Paramount's Compensation Committee Charter and 2024
Compensation
policies
Proxy Statement for more information.
Committee Charter
2024 Proxy
Statement, pg. 16-17,
39-71 ("Director
Compensation" and
"Compensation
Discussion and
Analysis")
2-20
Process to
Independent remuneration consultants are involved in determining
Compensation
determine
remuneration. Consultants were independent of management.
Committee Charter
remuneration
Remuneration consultants had no other relationships with the
organization.
2024 Proxy
Engaging in stockholder outreach is an essential element of strong
Statement, pg. 5, 39-
40, 43, 62-70
corporate governance, and we continually seek to better understand the
("Stockholder
views of our investors on key topics affecting our business. Our team
Engagement", "2023
met with 132 unique investment firms in 2023, and as a direct result of
Say-on-Pay Vote",
continued engagement, the Board made meaningful changes to certain
"Process for
corporate governance practices and related disclosures.
Determining
At our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, a non-binding, advisory
Executive
Compensation",
resolution approving the compensation paid to our NEOs, as disclosed
"Compensation Best
in our 2024 proxy statement, including the Compensation Discussion
Practices", "Long-
and Analysis, compensation tables and narrative discussions, was
Term Incentive
approved by our stockholders, with approximately 83% of the votes cast
Compensation" and
having been voted in favor of the proposal to approve such resolution.
"Other
The Compensation Committee has considered the results of this vote
Compensation
and, as a result of the high percentage of votes cast in favor of this
Policies and
resolution, the Committee viewed these results as an indication of
Practices")
stockholders' overall satisfaction with the manner in which we
compensated our NEOs.
2023 ESG Report,
For more information regarding the process for determining
pg. 46, 56
("Stockholder
remuneration, please refer to Paramount's Compensation Committee
Engagement" &
Charter and 2024 Proxy Statement.
"Stakeholder
Engagement")
