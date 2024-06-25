Paramount Group - 2023 GRI Content Index

GRI 2: General Disclosures

Disclosures

Description

Response

References

UN SDG

Organizational Profile

2-1

The organization and its reporting practices

Paramount Group, Inc.

1633 Broadway, Suite 1801, New York, NY 10019 1, United States of America

Paramount Group, Inc. is a Maryland Corporation and a publicly traded REIT.

The reporting boundary for this disclosure is Paramount's owned and managed assets in which the company has 25% or larger ownership and maintains direct operational control. This reporting boundary is consistent with the reporting boundary found in our financial filings and used for the 2023 ESG Report, listed below:

New York, NY

1633 Broadway

1301 Avenue of the Americas

1325 Avenue of the Americas

31 West 52nd Street

900 Third Avenue

712 Fifth Avenue

San Francisco, CA

One Market Plaza

555 & 575 Market Street

300 Mission Street

One Front Street

55 Second Street

111 Sutter Street

2023 Annual Report, Adobe pg. 38 ("Portfolio Summary")

2023 ESG Report, pg. 4, 57 ("Company Profile" and "About This Report")

N/A

2-2

Entities included

Paramount's REIT portfolio is included in the organization's

2023 ESG Report,

N/A

in the

sustainability reporting.

pg. 4 ("Reporting

organization's

Boundary")

sustainability

reporting

2-3

Reporting period,

The financial and sustainability reporting periods are the calendar year

2023 Annual Report

N/A

frequency, and

2023, from January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023, with

contact point

publication date of June 24, 2024.

2023 ESG Report

Reports are published annually.

Evin Epstein, Senior Vice President of Energy & Sustainability;

Sustainability@pgre.com

2-4

Restatements of

No material restatements during the reporting period.

N/A

N/A

information

2-5

External

Sustainable Investment Group provided third-party assurance.

2023 Letter of

N/A

assurance

Assurance

2-6 (CRE)

Activities, value

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully

2023 Annual Report,

chain and other

integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages,

Adobe pg. 18

business

acquires, and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located

("Business"), pgs. 38-

relationships

in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San

39 ("Portfolio

Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its

Summary," "Tenant

portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its

Diversification"),

proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-

pgs. 48, 60 ("Leasing

quality tenants.

Results" and "Net

Operating Income")

Paramount Group has a total of 329 employees in 2023. The company

has 25% or larger ownership and maintains direct operational control of

2023 ESG Report,

12 properties across New York, NY and San Francisco in 2023.

pg. 4 ("Company

Gross lettable area under construction: 353,268 sq. ft.

Profile"), pg. 54

("Supply Chain Risk

Total square feet of portfolio reported: 11.3 million sq. ft.

Management")

Paramount relies on an extensive network of suppliers for the

procurement of materials and services. Our suppliers support our

business needs, from the operation of existing buildings to the construction of new development. We partner with suppliers that embrace our ESG values and adhere to our Human Rights Policy and Vendor Code of Conduct. Paramount conducts its business in accordance with a stringent Human Rights Policy which we also require our suppliers to uphold within their own business. Paramount's Human Rights Policy addresses key risks such as workplace health, safety, and security, work hours, forced labor, human trafficking, and child labor.

Paramount's Vendor Code of Conduct establishes fundamental ethical and business principles that we expect all our suppliers to abide by. We trust our suppliers to comply with the provisions of the Code when they conduct their business internally and within their supply chain. Our Vendor Code of Conduct is publicly accessible and available on Paramount's website.

Our team implements an effective risk management process to identify potential risks across the supply chains that support both our own operations and the operations of our suppliers. This process applies to Paramount's Critical Tier 1 Suppliers. Critical Tier 1 Suppliers are defined as those that provide services to our organization valued at $400,000 or above, plus those that provide essential services that, if interrupted, would immediately impact our operations.

In 2023, Paramount's Vendor Code of Conduct and ESG monitoring survey covered 65 Critical Tier 1 Suppliers, including 26 suppliers that were assessed for the first time. These suppliers represent 93% of annual spend out of the total spend with Critical Tier 1 Suppliers during 2023. Critical Tier 1 Suppliers are assessed on an annual basis. For suppliers that do not adhere to the Code or meet our ESG requirements, corrective action plans can be issued and contracted future work will be reassessed.

Vendor Code of Conduct

Human Rights Policy

Environmental

Policy

2-7;2-8

Information on

2023 ESG Report,

Female

Male

Total

(CRE)

employees and

pg. 4 & 30-31

Number of Employees

other workers;

("Company Profile"

102

227

329

Workers who are

and "Diversity,

Number of Permanent Employees

not employees

Equity, &

102

227

329

Inclusion")

Number of Temporary Employees

0

0

0

2023 Annual Report,

Number of Non-guaranteed Hours Employees

Adobe pg. 8

0

0

0

("Human Capital")

Number of Full-time Employees

101

223

324

Number of Part-time Employees

1

4

5

As of 12/31/2023

New York City

Female

Male

Total

91

212

303

San Francisco

Female

Male

Total

10

14

24

Washington, D.C.

Female

Male

Total

1

1

2

As of 12/31/2023

Paramount Group has 102 female and 227 male employees, and a total of 329 permanent employees. No workers hired by Paramount are legally recognized as self-employed.

2-9

Governance

The Company's Board of Directors is comprised of 9 members, 8 of

Board of Directors

structure and

which are independent. Three of our board members are women. Our

composition

board has four standing committees: Audit Committee, Compensation

2024 Proxy

Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and

Statement, pg. 5, 9-

Investment and Finance Committee. Our Audit Committee is

11, 26-35

responsible for the oversight of all environmental and social matters,

("Stockholder

including sustainability, climate change, corporate social responsibility,

Engagement",

and health and safety.

2-10

Paramount's Board of Directors vested the Audit Committee with

"Board Overview",

"Board Skills and

oversight over Environmental and Social matters and considers climate-

Experience", "Board

related issues when reviewing financial statements and disclosures. The

Composition and

Audit Committee is responsible for assessing and managing climate-

Attributes",

related risks and opportunities. The Audit Committee also maintains

"Leadership

oversight of Paramount's Sustainability Committee. When evaluating

Structure", and

both the existing portfolio and new acquisitions, the intersections of

"Director

climate-related issues with strategy, annual budgets, capital expenditures,

Nominees")

acquisitions, and divestitures are taken into account initially by the

Executive Committee and then reviewed, as needed, by our Board of

2023 ESG Report,

Directors, or the Investment & Finance Committee, a subcommittee of

pg. 46-47

the Board of Directors. Paramount's General Counsel chairs the

("Governance &

Sustainability Committee and has climate-related issues and objectives

ESG Oversight")

among his responsibilities. Paramount's Sustainability Committee was

created to implement Paramount's ESG goals and ensure they are

2023 TCFD Report,

integrated into our business strategy. The Sustainability Committee also

pg. 3

has management-level representation across various departments of the

organization, including Finance, Legal, Leasing, Human Resources,

Asset Management, and Property Management.

For more information regarding the composition of our highest

governance bodies and its committees, please refer to Paramount's 2024

Proxy Statement.

Nominating and

The Nominating Committee determines and, at least annually, reviews

Nominating and

selection of the

the specific minimum qualifications that the Nominating Committee

Corporate

highest

believes must be met by a Nominating Committee commended

Governance

governance body

nominee, if any, and any specific qualities or skills that the Nominating

Committee Charter

Committee believes are necessary for one or more of the Company's

Directors to possess. Any such specific minimum qualifications or

2024 Proxy

qualities or skills shall be set forth in the proxy statement relating to the

Statement, pg. 9-10,

Company's annual meeting of stockholders and otherwise to the extent

15, 19-20 ("Board-

required by applicable law. In determining such minimum qualifications,

Overview", "Board

qualities, or skills, the Nominating Committee shall also consider

Skills and

additional matters and criteria, if any, approved by the Board and

Experience",

additional matters and criteria, if any, set forth under "Director

"Nominating and

Qualification 3 Standards" in the Corporate Governance Guidelines.

Corporate

Paramount shareholders are notified of nominations and allowed to

Governance",

vote proxies on Board elections. Paramount also amended bylaws to

"Identification of

adopt proxy access right for a group of stockholders that meet the

Director Candidates"

specified eligibility requirements. These stakeholders may include

and "Proxy Access")

Director nominees in our proxy materials for annual meetings of our

stockholders.

For additional information, please refer to the Nominating and

Corporate Governance Committee Charter and the 2024 Proxy

Statement.

2-11

Chair of the

Albert Behler (Paramount Group's Chairman of the Board) is also the

2024 Proxy

N/A

highest

Chief Executive Officer and President of Paramount.

Statement, pg. 9

governance body

("Board Overview")

2-12

Role of the

Effective ESG management requires robust stakeholder engagement.

2023 ESG Report,

highest

Stakeholder engagement is key to ensuring we have the best

pg. 47, 56 ("ESG

governance body

information, are responsive to stakeholder needs, and are able to quickly

Oversight",

in overseeing the

identify and address emerging challenges. We seek to provide the

"Stakeholder

management of

utmost transparency and establish strong lines of communication with

Engagement")

impacts

all our stakeholders. Stakeholders are defined as those groups who both

influence and are influenced by our business, including Paramount's

2024 Proxy

Board of Directors, community members, employees, investors,

Statement, pg. 8, 57-

suppliers, and tenants. Through active engagement with our

58 ("Environmental,

stakeholders, we believe we adequately address stakeholder concerns

Social, and

and consistently improve our ESG performance.

Governance

Commitment" and

The Audit Committee reviews economic, environmental, and social

"Corporate Objective

topics and their impacts, risk, and opportunities on an ongoing basis.

#6 Environmental,

Social and

To further integrate ESG into our business strategy, the Compensation

Governance")

Committee incorporates key ESG-centric goals into Executive

Management variable pay awards. These encourage, for example,

2023 TCFD Report,

achievement of additional green building certifications and

pg. 3

improvements in various ESG ratings. The 2023 ESG Compensation

Goals are listed in Paramount's 2024 Proxy Statement.

For more information on risk management, please refer to Paramount's

2023 TCFD Report, 2023 ESG Report, and 2024 Proxy Statement.

2-13

Delegation of

Paramount's Board of Directors vested the Audit Committee with

2023 ESG Report,

N/A

responsibility for

oversight over Environmental and Social matters and the Nominating &

pg. 46-47

managing

Corporate Governance Committee with oversight over Governance

("Governance &

impacts

matters. Environmental and social matters include sustainability, climate

ESG Oversight")

change, corporate social responsibility, and health and safety. Under the

Audit Committee reports Paramount's Sustainability Committee, which

2024 Proxy

was created to implement Paramount's ESG goals and ensure they are

Statement, pg. 8, 57-

integrated into our business strategy. The Committee meets monthly

58 ("Environmental,

and is comprised of leadership representatives from various

Social, and

departments across the company. To further integrate ESG into our

Governance

business strategy, the Compensation Committee incorporates key ESG-

Commitment" and

centric goals into Executive Management variable pay awards. These

"Corporate Objective

encourage, for example, achievement of additional green building

#6 Environmental,

certifications and improvements in various ESG ratings. The 2023 ESG

Social and

Compensation Goals are listed in Paramount's 2024 Proxy Statement.

Governance")

For additional detail, please refer to Paramount's 2023 ESG Report and

2024 Proxy Statement.

2-14

Role of highest

The Chairman, CEO, and President.

2023 ESG Report,

N/A

governance body

pg. 47 ("ESG

in sustainability

Oversight")

reporting

2024 Proxy

Statement, pg. 8

("Environmental,

Social, and

Governance

Commitment")

2-15

2-16

Conflicts of

Paramount recognizes and respects the right of its Directors, Officers,

Code of Business

interest

and employees to engage in outside activities which they may deem

Conduct and Ethics

proper and desirable, provided that these activities do not impair or

interfere with the performance of their duties to the Company or their

2024 Proxy

ability to act in the Company's best interests. In most, if not all, cases

Statement, pg. 10,

this will mean that our Directors, Officers, and employees must avoid

26-35,108-109

situations that present a potential or actual conflict between their

("Board Nominees

personal interests and the Company's interests.

Composition and

Attributes",

The existence of a potential or actual conflict of interest may not always

"Director Nominees"

be clear-cut, and any questions relating to the existence of a potential or

and "Certain

actual conflict of interest should be addressed to the Compliance

Relationships and

Officer, any attorney in the Legal Department, or the head of the

Related Party

Company's internal audit function. Any material transaction or

Transactions")

relationship that is a conflict of interest or that could reasonably be

expected to give rise to a conflict of interest should be reported

promptly to the Compliance Officer. The Compliance Officer may

notify the Board or a committee thereof as he or she deems appropriate.

Actual or potential conflicts of interest involving a Director, Executive

Officer, or member of the Legal Department should be disclosed

directly to the Chairperson of the Board or another member of the

Board.

For more information, please refer to Paramount's Code of Business

Conduct and Ethics and 2024 Proxy Statement.

Communication

Employees with concerns that our Code of Business Ethics or Human

Code of Business

of critical

Rights Policy may have been broken are encouraged to promptly bring

Conduct and Ethics,

concerns

the matter to the attention of our Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). If

pg. 6-8 ("Reporting

they do not believe that talking to our CEO is appropriate, if they are

Concerns/Receiving

uncomfortable doing so, or if it does not result in a response with which

Advice")

you are comfortable, then they should contact their supervisor or any of

our other executive officers or any member of the Paramount Group,

Human Rights Policy

Inc. Board of Directors, either directly or through the Ethics Helpline

we have established with NAVEX Global ("EthicsPoint") using the

2024 Proxy

following link:www.paramount-group.ethicspoint.com.

Statement

There were zero instances of reported critical concerns in 2023. Please

refer to Paramount's 2024 Proxy Statement and Code of Business

Conduct and Ethics for more information.

2-17

Collective

Increasing employee awareness of sustainability matters through

2023 ESG Report,

knowledge of

ongoing training and education is key to responsible operations and

pg. 47 ("ESG

highest

growth. On the operational side, Engineering and Property Management

Oversight")

governance body

Teams are continuously trained on energy management, building

systems, and new technologies. We facilitate company-wide education

2024 Proxy

on existing sustainability programs and emerging trends. These

Statement, pg. 8

initiatives are reinforced by Executive Management, who receive

("Environmental,

briefings on these topics monthly. The Chairman and CEO is also

Social, and

updated on ESG trends and topics on an ongoing basis.

Governance

Commitment")

2-18

Evaluation of the

The Compensation Committee incorporates key ESG-centric goals into

2023 ESG Report,

performance of

Executive Management variable pay awards. These encourage, for

pg. 3, 46, 47 ("ESG

the highest

example, the achievement of additional green building certifications and

Transparency",

governance body

improvements in various ESG ratings. The 2023 ESG Compensation

"Governance", &

Goals are listed in Paramount's 2024 Proxy Statement.

ESG Oversight")

In establishing the Target for 2023 ESG Initiatives, the Compensation

Committee reviewed the Company's 2023 ESG Plan and selected 15

2024 Proxy

objectives for the Company's STIC plan. The Compensation

Statement, pg. 8, 57-

Committee then assigned a point value to each objective based on

58 ("Environmental,

discussions with FW Cook and established a Target for 2023 ESG

Social, and

Initiatives of 16 points, with a range between 12 (Threshold) and 20

Governance

(Maximum). The 2024 Proxy Statement lists each objective, including

Commitment" and

the assigned point value and the Company's final achievement relative to

"Corporate Objective

each objective. This process is completed annually.

#6 Environmental,

ESG data is self-reported in accordance with third-party frameworks

Social and

Governance")

and data evaluators including GRI, SASB, TCFD, GRESB, CDP, and

UN SDGs. Independent consultants, including Sustainable Investment

2023 SASB Index

Group, provide third-party assurance of Paramount's data disclosures.

2023 Letter of

Assurance

2-19

Remuneration

Please refer to Paramount's Compensation Committee Charter and 2024

Compensation

policies

Proxy Statement for more information.

Committee Charter

2024 Proxy

Statement, pg. 16-17,

39-71 ("Director

Compensation" and

"Compensation

Discussion and

Analysis")

2-20

Process to

Independent remuneration consultants are involved in determining

Compensation

determine

remuneration. Consultants were independent of management.

Committee Charter

remuneration

Remuneration consultants had no other relationships with the

organization.

2024 Proxy

Engaging in stockholder outreach is an essential element of strong

Statement, pg. 5, 39-

40, 43, 62-70

corporate governance, and we continually seek to better understand the

("Stockholder

views of our investors on key topics affecting our business. Our team

Engagement", "2023

met with 132 unique investment firms in 2023, and as a direct result of

Say-on-Pay Vote",

continued engagement, the Board made meaningful changes to certain

"Process for

corporate governance practices and related disclosures.

Determining

At our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, a non-binding, advisory

Executive

Compensation",

resolution approving the compensation paid to our NEOs, as disclosed

"Compensation Best

in our 2024 proxy statement, including the Compensation Discussion

Practices", "Long-

and Analysis, compensation tables and narrative discussions, was

Term Incentive

approved by our stockholders, with approximately 83% of the votes cast

Compensation" and

having been voted in favor of the proposal to approve such resolution.

"Other

The Compensation Committee has considered the results of this vote

Compensation

and, as a result of the high percentage of votes cast in favor of this

Policies and

resolution, the Committee viewed these results as an indication of

Practices")

stockholders' overall satisfaction with the manner in which we

compensated our NEOs.

2023 ESG Report,

For more information regarding the process for determining

pg. 46, 56

("Stockholder

remuneration, please refer to Paramount's Compensation Committee

Engagement" &

Charter and 2024 Proxy Statement.

"Stakeholder

Engagement")

